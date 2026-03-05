Hey!

This sequel was a “first” kind of experience for me as I wrote it because of demand. After many readers messaged me on TikTok asking for a sequel to “The Illuminated”, I did it.

Now I have the cover and the blurb from the publisher. Check it out.

“Something New blurb

The world she knew is gone.

After her settlement is destroyed by mysterious creatures, a young woman finds herself utterly alone in a broken landscape where survival is never guaranteed. Guided only by her father’s lessons and the faint memory of an island said to hold other survivors, she begins a perilous journey across a dangerous and unpredictable world.

Every step tests her courage, her endurance, and her will to live.

In a place where despair is easy and hope is rare, she clings to a single guiding light—a dream that somewhere beyond the ruins, a new beginning might still exist.”