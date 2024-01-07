Everlasting Candle

By Alexander Semenyuk

Foreword by the author

Since early childhood, I have been writing. Interestingly enough I remember my first story; it was about Vikings. Could this be a great coincidence?

As I learned more about my ancestry I found out that I am a descendant of Vikings and incredibly, thanks to modern archaeological methods using DNA and preserved remains, I have a match. Gleb Svyatoslavich was my ancestor, which surely means others in his family were too, some perhaps even closer in their DNA makeup.

The reality of the personal situation added a more interesting and creative angle when it came to writing this story.

Slavic culture, and specifically Kieva Rus culture, has an incredibly rich and unique history. One thing forever deeply rooted in this culture is its deep spirituality and love for Jesus Christ.

As I wrote this story I was very mindful of the real history of those times, but I also wanted to make sure that it was a spiritually rich story.

Those familiar with the older church may recognize some of its teachings within the dialogue, because I used the old writings as a resource. For those unfamiliar, I believe this can be a great treat and a glimpse into a different narrative approach.

It's also important to mention, that despite its being historical fiction, it is, after all, FICTION. Real historical figures are part of it, including my ancestor, but I added supernatural elements and fictional characters.

Read this to enjoy and to get a different experience from typical fiction. I believe this story is unique in that I have never seen any books about this culture and this time in history.

Approach it with an open heart and an open mind.

Blessings to you.

I dedicate this book to my family: past, present, and future. For we are one.

Everlasting Candle

The sky was lightening, though the sun had yet to peek over the horizon. There was the scent of blood in the air, and in the gray pre-dawn one could make out drops of red and melted snow mingled on the semi-frozen blades of grass.

The warrior stood tall, looking up at the sky.

The battle was past, and his axe stood plunged into the ground next to him. His long blond hair was streaked with the crimson blood—not from his own veins.

Gleb slowly removed his helmet and looked around the battlefield. As the growing light illuminated the scene, he could see many of his men lying there dead. He felt deep, genuine sorrow. What could he tell their wives and children?

"Here are some coins…"

Sure, he thought grimly. That would do very little to replace a father, a husband, a son.

In the distance, among tall white birch trees, stood a magnificent white cathedral.

Gleb had fought to protect it. The enemy had come to pillage it, kill the priests, take the gold, and desecrate that holy place.

But never, as long as he was alive. He’d have to die fighting.

Gleb finally moved and told his commanders to begin gathering the bodies. He sent a messenger to the church so the priests could come and bless the dead.

A very tall black-haired man in dark armor approached him and bowed.

Gleb addressed his kinsman. "Andrei, I know why you came. We had plans before this invasion happened. I remember, do not be anxious."

"You know me well, my prince. How do you stay so calm? How does your mind not wander?" Andrei responded, concern in his dark eyes.

"Trusting in God means letting go of anxiety, even if death is right in front of you, because it is not real death. Nothing is permanent, except for Christ and His promises, blessings, and justice."

"May God bless the souls of those who died today."

"And their families. They are the ones who will suffer." Gleb tapped Andrei on the shoulder and began to walk towards his horse.

"Help them with the bodies, Andrei. I will meet you later tonight to prepare for the journey."

A cold winter breeze picked up his long blond hair and stung his face as Gleb slowly rode away from the battlefield towards the city. The place of his stewardship. He had worked hard to earn the right to be its leader.

Despite the harshness of the day’s weather, winter was coming to an end soon. Gleb and his advisors were to leave for a gathering in Kyiv in two weeks. He hoped that by then all the ice would be gone from the rivers.

The messenger had come to inform them of the gathering not long before. The trip by ship usually took fourteen days, so if they left on time they'd make it to the gathering with a few days to spare. He could not skip the gathering. It would be considered an insult.

Joined by several of his knights, Gleb rode into Novgorod, where he served as the prince. Thoughts about the journey and the invaders he had fought off swirled inside his head.

As they rode through the streets, people bowed. The peasants loved Gleb, for he deeply cared about the poor.

Some said he was married to church and charity. When he wasn't planning for battles, he spent time with the poor, or inside a church.

And as his heart was heavy and his mind filled with deep concern, he stopped his horse in front of St Andrew's church and went inside, while his knights waited patiently.

The lights from the candles were dim, but many of them were lit and the priest had just burned some basil. This air was soothing to Gleb as he knelt on the floor and thanked God for another day. He then stood up and slowly looked around the church. He was the only one inside. Gleb walked to the front pew and sat down. Above him hung Christ crucified, and as Gleb focused his gaze upon the Savior, tears formed within his eyes.

