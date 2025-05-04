Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
May 6, 2025

I am often stunned with gratitude when I ponder "what might have been" in various situations had it not been for some timely intervention that on the surface looks meaningless or terrible. God can see far into every soul's future and makes sure that everything--everything--operates in the best way possible. In our limited vision, we struggle to see how that could possibly be so, but I'm convinced that it is.

Consider God as the author of the Story of Creation who wants the hero of each story line--each of us, in other words--to find the greatest joy and lasting fulfillment. In order to fulfill that quest, however, we each must overcome our flawed beliefs, our limitations, our smallness, and our preconceived notions about what life is about. And how does that happen? Through tests, trials, challenges, dilemmas, disasters, and everything we enjoy about great stories. This is what every human author must for; why should it be different with the Master Author?

Last summer I wrote a series of two posts on this very subject, "Characters who don't know how the story will end," which offers perspectives on "Does the existence of 'evil' and suffering disprove the existence of God, or authors?" and "Why does God permit evil?"

See https://kiranblackwell.substack.com/p/characters-who-dont-know-the-end-part-1?r=2pm8fx and https://kiranblackwell.substack.com/p/characters-who-dont-know-how-the?r=2pm8fx

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture