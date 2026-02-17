Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 18

Alex, I'll enjoy the book when it comes out. I can't review it now because I can't read it that fast - I've given my eyes a break because I have issues.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
Feb 17

Yes! My review is on the way.

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