Oh, how hard life seemed at times. Yet, each day was a gift to be grateful for. Gleb took out a short prayer rope and closed his eyes.

He asked the Lord to speak to him, to tell him what to do next, push him into some sort of action, but no voice came, and Gleb knew that he simply had to continue to trust and to pray. If God was not answering, then He was leaving the decisions in Gleb’s hands, to choose correctly according to the Gospels. To be honest, strong, and faithful.

When Gleb arrived at the castle at the north end of the city hunger struck his belly, and he felt fatigued and weak. Servants quickly set the table and brought fish soup and raw vegetables. Gleb wasn't eating red meat, as he was fasting.

He followed all of the traditions of the old church and fasted 200 days each year.

And as Christ had instructed, he never made a spectacle of it. Whenever someone asked how he felt, Gleb smiled and said he was blessed to be so strong.

Indeed, true strength always lies in the Lord.

Night came and Gleb sat by the window of the grey tower, looking out at the city, which was dark. A slim taper was lit by his side and he watched it grow shorter and shorter.

This candle was like some men’s faith, and their spiritual lives, he thought. However, when a person gave his or her life to Christ, fully, that person received an everlasting candle, a light and fire that would never go out.

Gleb extinguished the candle with two fingers and lay in his bed.

He had no wife; however, as he began to fall asleep he was thinking of a young peasant woman and her little boy. His little boy, to be exact.

Why didn't he just marry her? Why did he have to listen to the whispers of the royals, princesses, the other leaders?

God said that when man and woman marry they are one, forever. They love each other. There are no titles, no peasants, or royals in the kingdom of God.

The only true royal is Jesus.

With these thoughts Gleb fell asleep. Even if he had such intentions, he was never going to be able to act upon them, such was the nature of his position.

The next few weeks were all dedicated to preparations for the voyage and not much else. Gleb was excited to see the Kyiv Sophia cathedral again, since it had been many years since he’d been there. However, he wasn't very excited about having to meet all the other royals. Except for one.

Nicolai was very anxious about the preparations and no matter how many times Gleb told him to be calm, it was pointless. The man’s nature was to worry.

The winter had indeed begun to let go its cold grip and when the day of the voyage arrived, the sun was rather pleasant and birds sang songs of rebirth. Gleb stood at the bow of the ship. Wearing his long brown tunic and tall leather boots, he gazed out into the distance. They set sail, heading downstream on the Volkhov river.

Much turmoil had plagued the region over the years. Gleb's relatives had tried to overthrow, and had done the same to his father. However, Gleb himself had taken lands from his uncle in the past. He regretted such action later, but it didn't change that the evil deed had been done.

On the opposite side of the river, Chudes roamed everywhere. They had taken over multiple regions and caused much trouble for the Kievan Rus.

"Is something troubling you, my prince?"

It was the voice of noble Andrei, advisor, soldier, and friend.

"Many things, Andrei, but then at the end, each night before closing my eyes, I remember that it all belongs to God, that I am not in control of many things."

"Are things that you can control troubling you?"

"I'm not sure, Andrei. I don't like these gatherings too much."

Andrei had a hard look in his eyes. "They are important for you to remain popular, to keep others from turning the public against you."

"Ah, yes…that…" Gleb looked and Andrei and gave a wry smile. Andrei understood and left the prince alone with his thoughts. Plenty of thoughts.

Night drew near and the stars began to fill the sky. Gleb was still sitting on the deck at the bow. The ship was moving slower, with caution. The crew got ready to take it to shore. Gleb leaned back and looked up.

Indeed it all belonged to God, including this beautiful celestial sky, but Gleb had not told the whole truth to Andrei.

Of course, he had troubles, and he worried. It was just that putting his trust in God helped him to keep these worries to a minimum, but he still lacked some faith, as all humans do.

The ship was rocking slightly as the wind picked up a bit. A knight came to check on Gleb. He simply waved the man off.

It was time to get the ship to shore. Gleb stood up and observed the action. The men pulled the ship with ropes and dragged it fully on land. Then they proceeded to set up tents with animal skins.

Nicolai, another advisor, and Andrei made a fire. Gleb went under the largest tent erected for his use near the ship, a bit farther from the flames.

Rostislav, a short man with a big bald head and a large beard, took out his gusli. He was the only musician among the crew. Smiles played on the men's faces as they watched him sit by the fire. Gleb was closing his eyes as the melodic sound of the gusli began to play in the night.

