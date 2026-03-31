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“Three Kingly Lines – One Crown…

After the death of the legitimate High-King in battle, his rightful successor is displaced and war and chaos reign freely over the land of Caledonia.

A web of scandal, murder and intrigue weaves itself around each of his successors; each of their downfalls come from an unexpected quarter. Some are slain by their friends, some their wives sleeping killed, and still others go mad and seek their own undoing. Even as all yearn for the bloodied crown of the Caleds…”

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