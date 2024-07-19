What are we seeking

Curiosity peaking

On the internet peeking

Mind is freaking

Oh, Lord

What’s this world come to

Where is the meaning

Things so demeaning

All around is the sinning

Voodoo dolls pinning

Oh, Lord

What’s this world come to

Someone is false preaching

Darkness is teaching

Eyes are not twitching

Brainwashing not glitching

Oh, Lord

What’s this world come to

Robots are singing

And then they are painting

Tonight A.I. is writing

And you are not fighting

Oh, Lord

What’s this world come to

Through children drugs pumping.

The lords do the coin counting

Rate of theft is astounding.

How the government mining

Oh, Lord

Have mercy on us.