As slowly they sang songs about God, Gleb heard some of them as if from a far distance, for his mind was drifting away.

"Воскликните Господу, вся земля!

Служите Господу с веселием; идите пред лице Его с восклицанием!

Познайте, что Господь есть Бог, что Он сотворил нас, и мы--Его, Его народ и овцы паствы Его.

Входите во врата Его со славословием, во дворы Его--с хвалою. Славьте Его, благословляйте имя Его,

ибо благ Господь: милость Его вовек, и истина Его в род и род."

And so they sang for a long time. If only Gleb had known, he'd have ordered them to rest, but he slept.

In the morning the ship was back upon the waters of the gorgeous Volkhov River, carrying them towards Lovat and finally the magnificent Dnepr. How Gleb loved that region. He loved Kyiv, and also Chernihiv, where he had spent some time in the past, often praying in the church of the Holy Savior.

However, there were still many days and nights until they were to reach Dnepr and he observed the crew carefully. They looked rather cheerful, strong, and full of life.

How blessed was a person who could go through life smiling? To show God gratitude for life, in any circumstances, was hard--at times even for such a church-devoted prince as Gleb.

Andrei approached Gleb carrying a map with him. He indicated the hills they had just passed.

"We are moving fast, my prince. Very lucky."

"There is no such thing as luck, Andrei. In life there are blessings, or the lack of.But the lack of is the opportunity to be taught…"

Gleb fully turned to Andrei and took him by the shoulders.

"Lessons, to learn, to be taught, and blessings. Yes?"

"I think I understand, dear Svyatoslavich."

"You are doing wonderfully, Andrei. You are a good loyal friend, a great commander, and an amazing man. That is another blessing, to have had you by my side since we were children."

Andrei smiled. "You remember how we fought with wooden swords?"

Gleb laughed. "Of course; you always let me win and it made me angry, but you were too scared of my father."

"I was most worried about my own father."

"God rest his soul. Wonderful man. Now with the angels and our brethren in paradise."

Andrei smiled and cast his eyes down.

"Don't worry, you'll see him again,” Gleb said softly, squeezing the shoulder of his friend.

Another day and night passed. The following day the crew had to portage the ship along the shore for some time, as the water was shallow in one part and there were some rapids in another. It was brutal and hard work, yet they sang about their Lord as they got the ship safely back into the water.

They were making good time. They sailed through the Lovat river and entered the waters of Dnepr, to Gleb's great delight. It wasn't going to be long now until they reached the wonderful Kiev. It was a place of holy beauty, with hundreds of churches, including the visually stunning Saint Sophia Cathedral.

It had not been that long ago that the church split away from the West. Gleb watched the calm and peaceful water as they sailed. He thought of the differences between the churches and how this subject had been the subject of most of the conversations when he had last come to Kyiv. When the great split happened he was but a child, just learning about Christ.

Later he understood. The way they fasted was different, and their priests not being allowed to marry was also different. How the priests and clergy were looked upon differed as well. The western church looked upon the priest as a person of authority, but here in Kieva Rus they looked upon the priest as one to honor.

Gleb was still very young, yet he felt as if he had lived a full life already. Vigorous experiences and constant inescapable pressures filled his days, but he got a respite when he was inside a church, praying.

On the brightest day of the journey, Gleb finally glimpsed the magnificent brownstone walls upon the hills, the towers, and the tall, beautiful cathedral in the distance. They had arrived. There were many men at the port, gathering to take them in, for each ship came in with an emblem, and despite Iziaslav being the grand prince of Kyiv, it was Vladimir Monomach who was in charge of the event. This was good news for Gleb, for they were almost the same age and had taken a liking to each other. Vladimir had visited Novgorod and enjoyed it greatly. Despite being young, Vladimir had great influence and many looked upon him as the future grand prince of Kiev, although he was the prince of Smolensk for the time being.

They were indeed Vladimir's men who so eagerly helped tie Gleb's ship and began helping his men carry gifts and supplies. They crossed the port bridge and were given horses.

As Gleb rode towards the main building of the castle, there were peasants who gathered along the road, in between streets, or outside their small homes or produce stands. They bowed their head each time a royal rode by, as Gleb had arrived around the same time as a few others.

So many of these people were so poor, so poor, it almost made Gleb look away. He tried hard to help the needy and the broken, but he couldn't help everyone. Andrei, riding on a horse beside Gleb, saw his leader's distress.

