Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Dec 18, 2023

This is lovely and I'm with you. Our little ones deserve a better world where they never know what a bomb sounds like. Cheers

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Tree Langdon's avatar
Tree Langdon
Feb 8, 2024

This is so sweet and heartfelt. Thanks for taking care of the children.

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