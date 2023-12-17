For children of war
For children of war
Sunrise Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can we hear the children crying?
Somewhere, carols fill the air
Here, bombs are flying
Many heads folding in prayer
Sugar cookies, milk and lights
Here, it’s blood and dirty wind
All from the brutal fights
How much our world has sinned
Under the trees we open gifts
“It’s not enough”, some shout
Dead bodies fill the pits
Is this enough? They doubt
Grateful, are we?
Drinking, eating, breathing,
Can we see?
How their little hearts are beating?
XXXXX
This Christmas I hope we pray together for all the children who are victims of war, in places like Ukraine and Gaza, and also those in human trafficking or living in abusive homes.
If you do not have a good charity you help out yet, I am linking one that I personally am involved with right below.
Bless you.
https://www.lifesongchildsponsorship.org/countries/ukraine
Sunrise Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is lovely and I'm with you. Our little ones deserve a better world where they never know what a bomb sounds like. Cheers
This is so sweet and heartfelt. Thanks for taking care of the children.