"My prince, what is the matter?"

"The world," sighed Gleb.

Andrei had learned from experience that when young Gleb answered in such a way, there wasn't going to be a more detailed explanation, so he just politely nodded and smiled.

They passed several churches and then were finally met by the men of Grand Prince Iziaslav. One of them, clearly the commander, led Gleb and Andrei towards the royal section, where Gleb was going to stay, with Andrei as his guard. Others from the journey were shown the way to the knights’ barracks.

They followed a man named Artem up into a tower. He showed them to their room and informed them that he would come back later, when the first night feast began.

Gleb looked out the window of the tower and smiled. Such good fortune, and a great blessing. It overlooked the great Saint Sophia Cathedral and the river.

"It's beautiful, as you've told me before, my prince."

"Call me Gleb. It'll be faster and easier, Andrei."

Andrei nodded. "Are you pleased with the journey so far, Gleb?"

"Certainly, but I think I'll lie down for a bit if you don't mind."

"Rest well. I will be outside, on the bench."

"You rest also. Don't worry about being on guard; they are not interested in killing me at the moment. One day it'll change, of course."

Gleb laughed, but for Andrei, who swiftly stepped out and closed the door, it was a disturbing thought.

Later they were informed that since some of the guests still hadn't arrived, the feast had been moved to the following day. Food for their evening meal was brought to them.

Late at night, a messenger came and told Andrei that the last guest had arrived and that they were certainly set for the feast. Gleb was already asleep in a bed by the window, Andrei lay on a pallet and eventually closed his eyes as well.

The slight breeze blew and ruffled Gleb’s hair as the moon shone brightly.

He was deep inside the world of dreams. Above him in the skies were beautiful angels, singing hymns to the Lord in perfect harmony. He was kneeling before them on the ground with his hands clasped together.

Somehow in the dream, Gleb knew that he did not have much time left upon Earth and that he should cherish every breath that he took in.

When he opened his eyes it was still dark outside. The moon was as large and luminous as ever. Gleb sat up and looked around. He felt a presence, or perhaps it was just a feeling after the dream. He stood up and looked out at the beautiful rooftop decorations and crosses of the cathedral. It looked so inspirational in this moonlight.

What could an individual man do? What could he do?

Just be the best he could for the Lord.

A person can't even control his own fate, so how little of a chance does one have to control the fate of others? Everything is in God's hands.

Every tear that falls upon this land does not go unnoticed by the angels, who also weep with humanity, for we control so little, but we feel it's a lot. The very next breath we take might be our last. There is no knowing. So how important is it to try our best for the Lord every day?

That is the only thing a person can control. His or her dedication to God.

Gleb fell to his knees, closed his eyes, and clasped his hands together. He prayed the ancient prayer, but also a passionate prayer.

He did not ask for more years. All he asked was for the strength to resist temptation and to remain faithful.

He prayed that his love for the Lord would only increase even during the most terrible of times.

He prayed that the eternal candle that is Christ would burn within him forever.

As the sun began to rise over the lovely Kyiv lands, churches, and waters, Gleb stood there with joy in his soul, but also heaviness in his heart, for after all, he was only human.

Andrei knocked on the door.

"Come in."

Andrei stepped into the room and told Gleb about the feast.

Gleb stretched his arms over his head. "We still have some time, then. Let's go walk nearby, and see the sights. If we meet someone along the way, we will speak politely, but I hope to avoid royal chatter before the feast. There will be plenty of it then."

"Dear prince, I mean, Gleb. We can do our best to leave unnoticed. There is a door at the bottom of the tower, so we don't have to go through the castle. However, there is breakfast food prepared at the court,” Andrei explained.

"We will buy something at the stands around the city, give the locals some coin. Perhaps we can have fish stew. I remember it was good in these parts."

"As you wish, my prin…I mean, Gleb." Andrei bowed slightly.

"Good, you're doing better with that. Just keep remembering my name."

Gleb threw on his green coat with the emblem of a ram and a cross. "Let's go."

Sun rays had now spread throughout the streets of the city. There was chatter, the laughter of children, barking of dogs, the roosters were screaming, many were hard at work and some brought goods and tables to set up not too far from the main castle. Gleb and Adrei approached a family of four who sold dried fish.

"Good day, blessed day of our Lord."

"That is true, God is blessing us."

The man nodded. Boy, girl, wife--they all saw very easily that Gleb was a noble by his clothing, and they lowered their heads.

