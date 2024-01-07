Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Jan 7, 2024

You are a magician making your characters come to life! Thank you for sharing your deep connection to your roots. This is so spiritually profound on many levels.

“Trusting in God means letting go of anxiety, even if death is right in front of you, because it is not real death. Nothing is permanent, except for Christ and His promises, blessings, and justice."

I feel only true faith is real authentic trust in God. Someday I know I'll meet Geb.

Stay beautiful Alexander 💕✨💕

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Emmalene Morley's avatar
Emmalene Morley
Jan 8, 2024

Beautiful story Alexander; so many great lessons weaved through the narrative, well done.

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