Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
May 23, 2025

Incredible article, just the right attitude for a Christian to carry and so simple to understand as well. Love the part that says “God put the chair in the tree.”

IKEA mention is a nice touch too, haha.

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Bruce L. Nelson's avatar
Bruce L. Nelson
May 24, 2025

I love your blending of of Biblical Truth with purposeful existence. As a CFO, I have always said that money isn't an end in itself but the result of work done well. I shall expand my adage to say that money is the result of a problem well solved.

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