Gleb was embarrassed by this obeisance. “There is no need to be shy. There is no difference between you and me in the eyes of Christ. I want to buy this fish from you. For this much."

Gleb took out far more coins than the product was worth. The young boy couldn't keep back a big smile.

"Yet, we are different from them. What a silly notion." A high, nasal, arrogant voice sounded behind Gleb, who turned around.

"Sviatopolk, out looking at the city as well?"

"Gleb, it’s been a long time since I have seen you, but I see you are still playing these games. It's weakness." Sviatopolk looked down his long narrow nose at Gleb.

Gleb answered mildly, "And what did our Lord teach? Are kindness and humility weakness?"

"The Lord teaches us to be strong." The other man’s eyes narrowed.

Gleb raised his finger to point at Sviatopolk. His warrior retinue looked warily at the prince, and their hands moved toward their weapons.

"The Lord whipped those who showed off and were arrogant. The Lord would tell you that the only truly royal blood is His."

Sviatopolk was angry with Gleb's gesture and his face got red. Glaring, but without saying anything further, he left with his men. Andrei put his hand on the Novgorod's prince's shoulder.

"Gleb, was it wise to offend him?"

Gleb took a deep breath. "Respecting certain men offends God, therefore you should never be afraid to offend them."

"I see,” remarked Andrei, and bent his head. Gleb never knew how to play politics. He looked at the poor family as Gleb gave them the money and took some fish.

Cheerfully, Gleb said, "Now let's go and eat this blessed fish by the mighty waters of Dnepr."

And so they sat on the shore, watching the river flow and chewing the salted dried fish.

Andrei wondered at his prince. He was the only royal who did these things, like getting down with the poor, eating what they ate, looking them in the eyes with respect.

"Do you worry about Novgorod while we are gone?" Andrei broke the silence.

"My grandfather is still strong, he will be fine looking over things,” answered Gleb.

"The Chudes, they are becoming more adventurous."

"But on our side of the river, they hold little strength. It's their side that is more troublesome. Yet, we shall tame it with time. Our people shall tame it."

"You shall, Gleb."

"Perhaps not I, but some of us will one day. For with God, nothing is impossible."

They sat for a long time, and when they realized that they needed to get back to the castle, they rushed to get ready for the royal feast.

The tables were only used for feasts of royals and nobles. All the princes and princesses in the surrounding area were there. One young woman in particular made Gleb think of the description his father and others used to give of his grandmother, Saint Anna of Novgorod, also known as Ingegerd. He smiled as he watched the girl move to her place at the table.

Into his mind flooded memories of someone he had never even met, a grandmother who had died the year he was born. How was that for a miracle? Ingegerd was the one who had initiated the building of the great Saint Sophia Cathedral and the great cathedral at Novgorod as well.

Gleb brought his mind back to the table, which was laden with foods most of the population would never even taste.

Music played, and filled the hall. Everyone had begun eating and drinking.

Elk meat, stag meat, a full boar right in the center of the table, pheasant, lark, quail. There were bowls with black currants, dried figs, and walnuts. Luxuries.

At the other side of the table was one of the bishops. His belly was huge, and he held a large cup of mead and gulped it down in between speaking with the nobles and laughing. Gleb's face grew dim. Then he felt a hand on his shoulder.

"Such a long face for a great feast. I couldn't even find you anywhere, my friend."

Even before he turned toward the speaker, Gleb's grim look had already changed into a smile, as he had recognized Vladimir's voice instantly.

"Well, I am glad to see you, but, look at this."

Gleb nodded towards the meat, then towards the bishop. "Meat? Aren't we fasting? And this bishop? What's this act?"

Vladimir rolled his eyes and grinned. "Dear Gleb, this is a feast of feasts. Why can't you relax a little bit? It'll be good for you. You really should try to be liked by some of these people. It can go a long way."

Gleb’s countenance hardened. "If I wish to never be like these men, wouldn't it be foolish to seek approval from them?"

"Ah, Gleb, you understand faith, you are loyal to the Lord, but in our position, you also must understand politics. You are a special man, someone whom many fear. Also, many want your position."

"Vladimir. I do not think of myself as special. I have sins and weaknesses. I just want to carry my cross and struggle a bit more, that is all."

"Really? So what's the trouble with that priest, then?"

Gleb smiled…and looked Vladimir deep in the eyes.

"Raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars, to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness forever…" Gleb paused, recognizing in the face of Vladimir that indeed his cousin understood. "To survive as a nation of true Christian morals, we need bishops and leaders who put forth the faith. Who love the poor, who share, who…have dignity, honor."

