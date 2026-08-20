Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
Aug 20

Well done! It gave me "Terminator" vibes.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Lidia Comelli's avatar
Lidia Comelli
Aug 21

Bravo👏🏼

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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