Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Sep 28, 2025

An important observation and a moving poem, thank you!

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Henry Lewis's avatar
Henry Lewis
Sep 29, 2025

A wonderful reflection and so true. The poem is good and carries the essence so beautifully. And it was insightful to have your words introducing your thoughts behind the poem. Much enjoyed.

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