Vladimir shook his head vigorously. "Gleb, that too is possible, even if one has to balance a few things. You just don't see any compromises, do you? I love this about you, but having no friends is no fun in our world."

"You are my friend. Andrei here is my friend. The Holy Scriptures were not given to us so we should keep them to ourselves, but so that they would live through us, through our lives, our actions. That the words of Christ may burn within our hearts, forever."

"Some people are good at preaching indeed, but not at practicing what they preach with actions,” responded Vladimir. “I agree with you, Gleb, but remember what Paul did: He knew he needed a different approach with different people. It didn't mean he compromised the morals or integrity of Christ's teachings.

“Anyway, I will eat now and go see what's going on. I hope you at least let Andrei here enjoy, he looks hungrier than you!" Vladimir Monomach walked off and Gleb turned to Andrei.

"Please go ahead and enjoy the feast. I won't be upset."

"And you?"

"I'll eat what I believe to be suitable. I won't break the fast for any occasion. Especially with us going to the cathedral tomorrow."

And so they ate, to each his own, and the night was long and filled with laughter. That night Gleb dreamed of home. Little did he know what terrible twists his life’s journey would soon take.

The sun's rays broke through the darkness once again. Gleb was already awake, sitting by the window of his room. He was going to stay only a few more days. He would see the cathedral, then let the men rest a few more days, and get back. Perhaps he wasn't making any new friends, but that didn't bother him. What did God think of him? That was his big question.

As Andrei and Gleb stepped outside and were led by a few men toward the cathedral, a drizzle of rain began. Andrei covered up, but his prince enjoyed it, smiling up at the sky.

And there it was--the most beautiful creation Gleb had ever seen. Saint Sophia Cathedral. It towered over them, powerfully, with its tall golden domes and its crown jewels: the crosses. The crown of the King, Jesus.

The tall doors opened and they entered a sanctuary like no other. What great inspiration was behind creating this church? Certainly the work of the Holy Spirit.

Gleb fell upon his knees, as above him and all around he was surrounded by images of Christ and the saints. The smell of basil and candles hung in the air. He closed his eyes.

Within his mind came an image of Mary and her child.

God…

The one who had taken the eternal storm of our wicked sins upon himself, shielding us from proper punishment. So justice was served; one that only God could truly comprehend, for the small human mind knew so little. The wisdom lay in worshiping Christ.

This was the cathedral of wisdom…of love for Christ.

This image of Mary and the baby appeared made from shiny glass, with lights falling all around them. She and the baby were wrapped up in a perfect heavenly blue color. Their cheeks were red. The Baby's eyes were closed as He slept, and hers were closed as she prayed for Him and to Him. Behind them was an orange circle, illuminating everything.

Gleb opened his eyes, now full of tears. He looked at Andrei.

"This journey was worth it after all, for I shall remember this moment for the rest of my life."

And so the men rested a few more days. The journey back began, but turmoil waited for them in Novgorod which they knew nothing about yet.

Within his heart, Gleb felt something was amiss. Yet he was calm, for he trusted God, and no matter what was heading his way, he focused on one goal only: To keep his faith strong through any challenge.

The longer the journey went on, the more the time dragged and efforts became tiresome. The men wanted to rest more and eat more. And Gleb allowed this, despite it most likely resulting in adding an extra day to their trip.

Andrei came to the prince at the helm of the ship, looking rather distraught.

"Gleb, the men are taking too many breaks, eating fish and rye like never before, draining the supplies as well. Shouldn't we get on more quickly? Is this right?"

"Food and rest are not sins, my dear friend. Gluttony and being idle are. These men are hard workers, and they deserve a little break."

Gleb looked at the men for a moment and then out towards the river.

"There are no sins in things that exist in this world, only in misuse of these things,” Gleb said softly.

Andrei stood by the prince, marveling at the young noble's wisdom.

Three days later they reached Novgorod. Upon landing ashore, a messenger from Gleb's grandfather immediately informed him of a troubling development.

A sorcerer had come into town and had been gathering crowds, showing his magic, and even healing some people. This sorcerer had been turning many people against the bishop and the church.

Gleb's hand shook at this news. He and the men hurried to the castle to eat, and then gathered more men. Night was approaching and despite being exhausted, Gleb was hoping to confront this sorcerer before sundown.

On the way to find him, they were flagged down by a young priest. He had a bruised cheek and a bloody nose.

