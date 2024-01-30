False teachings about women

Hey friends and readers,

Another loaded topic today, but I’m going to address it regardless of the reaction.

In many religions throughout history, and amazingly (in a bad way) still today, women are diminished and are addressed and treated in a miserable way.

We see religions that say that women have to be reincarnated into a man to be enlightened. We see religions that say that women’s voice counts as 1/4th of men’s. We see religions that state women are like property.

This is a talk of a weak ego, not God.

Old Testament and some of post Gospel Christian writing are no stranger to similar attitude towards women, and amazingly (again in a bad way), it is constantly taught in churches. Weekly even!

Luke, one of the Gospel writers, in the Acts quotes a line that stands out to me from the old scriptures.

“Daughters shall tell prophesy.”

This is contradicted by Paul.

“Women shall be silent.”

Old Testament also often shares the attitude of women being lesser and being silent when it comes to God. However, what was Jesus’s attitude towards women?

First thing to examine is to ask does Jesus have a different way to address women than men.

The answer is no. His attitude towards women was shocking to that culture, because he spoke with women openly in the public, same way he did with men.

John 4:27, John 4:7, Luke 7:12, Mark 5:34, Matthew 9:22, and more. As you see it’s present in every Gospel.

A good story to further develop in this example is encounter with Mary Magdalene. When she was taken and dragged unto the streets to be stoned, after she was lying with presumably a married man, Jesus stepped in.

We know that this was a revolutionary act for its time. We also know the famous line.

“One without sin cast the first stone.”

There is another fascinating aspect about this encounter. Jesus wrote something in the sand that shut the crowd of men up.

I’ll tell you what I strongly believe it was.

“Where is the man?”

Second thing would be is how Christ addressed sin and women. Also, different from those times. He did not condemn the women, as society did, but he condemned the sin. There was no difference in dealing with a man or a woman for Christ. He also referred to women often as “daughter”.

Third would be the simple fact that after resurrection he showed himself to a WOMAN first and had a woman tell others that he is back. Another big thing for that culture at that time. As in that culture women’s voice was not recognized as of any importance, yet apostles who wrote the Gospels knew that they had to write the truth under the eyes of God, even thought I’m sure they were tempted to take credit for seeing Christ first. They had to write the truth and with that be ridiculed further by pharisees and society that took women’s words as nothing and not credible.

Fourth is Jesus’s relationship with his mother Mary. One big example is when Jesus shows Mary tremendous respect when she asks him to perform a miracle of turning water into wine. He tells her it’s not time yet, but does it anyway, because it was her who asked him.

Another example is when Jesus talks to Martha about Mary of Bethany sitting with him and the apostles. Martha is outraged that Mary is not helping in the kitchen. Some other writings of the early church suggest that apostles were rebuked by Jesus as well when it came to several women during the ministry who sat together with them.

“Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed—or indeed only one.Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.”

With this mentioned, we also know due to letters found that early church had female ministers and in fact some of the earliest church martyrs in the first two centuries were women. Early writing of Didache clearly shows that they believed in total equality under God.

Just remember, if something contradicts Jesus, it’s a no go.

You’ll often hear Old Testimony views on women taught as Christianity in Christian churches. Remember that Jesus taught that those laws were wrong and he showed it with how he treated women.

You’ll hear “It’s in the Bible.”

Then you ask “Did Jesus agree with it or teach it?”

You might hear in response the phrase “every word of Bible is word of God.” I wrote a whole article about this. Simply keep in mind that Jesus is the Word of God. Again, if something contradicts what he teaches, it’s not a Christian teaching.

“When we denigrate a woman, we are in fact diminishing part of the image of God.”

Quote by Christine Cane.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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