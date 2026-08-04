“Fear is the mind killer”

Since my son was about 4 he has been experiencing a tremendous phobia of mushrooms. To the point of not going on a grass field if he saw mushrooms there. Now at the age of 9 he had a major breakthrough. He held a giant mushroom. The progressions of action was fascinating.

The terror, then doubt, then release and finally realizing that it wasn’t so scary after all.

Litany for fear from Dune served me well from my teenager times. Since then, whenever fear would creep into my heart I would indeed allow it to take shape and pass through me, and there, “only I would remain.”

This is for all of us. We have so many fears, but often we don’t really answer as to “why”? What is the worst that can happen? And then what?

Are we not eternal beings?

I still have fears that creep up, bad thoughts, imaginary bad scenarios playing out in my head, but I cannot allow those to rule me. I have a real life to live and much more to give.

You do also.

Blessings.