"Vasil! Who did this to you?"

"Men, can you believe, our men! That devil, his name is Magmamedov, he showed them fire coming from his hands, he called a blind man to him and then that man could see! But we had never seen this man in the city before. It was a lie, but the people believed it! He sure knows dark magic, but not healing! He cannot heal, yet he told the crowds that the church is here only to steal money, that he will cure their troubles and there was no need for the greedy church! That's when some of them spotted me. They grabbed me, screamed in my ear, punched me. Me…someone who never has any coin, one who serves them every day!"

Gleb put his hand on the priest’s shoulder. "Such are the masses. The masses do not want the truth. The masses want what sounds pleasant and easy. The masses will often believe anything and anyone, for they often stand for nothing. They are not rooted in God. Their well is dry; they have no roots to reach down to find water. They do not drink the water. There is no eternal candle burning inside of their hearts, our beloved Lord Christ. Many will condemn justice, love, and truth, and shall embrace trickery, hate, and lawlessness.” He shook his head sadly.

“The rules that God has set for us are difficult. Love thy neighbor, love thy God above all else. So what does that mean?” Gleb looked deeply into the priest’s eyes. “Vasil, that it is all of the old commandments and more. For if you love, not only do you bring no harm, but you also seek justice and truth. The people are too simple-minded, but even the most simple person can have a heart occupied with the Holy Spirit. That is why not the whole city is lost. Many will not fall, and we will find this charlatan, and I will stop him myself."

Andrei grabbed Gleb's arm. "We must hurry; the sun is setting."

They met with other men and Gleb's grandfather at the castle. Many warriors now gathered together and then split into two groups, one with Andrei, the other with Gleb, to find this Magmamedov.

Gleb and the men went street to street, asking the people, but it seemed that many were lying. How could this man have affected so many so fast? If only Gleb had not gone to Kyiv…Then he remembered the moment inside the cathedral.

There is timing and a plan for everything. This difficulty was also something he had to pass through in his life.

Patience was what always revealed God's truth and it was the key.

Gleb calmed the men, who seemed a bit frantic and anxious. "Even in the most difficult of times, the ones who pray will be given renewed strength."

So they knelt and prayed for the strength to overcome whatever they had to face, and for the Lord's will to be done.

As the sun was setting, Gleb and the men reached the very outskirts of the city, where near a small white church was a large burial ground. There was a hill there, and on top of it stood a man in a black-and-red robe. He was hooded, and as the darkness descended he slowly lowered the hood and looked at Gleb.

His eyes were like fire, piercing into the soul. His evil aura could be felt by all of them. Magmamedov raised his hands.

"Fear me! For I shall perform miracles! Worship me!"

"Never, you Satan, we will stop you!" replied Gleb.

The sorcerer laughed and yelled a chant. The burial grounds began to shake. Gleb's eyes moved away from the sorcerer and towards the ground. When he looked back at the hill, the man was gone.

"Look! Look!"

The men began to yell, pointing at the ground. First, it was hands and arms that emerged out of the dirt, then entire rotting bodies.

"He raised the dead against us!"

Gleb shouted back, "It's no miracle. These are not humans, mere puppets. Take your torches and swords. We must destroy these abominations, then we will find him."

Gleb struck the first corpse that came to him swinging its arms. It fell back a bit then got right back up. They were getting surrounded. Gleb saw the fear in his men's eyes.

"Have faith! Fight!"

He swung his sword and decapitated the next one, and the head rolled, the skull bouncing upon the ground. The body fell and there was no movement.

"The head! Sever the head!"

The men fought like lions despite their fear, but many were falling dead. They were being pushed back and overwhelmed. Gleb had to run into an alleyway and escape. He hurried to find the rest of the warriors who were with Andrei. There were screams everywhere now. Simple folks were emerging from their homes, unaware of the terror, and getting caught up in the slaughter. Some got their pitchforks, torches, or axes and fought back.

Andrei and his men finally appeared and the battle roared through the night until each abomination was destroyed. However, despite this triumph, the people were gathering and whispering of the sorcerer's power and miraculous abilities, and he appeared, surrounded by the crowds, yelling about how weak the bishop was. And so he faced Gleb, standing not far from him in the main square.

"The people see my power, they see what can truly save! Do you see Prince? You must join us!" he exhorted Gleb.

"Only Christ saves!" Gleb shouted back, tightening his grip on his axe.

"Oh, prince," Magmamedov spread his arms and smiled. "Look around you, look at the people's faces! They are filled with new knowledge!"

