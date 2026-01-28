Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jill Ripa's avatar
Jill Ripa
Feb 5

I needed a few passes with this. And then a few more. So well said.

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Chuck Phillips's avatar
Chuck Phillips
Jan 29

“…they burn the wings that allow them to fly.” Great line!

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