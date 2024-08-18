Gentle Nudges
A Poem
Endings, whispers Gentle nudges Forwards forwards Up and outwards Never has there been less doubt What is true rings clear and loud It surfaces against all odds Embracing it is now our calling Calling? Who’s calling? It is not I Is it you? Calling me to speak of truth? Patiently I listen to What I already knew I sensed it with my eyes Endings, whispers Gentle nudges Forwards forwards Up and onwards
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Lovely, and full of strength ✨
Sharp yet subtle writing. And beautifully read.