FREE BOOK!
FREE BOOK!
Hey everyone,
My new upcoming book is already getting great early copies reviews, and you are welcome to get it for free by following the link below. I would greatly appreciate a Goodreads review after you read it!
https://booksprout.co/reviewer/review-copy/view/264120/sea-diary-of-johnny-unknown
Alex, I'll enjoy the book when it comes out. I can't review it now because I can't read it that fast - I've given my eyes a break because I have issues.
Yes! My review is on the way.