Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
May 18, 2025

Beautiful work

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Sam Corrie's avatar
Sam Corrie
May 18, 2025

Beautiful. Thank you for sharing.

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