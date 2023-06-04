Hey friends,

Lets get this Sunday discussion going.

How important is God in your life? If you had a list of all of the things in your life, would God be ranked first?

There are a lot of “lukewarm” Christians, according to Francis Chan. What does it mean and what does the Bible teach about this?

Lets imagine a beautiful still mountain lake. You have a small pebble and make it skip on the water, then it dies down after making a few ripples. According to the Bible, that is what your worship is, if God is not the focus of your life.

That may sound difficult. Well, it is. Putting selfishness, pride and ego aside is never easy for humans.

In the old times the priests used to have a deal with farmers. The farmers would give them the maimed animal and the priest would have a sacrifice and meat. Neither one had a thought of “God first.” It’s an example of fake worship. We must give our best effort.

It is not enough to just “know” God. God has to become the heartbeat of our life.Our every breath is thanks to God and the sound of it proclaims his name.

This is what is meant by “fearing God”. God does not want you to live in a terrible mental state. Fearing God means focusing fully on God. When you are in the state of fear, the subject of that fear is all you can think about, everything else is blurred out. Hence the lesson. God must become the focus of your life.

Blessing

s