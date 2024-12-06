Give them for Christmas

Watching the flames

Reflect in the glass

I think of the names

Of those who shall pass

What gift can be better

Than smile and love

Gratitude greater

To one up above

Wood slowly burns up

I slip into a dream’s day

Red coffee cup

Slowly falls away

And in my dream

The world is glad

Without physical gifts

They all gather around

Those who are sad

Giving the love

That uplifts…

Then I awake

And tears roll down

I’m feeling so blue

As I know such a dream

Cannot ever come true