"These people, the ones who believe you…are empty of Christ." Gleb came close to the sorcerer. "And when people are empty, they'll fill themselves with things like envy, jealousy, resentment. They'll fill themselves with worldly lies and pleasures, such as your teachings and demonstrations."

The sorcerer raised his finger to point at the prince, but Gleb was swift, and with a fast approach he severed the sorcerer's head. It fell upon the ground and the dead body followed. With the axe dripping with blood, Gleb looked upon those who followed the devious man. They ran, scattered, but it was troubling, and Gleb knew that many now wanted to see him fall.

Andrei walked up to Gleb and congratulated him, The prince nodded in approval, but he knew that even harsher storms were approaching. Andrei and the men praised Gleb for his heroics.

"Remember, my men, to gain spiritual victory, it is not the power of the hand that is needed. You may labor, fast, and strengthen your knowledge, yet Satan will still be ahead of you on all of these. However, if you're humble and have humility, that is something the evil does not possess. So do not praise me on this day, praise our Lord." Gleb then knelt in prayer.

Many remembered this day--both those who supported Gleb and those who didn't.

A year passed and a great event happened at Gleb's court, as Vladimir Mononach's son, Mstislav, was born there. The celebration was great and full of joy, and it was the last time Gleb was going to be a part of such a thing, for other nobles had fostered the unrest among the common folk since the time of the sorcery, and right after Vladimir's departure they began to plot, with Sviatopolk as the head, who wanted to take control of Novgorod.

Gleb's grandfather was ill and died shortly after, and this is when they created an uprising.

Gleb, Andrei, and fifty loyal men were driven to the other side of the river.

It was wintertime, and the temperatures were brutal, with snow everywhere. The Chude tribes were eager to fight anyone who came over the borders.

Gleb sat with Andrei and a few men around a fire, even now with everlasting hope in his eyes, and there he asked for a favor.

"If I die soon, and you live, please take my body to Chernigiv, to the church I love so much."

And Andrei agreed, holding back his emotions, staying strong, for he did not want to think of that possibility.

Days went by and the supplies were getting thin. They were forced to travel further, in search of settlements.

And then a heavy snowfall came. Some of them could no longer go on and a few of the horses collapsed. After the first storm, the remaining men made camp at the foot of a hill and managed to start a fire.

The men, despite all their pain and suffering, still had tremendous respect and loyalty for Gleb. He tried to sit back, but they insisted that he should be closest to the fire with Andrei. They even managed another small fire nearby.

Gleb warmed his damaged hands by the flames as he observed their dance. Andrei looked at the prince with sad eyes.

"Gleb, do you hate them for what they did to you? We are all going to die aren't we?"

"No…no, Andrei." Gleb smiled rather mysteriously. "Christ prayed for sinners. We are all guilty of something. Do not hate the men, hate the sin. Pray for all, and about death? We all die. What matters most, when we die or how we live? What does it matter if someone lives a long life but does not love God? Better to have a short life, but keep reaching towards Christ throughout that life."

Andrei’s eyes were filled with concern and sorrow. “The men are in despair. How can you make them understand what you understand?"

"Despair is a terrible blasphemy against God, my friend. It means that we do not fully trust that God will save us. I understand that being human we will fall into it sometimes, but in the hardest of times, like these, we must fill ourselves with prayers to Jesus. And still thank Him."

And so Gleb prayed all night.

In the morning as they departed, a large group of Chudes attacked them. The men fought with their last bit of strength, as did Andrei and Gleb. They repelled the attack, but most of their men fell. Gleb was wounded and Andrei took him up on a horse and rode back towards the river. By the time they reached it, the few men who remained had fallen as well, lying on the cold ground, slowly perishing.

Andrei took Gleb off the horse and gently laid him on the ground, holding his hand. The prince was in terrible pain. He had lost a lot of blood. These were his final moments. Gleb slowly looked up at Andrei and forced a faint smile. His eyes seemed full of light and joy. He squeezed Andrei's hand.

"Christ is an everlasting candle, forever burning in my heart."

These were Gleb's last words. Andrei wept as he lifted his master's body and placed it upon the horse. It was an immensely hard journey home in the brutal winter, yet Andrei miraculously made it. Gleb's body was buried in his favorite church, Chernigov's Holy Savior Cathedral.

Andrei stood at Gleb's funeral and wept again. As he looked at the body one last time, he repeated Gleb's final words.

"Christ is an everlasting candle, forever burning in my heart."