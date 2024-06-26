Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jun 26, 2024

Oh my goodness Alison!!!! I don't know what it would take, but could I help you make this a movie?!!!! Holy cow you're a great writer! These are my favorite stories/epic movies! I absolutely love this story and you are beyond talented and humble. Thank you for this great read! I had the entire movie, scene to scene, rolling through my head! Visual excellence in writing! Blown away 🙌🏻✨💨

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jun 26, 2024

Awesome story, I really love the names and nostalgic feeling it brings! Perfect timing too.

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