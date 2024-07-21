Formula 1 2024 midseason analysis
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
I was really hoping Yuki would get that second RB seat. He's been racing sooo well. Perez brings a lot of sponsors though. But he needs to come back again. It's tough for Max to battle it out by himself. I wonder if he's going through anything we don't know. Either way, I hope to see him back at the top again soon. We have 7 different winners, but he hasn't won one yet.
Been a really great season overall though. Completely opposite from what I thought it would be, since we had Max dominating last year (even as a Max fan). He'll probbaly win again, but at least he's got competition this year. We have a solid grid out there.
I've only been a fan since 2018, but I'm loving the sport so much. I write some random things about it as well, I do wanna write some more. Super happy to "meet" another fan. We got the same cap! haha
They should just get lawson in there until the end of the season, he cant do much worse than Perez. even though he did much better yesterday. also i'm not sure what Horner has against Tsunoda? at least he would be able to finish well inside the top 10 with that car.
As for next year, who can Redbull really get? i don't think they will go for Sainz. but they need a better no 2 as you said. Max may win the drivers but they could even loose out on this years constructers to Mclaren, never mind next year...
With regards to Sainz, he needs to make up his mind pretty soon otherwise he wont even be on the grid next year, if he cant get redbull, he should take the williams seat.