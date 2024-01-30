Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Thebrotatochip32's avatar
Thebrotatochip32
Jan 30, 2024

another thing that is really cool that fits into this topic is when Jesus spoke to the Samaritan women at the well. It's especially neat that he broke the social norm of Jews not speaking with Samaritans

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Cindy Villanueva's avatar
Cindy Villanueva
Jan 30, 2024

"Just remember, if something contradicts Jesus, it’s a no go." Amen, brother!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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