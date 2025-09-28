Are kindness and empathy two sides of the same coin?

Kindness is usually seen as a display of empathy between humans, even though it’s not just a human thing, as other species show it too.

But kindness is way more than that. It’s a behavior that shows and highlights how emotional processes influence everything we do.

This behavior, like any manifestation of emotions, depends heavily on a process called identification.

By this I mean that people identify more with those who have gone through the same experiences, or with people who are going through situations that they fear they may experience themselves.

Social and gregarious behaviors also function largely according to this process of identification.

Emotional mechanisms become stronger when it comes to negative or traumatic experiences. That is why, in situations where suffering affects a large number of people, there is a general tendency to unite around those who are suffering.

In fact, this is a process like any other emotional process and depends on exactly the same mechanisms.

However, it is amazing how suffering, helplessness, fear, and despair have the power to catalyze similar behaviors in different people, who do not even know each other, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of others. This can be seen, for example, when a tragedy occurs, in which hundreds of volunteers come forward to support the victims.

It is therefore natural that, despite the crisis, the war, the decline in purchasing power, and the difficulties that lie ahead for everyone, behaviors of a supportive nature have increased.

This is an expected process, according to what I have tried to explain so far.

Emotions are fantastic survival mechanisms that evolution has provided us with, serving to unite us all in order to help some, thereby increasing the chances of survival for the species.

It seems simple, but it is nonetheless wonderful that the emotional processes responsible for empathy and solidarity, which make us more human, are ultimately two sides of the same coin called survival.

To illustrate this, I wrote a poem about this subject:

Kindness

Kindness

is an open hand, reaching out

without hopes, desires, or longings,

it is a hand thrown into the void

or in your direction,

a hand that stays and waits,

does not demand or give up,

does not tire or rebel,

a hand that does not expect anything in return,

That is kindness,

a hand that does not seek

or hide,

Kindness

is an open hand

that remains open

until someone finds it.

Rolando Andrade, 2025

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