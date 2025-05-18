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Emerging Fresh From the ashes I dug up the old To wipe it clean Then proceed To bury it deep In the ground I thought I was done Yet I had only just begun What a profound Realisation Purified I stand empty handed At the station Ready to board the train To return to civilisation Again I’m not the same Who am I? I’m the girl who buried herself To rise in certainty and claim Her destiny You think I’ve changed Beyond recognition What else can death do But a total transition From coal to gold That’s my admission Into wholeness Who are you? You ask I’m the eagle that soars I’m who I always was Without the mask I wore I seek no understanding Have no need to roar Like a lioness I move quietly With grace and peace I know what is mine The value I possess I was born Inherently lucky Eternally blessed