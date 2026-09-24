Get your FREE copy while you can!

Hey friends and readers,

I am having a promo for new edition, with all 5 parts, for City of the Spider! All you have to do to get the free ebook is follow the link and then select free ebook.

https://a.co/d/0boShvMG

“The sun has been gone for fifteen years.

Beneath a permanently black sky, an immense city survives on pills, implants, holograms, surveillance, and obedience. The System watches everything. It regulates what people consume, what they believe, and perhaps even what they think.

But someone has slipped through its web.

His name is Sez.

To the authorities, he is a serial killer known as the Spider—a man who murders members of the elite and leaves a black spider inside each victim’s eye. To Sez, the killings are something else: a rebellion against a world that has forgotten what it means to be human.

Detective Boni is ordered to hunt him down. A drinker, smoker, reader of forbidden books, and reluctant outsider himself, Boni may be the only man in the city capable of understanding the Spider.

But understanding him could be far more dangerous than catching him.

As their paths converge, the boundary between hunter and hunted begins to fracture—and the mystery expands beyond murder into something much larger. Identity, memory, faith, artificial consciousness, and reality itself become uncertain as one question spreads through the darkness:

If a system can control everything that makes you human, how can you know that the thoughts inside your head are really yours?

City of the Spider is a five-part dystopian journey through a dying world where machines imitate humanity, humans surrender themselves to machines, and the most dangerous act left may simply be to awaken.”

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