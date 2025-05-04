God is helping us all the time
God is helping us all the time
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Hey friends and readers,
I want to discuss something that is very often on my mind.
It is an understanding and a realization that has gotten me through a lot of tough times. Although, I still fail, and even recently I failed to show full faith, God went ahead and showed me how good He is and how He helps.
In every bad situation there is always a factor of “it could be worse.”
Example;
Another car hit your car on the road. You got broken parts. You are mad, yet everyone in your family is alive. Wasn’t that actually a huge blessing? Would you be thinking about broken parts if one of your loved ones lay dead on the road?
It’s a very obvious thing, yet all of us forget this so often.
The simple lesson of counting blessings instead of sorrows.
I just want you to sit down and think of all the good things you have at this moment, including ability to breathe.
Let’s practice gratitude together.
Blessings.
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I am often stunned with gratitude when I ponder "what might have been" in various situations had it not been for some timely intervention that on the surface looks meaningless or terrible. God can see far into every soul's future and makes sure that everything--everything--operates in the best way possible. In our limited vision, we struggle to see how that could possibly be so, but I'm convinced that it is.
Consider God as the author of the Story of Creation who wants the hero of each story line--each of us, in other words--to find the greatest joy and lasting fulfillment. In order to fulfill that quest, however, we each must overcome our flawed beliefs, our limitations, our smallness, and our preconceived notions about what life is about. And how does that happen? Through tests, trials, challenges, dilemmas, disasters, and everything we enjoy about great stories. This is what every human author must for; why should it be different with the Master Author?
Last summer I wrote a series of two posts on this very subject, "Characters who don't know how the story will end," which offers perspectives on "Does the existence of 'evil' and suffering disprove the existence of God, or authors?" and "Why does God permit evil?"
See https://kiranblackwell.substack.com/p/characters-who-dont-know-the-end-part-1?r=2pm8fx and https://kiranblackwell.substack.com/p/characters-who-dont-know-how-the?r=2pm8fx