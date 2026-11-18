I feel like I’m walking on a frozen lake in summer Gliding on the ice Suspended in time My own season not matching those around me I need the scarf The mittens The big boots Thick coat To carry me through Everyone else in their breezy dresses In the distance Yet where I’m standing The air is sharp Crisp And I wait For the ground to catch up For the sun to bring its heat I ended up in no man’s land A deserted place of retreat I walk towards the shore The ice is cracking slowly I’ve completed what I was brought here for Time has passed More than I realised Winter approaches Yet where I’m now standing The summer is returning I dance in my new dress In the middle of the melting snow A sunbeam’s over me A new glow My warming season Was forged in the cold
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Lovely imagery, puts you inn the moment
one of my favorites you've done :
I dance in my new dress
In the middle of the melting snow
A sunbeam’s over me
A new glow
My warming season
Was forged in the cold