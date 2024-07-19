Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kellyn Trapp's avatar
Kellyn Trapp
Jul 19, 2024

This is deep and truth being spoken

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Clement Charles's avatar
Clement Charles
Jul 26, 2024

Indeed Lord, have mercy on us, shower us with your Grace so that we can do Your will, and bring us peace.

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