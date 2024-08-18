Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Aug 20, 2024

Lovely, and full of strength ✨

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Di Carlo's avatar
John Di Carlo
Aug 18, 2024

Sharp yet subtle writing. And beautifully read.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture