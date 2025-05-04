God is helping us all the time

Hey friends and readers,

I want to discuss something that is very often on my mind.

It is an understanding and a realization that has gotten me through a lot of tough times. Although, I still fail, and even recently I failed to show full faith, God went ahead and showed me how good He is and how He helps.

In every bad situation there is always a factor of “it could be worse.”

Example;

Another car hit your car on the road. You got broken parts. You are mad, yet everyone in your family is alive. Wasn’t that actually a huge blessing? Would you be thinking about broken parts if one of your loved ones lay dead on the road?

It’s a very obvious thing, yet all of us forget this so often.

The simple lesson of counting blessings instead of sorrows.

I just want you to sit down and think of all the good things you have at this moment, including ability to breathe.

Let’s practice gratitude together.

Blessings.

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