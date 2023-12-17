For children of war

Can we hear the children crying?

Somewhere, carols fill the air

Here, bombs are flying

Many heads folding in prayer

Sugar cookies, milk and lights

Here, it’s blood and dirty wind

All from the brutal fights

How much our world has sinned

Under the trees we open gifts

“It’s not enough”, some shout

Dead bodies fill the pits

Is this enough? They doubt

Grateful, are we?

Drinking, eating, breathing,

Can we see?

How their little hearts are beating?

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This Christmas I hope we pray together for all the children who are victims of war, in places like Ukraine and Gaza, and also those in human trafficking or living in abusive homes.

If you do not have a good charity you help out yet, I am linking one that I personally am involved with right below.

Bless you.

https://www.lifesongchildsponsorship.org/countries/ukraine