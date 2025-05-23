When God created man, He did not make him a chair.

Isn’t God all-knowing? Did He not know that man would need a chair to sit on? I’m sure at some point, man got tired of sitting on the floor or of standing.

Why didn’t God make everything for him?

God didn’t make everything for the man because He intended for him to be great. Instead of providing everything, He put things in nature. This was to teach the man to be resourceful.

God put a chair in a tree.

Life is about problem-solving

The man was created to solve problems on Earth. You were born to solve problems — to be the solution to a need God created. In other words, you are the answer to a question that God knew would arise in your generation.

You are the solution to a problem.

True leadership stems from the problem you were born to address.

Each of us has been given gifts to help solve issues in the lives of others. As Ephesians 4:7–12 states, “But grace was given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ’s gift. Therefore it says, “When he ascended on high he led a host of captives, and he gave gifts to men.” And he gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the shepherds, and teachers, to equip the saints for the work of ministry.”

God gave gifts to men that would allow them to solve problems on the earth.

Moses solved the problem of slavery.

David addressed the challenge of Goliath, and without that giant, there would be no King David.

Joseph tackled the issue of dreams and solved an economic crisis in Egypt, even while he was in prison. He solved the problem and went from prison to prince.

A lack of a chair was a problem man needed to solve. Man solved the problem when he spotted a chair in a tree.

We were created to find solutions to our problems but these days, we don’t always spot the solutions around us. Our busy lives often prevent us from seeing them. Instead of exploring our surroundings, we order a chair from the IKEA store.

This limiting mindset is why many of us in post-colonial countries struggle with poverty and unemployment. We have become conditioned to rely on the government for support. When the government fails to meet our needs, we feel helpless. We’ve made the government our economic parent, leading us to stop thinking for ourselves. We’ve become slaves to a system that promises us employment. However, life isn’t meant to be about working a job to make a living, pay bills, and die.

Unfortunately, the graveyard is filled with people who never solved the problems they were meant to solve.

Problems are opportunities

The challenges you face are meant to provide you with value. Your value goes up as you solve problems.

You are not remembered for avoiding difficulties; you are remembered for the problems you conquer.

Daniel solved the problem of administration in Babylon and King Nebuchadnezzar promoted him to Secretary of State because of the excellence of his work. We can never forget his story.

Jesus solved the problem of death. He died and rose from the dead. That’s why he’s so famous. His value is in that. And no wonder Jesus was a carpenter. I can only imagine the kind of things He spotted and made from trees.

Esther too solved a problem. She addressed the threat of genocide, and her bravery is still celebrated today.

You will be remembered tomorrow for the problem you solve today. And not only that, you get paid for the problems you solve.

This is why you should not look for money. Instead of chasing money, focus on finding solutions. Money follows solutions. Once you find a problem, you find your wealth.

This is why Bill Gates became so rich.

There was a time when computers were as big as rooms. Bill Gates used to work for IBM when they used DOS. He developed Microsoft in IBM, took it to the board, and they said it wouldn’t work. So he resigned from IBM, went to his garage, and built a computer with the software, and now every computer carries his software.

Gates solved a problem and became the richest man in the world.

What problem are you solving?

Your unique contribution

Everyone came to earth to solve a problem for humanity. You exist because you are the fulfillment of one of God’s desires.

You are not a mistake.

You came to this world with a gift and a purpose for which to use those gifts. If you’re unsure of your purpose, that’s where I come in.

There are two most important days of your life: The day you were born and the day you find out why. My purpose is to help people find out why. I solve the problem of purposelessness. I first solved it for myself when I didn’t know who I was and why I was here. Then I saw and started to solve the problem in others.

This is my unique contribution.

Takeaway: Look for problems

Giants will show up in your life when God wants to make you king. You will face problems when greatness is inside you.

When the giants show up, don’t pray to God to get rid of them. Don’t ask God to move your problems.

Problems show up to show you who you are.

If you are seeking success or feeling trapped in poverty, look for problems to solve. Every problem is a business opportunity. The business is born when the solution to a problem is discovered.

You were born with a gift to address a need. When your gift meets a problem, wealth is the result.

You have got to start thinking beyond your job. Think: what is my gift? What are my strengths? What is my unique contribution? What problem can I solve for someone? Find that problem and be a business.

The world is filled with problems. But like everything, problems too serve a purpose and God has hidden the solutions in your surroundings.

As the man found a chair in a tree, and we now have a place to sit, look around you and find hidden solutions. Offer the solutions to people with a need. Then perhaps you will unlock the door to your greatness.

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Love❤️

Kimberly.