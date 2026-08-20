Do not write

I jumped down and snuck under the concrete bridge. Despite the horror of the situation, I laughed. Perhaps a hysterical laugh, but at this point…I went too far to change anything.

I pressed my back against the cold wall and slid to the bottom. I pulled a small blue and yellow notebook out of my grey jacket and then began writing down the most recent events.

My main goal…even if I die soon…was to hide this notebook for future generations to find. After writing a few things down, I turned to the wall and wrote a little poem on it with a yellow piece of chalk. It was getting small, I had no idea where I would get a new one. Funny thoughts, for chances of me living another day, were slim. I had this thought every day, yet somehow I’ve survived on the run for 12 days. Barely any food left on me. Drinking rainwater. I looked at that small yellow piece of chalk in my hand.

Memories spiraled my mind back in time, just a few years before they banned writing of any kind.

I was just a little boy looking up at my grandfather. He was hunched, tired, wrinkly, sitting on the edge of his red chair. Despite all life hardships he always greeted me with a smile.

“Come here little lad, got something for you.”

He pulled out a box of various chalks. I remember how I felt my eyes expand, the joy. I still remember…

Below the grey skies of today, a smile appeared on my weary face as I replayed the images in my mind of all of the poems and stories I’d create on the sidewalks, and then of course…

The dream of becoming a writer ended as a total ban on writing was announced. Most people chose to go into the so-called auto program. Just sitting in a chair at the facility with virtual reality headsets. Being used by artificial intelligence computers. The elites got what they wanted. Total control, total slavery.

Yet, in secret, I continued to write books…until one day, my grandfather finally died and the house was raided. I was sent to a re-education facility, I spent many years there, and despite all the brainwashing, I made it my goal to imagine stories every night, to keep dreaming about writing.

So, upon my return home, under the old boards of the house, I found some pens, a marker, and this yellow piece of chalk.

I simply couldn’t resist it and began to write things on the walls of the city.

And so…I’ve been writing my best story yet, one of my escape, one of survival, one of unrealistic dreams and hope.

I hope that one day someone will read my words and learn of the mistakes we made that led us to this stripping of the soul and individuality. Destruction of the mind…

The sounds of helicopters above in those steel-like grey skies broke my thoughts, I moved deeper into the shadow of this small bridge. The night was coming and it was always the best time to move. Fortunately, I was able to remove the chip from my ankle on day 1 and there was no way for them to track me that way, however, robot dogs, robot hawks, and even robot rats down below were all at their disposal. Cyborg police flew the helicopters and drove the patrol cars. There was always a very small opening for me to move, but somehow I was still alive after 12 days.

My eyes were so tired, I could barely keep the lids from closing on me, they felt heavy, like weight hung on them, pulling and pulling, but what if one of the dogs went under here while I slept?

The answer did not matter much as I lost this battle and drifted away.

I knew I was dreaming, but I couldn’t stop it, the fatigue finally caught up with my body.

In this dream…or rather a nightmare, I sat in front of the familiar screen of the re-education facility. Various images appeared on the screen, one after another. The cyborg that stood next to me made sure that I never looked away…no…never looked away.

Obey…obey…obey…

Do not think.

The same repetitive beat of music played into my ears, numbing my brain, intruding into my thoughts, and dumbing me down. Like a nail being hammered into the center of my brain.

I was sweating, my hands were shaking, the cyborg placed his strong hand on my shoulder and slightly squeezed, just enough for me to feel pain, to give me a warning about not looking away.

Hours and hours…Then, I was led through a tube-like metal corridor, leading into the “Dream Helmet” room.

This is where they placed a device around my head and every time I would hear someone speaking to me.

“You own nothing and you are happy.”

“You do not think, and you are happy.”

“You do not write, and you are happy.”

“You do not love, and you are happy.”

“You obey, and you are happy.”

“You do not dream, and you are happy.”

For hours and hours…day after day…week after week…year after year…

My body shook and I gasped in terror as I opened my eyes and frantically looked around.

Dear God…It was dark, night had descended upon this miserable grey world once again, bringing it better colors.

How far were the forests? The mountains?

They had to be there, but could I get there?

No dogs in sight. All was quiet. Absolute silence. It was often like this during the nights in the city. The silence that waited to be broken by the sound of a robot dog running. The hawks were much scarier, they made no sounds at all. Hence why I had to move so slowly, looking up at each building from under the covers, sometimes taking an hour to just move through a single block of the city.

I timidly walked from under the bridge and began to climb a metal ladder attached to the wall. Just before getting back up on the street I peeked and observed the buildings. In general, this city’s streets were mostly dim at night, as those citizens who did not take part in the auto program hand to lay down strictly at 9 pm and put on their identification helmets during sleep. While slept, the system analyzed their mind to see if they broke any rules or if they showed any out-of-ordinary activity.

So, basically, only the city center was bright at night, but thankfully, I was very far from there.

After a careful time of observation and not noticing any red eyes of the robot hawks, I fully climbed up and moved close to the walls. Every time I saw an alleyway I went into it. Silence.

