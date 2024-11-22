Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Nov 22, 2024

Beautifully written Merissa! Enjoyed reading this and resonate with it as a fellow singer/songwriter who has Christ as well ✨

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Nov 22, 2024

Please believe me when I say I know where you are coming from. One of these days I will tell you but like you said it is hard to write some things down even at 72.

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