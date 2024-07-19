Fight the system?
What are we seeking
Curiosity peaking
On the internet peeking
Mind is freaking
Oh, Lord
What’s this world come to
Where is the meaning
Things so demeaning
All around is the sinning
Voodoo dolls pinning
Oh, Lord
What’s this world come to
Someone is false preaching
Darkness is teaching
Eyes are not twitching
Brainwashing not glitching
Oh, Lord
What’s this world come to
Robots are singing
And then they are painting
Tonight A.I. is writing
And you are not fighting
Oh, Lord
What’s this world come to
Through children drugs pumping.
The lords do the coin counting
Rate of theft is astounding.
How the government mining
Oh, Lord
Have mercy on us.
This is deep and truth being spoken
Indeed Lord, have mercy on us, shower us with your Grace so that we can do Your will, and bring us peace.