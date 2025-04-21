Get rid of the ego to understand others

Hey friends and readers,

Let us talk about a familiar situation.

Something is wrong, you are in pain, in sorrow, perhaps in crisis. You go to someone and they start telling you about their problems and how tough their life is. While some people might think of this as a form of help, it’s simply the ego working.

Lowering the ego, taking it out of the picture and fully listening to someone, understanding their words, without thinking of a reply…That is what it means to mentally begin stepping into someone’s shoes.

True compassion has no boundaries. You must look beyond your sorrows to understand others.

Compassion is the speech of Christ, his language.

To give your riches to others.

To remove the beam from your eye.

To be the salt that disinfects yourself.

To be the light that shines for others.

You cannot do these through ego. You can only do this through Christ’s selflessness.

Blessings