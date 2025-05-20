Focus on important relationships

Hey friends and readers,

When people meet a new person usually they ask what kind of work that individual does. This is very typical of current society.

Huge importance is placed on this.

Other thing that a huge importance is placed on is the outside look. For example, it’s important for many people to drive a fancy car, even if it puts them in debt, or, often you’ll see outside of the person’s home looking very fancy, but very bad inside.

I actually think that’s sad to observe. Because, in my opinion, the most important question and thing to know is how are that person’s important relationships going.

How is your relationship with God?

Do you make money in an honest way? Do you treat others with respect and kindness? Do you harm others intentionally?

How is your relationship with your family?

Do you treat your family well? Do you spend quality time with them? Do you pay attention to what they say and what they need?

How is your relationship with friends?

Do you care about how your friends are doing? Do you try to provide value for them? Do you give them your ear in hard times?

How is your relationship with nature?

Do you throw trash in the nature? Do you appreciate what is around you? Do you harm living creatures for no reason?

I think these are the important things and questions to answer and to know.

We must take care the INSIDE of the house first, with the outside being secondary.

One of the main points I want to make with this is “being the salt”. You have to ask all these questions of yourself as well. When you understand yourself and your own relationships, you will also be able to understand others and care about what truly matters, thus your approach will change.

Blessings.