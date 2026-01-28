Essay on perfectionism

In the dictatorship of perfectionism, control is the perfect instrument of torture. It calms fear, and at the same time, magnifies it.

In this dictatorship, only what is perfect is valid. Nothing less is allowed. Nothing less is tolerable.

Everything that enters and leaves this system must be perfect. Everything inside and outside must be perfect. Everything that exists must be a masterpiece—the rest is unacceptable, for no particular reason, just because it causes suffering.

In space, everything and nothing reigns; in time, always and never; and the sky is painted black or white.

In this tyranny, there are only two classes of people—the good and the bad—and things can only be valid or invalid, and all that exists around is good or evil—war or peace. Everything is everything, and little is nothing.

In the land of perfectionism, control reigns, of which the subject is both king and servant. Perfectionism is a struggle of the self against the self, of the strong against the weak, of the ideal against the terrible, of terror against peace.

In the world of perfectionists, so much of people is lost, precisely because in wanting so much, they burn the wings that allow them to fly.

In the land of perfectionism, there is control, of which the subject is both king and servant. Perfectionism is a struggle of the self against the self, of the strong against the weak, of the ideal against the terrible, of terror against peace.

In the world of perfectionists, so much of people is lost, precisely because by wanting too much, they burn the wings that allow them to fly.

© Rolando Andrade, 2025

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