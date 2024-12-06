Give them for Christmas
Give them for Christmas
Watching the flames
Reflect in the glass
I think of the names
Of those who shall pass
What gift can be better
Than smile and love
Gratitude greater
To one up above
Wood slowly burns up
I slip into a dream’s day
Red coffee cup
Slowly falls away
And in my dream
The world is glad
Without physical gifts
They all gather around
Those who are sad
Giving the love
That uplifts…
Then I awake
And tears roll down
I’m feeling so blue
As I know such a dream
Cannot ever come true
Not here - but the best is yet to come, kind heart.
Thank you for the words