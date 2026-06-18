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I believe the truth Has risen Long overdue It hid its hues Underneath a blanket Of illusion Confusion arose Loud Fierce Bold Making an intrusive entrance Demanding our attention It stopped us in our tracks Of negligence, amusing revelry The air Left thick, heightened Undeniably clear Standing still Wide eyed Bare With just a flair Of excitement, dread, anticipation Spread thin across the plains Now We can see through the mist Now We can cease to drift Find our way back To the shore Like before we even began We finally reached Dry land