How funny. So often people in the past searched for total silence. There was even a place where people paid 600$ to sit in a room of total silence. Yet, here I was, able to hear my own heartbeat beat and it wasn’t so fun.

My silence was very different from the one in the past. My silence was filled with terror, knowing that at any moment something might attack me and end my life.

I passed two blocks, which was great. I could recognize some of the old structures. One of them used to be an ice cream place. Now it was just a grey boring building, worthless, unused.

Clank, clank, clank.

The dreaded sound was finally here. It came from two directions, both streets on either side of me. Cold sweat formed on my forehead as terror filled my lungs. I saw an old sewer system entrance, pulled the hatch, climbed down the ladder, and closed the top behind me. I did not dare to move yet as I held on tightly to the handles, listening to the robot dogs walking around up above…

I used to love dogs, real ones obviously. My grandpa had two dogs. Both German shepherds, brother and sister. Their compassion and love beat out any humans that I knew. I wished my image of dogs was not covered by the robot monstrosities. When the final laws came down, our dogs were taken and killed, because pets became outlawed as well. I wish I could remember exactly how they barked, how they howled and cried. These robot dogs made no sounds, only their metal feet did, but they hunted, and they killed, or maimed. I wondered if the directive was to kill me on sight, after all, the rehabilitation had already failed, despite its brutality.

I heard the walking of the metal feet get further and further away. I could breathe better again, also, went ahead and climbed down. Almost total darkness down here in the old underground. Just very faint lights from up above in each section that had an outlet. I moved away from the ladder and sat down, to give my eyes time to adjust. Embrace the darkness.

I took out my chalk and blindly wrote on the wall. I simply wrote, “Love.”

Or at least I thought I did.

Sitting in the cold dark abyss of the underground might seem like a tough situation, but any break was good. Conserving energy, and extra minutes of life, yet I also knew that night was the best time to keep moving to get out of the city. I decided not to go back up, but to walk along the wall of the underground and see if I could come up further ahead.

How I could benefit from a good old flashlight now, a phone, even a match. Alas, I had none of those.

Suddenly I could hear a slightly distant sound which was all too familiar, especially in this grey world. It was raining. One benefit was that I often could drink that water, but the negatives were large, as it did not confuse the senses of the robots, but I no longer could hear them coming, nor would I be able to see as well.

Underground for longer, it is, but first…

I climbed up the next ladder I found and put my mouth where the rainwater was dripping down. Some dirt was coming with it, but still better than nothing, I did not expect a gourmet taste.

After I had my fill I climbed down and sat in the dark, leaning against the wall.

A question that constantly bugged me came to my mind again.

Was I right to do this?

Yes…Always was the answer.

I live.

That is why, simply because I live. What they have for others out there is not life. There is no freedom. It’s worse than a bird closed in a cage.

No traveling, no loving, no thinking, no writing.

“You own nothing and you are happy.”

You do not own your mind, your body, your dreams, your home, not even your thoughts.

No, it’s never for me.

I live.

And even in death…I will live.

With a wry smile, I wrote on the wall again with my chalk.

“Freedom.”

Throughout history, so many people died for freedom. The founders of this place fought for years to have freedom from the occupiers. Wars were fought to free those in slavery. Military conflicts raged on for centuries. All for freedom.

And where did we all end up?

They slowly ate away at us with artificial intelligence, ads, the circus of sports, and actor politicians. Until most no longer thought.

They believed they were thinking, but in truth, at one point majority of the population was simply being told and programmed what to “think”.

We lost our freedom, our compassion, our love, our ability to cherish independence.

As the thoughts swirled around my head in the far distance of the darkness I saw multiple small red eyes. Chills went up my arms. Robot rats.

As a man possessed I jumped up and climbed up the ladder faster than ever before. I had no choice but to take my chances in the rain now.

Once I climbed up and felt the cold drops crash against my body like a waterfall, I had no time to ponder much and sprinted towards an alley. It was hard to see well with rain getting into my eyes and also pushing my hair down. I looked at the walls and saw that one of the windows in the abandoned building was missing. It was on the second floor. There was a ladder on the opposite wall and since the alley was very narrow it gave me an idea.

My shoes were filled with water and I felt heavy as I began to climb the slippery metal ladder. This was either going to work, or I’d get injured and then killed. Not great options, but that was my life now.

Heavy breathing, tension…

Am I high enough now?

I jumped towards the open window, just barely making it in, but not without trouble as a wild shit of pain went through my left hand as an electric shock. I slammed my head onto the dusty old floor and clenched my teeth to the point of them making a cracking sound, all just not to yell out of pain. I shifted my tear-filled eyes towards my left hand. The left pinky was bent to the side, there was an opening with blood seeping out, like from some freaky horror comic.

I sat up against the wall, holding my left hand with the right, and looked around, while trying to manage the pain using steady breathing. It was an old, dark dusty room. Besides a worn down scratched black cabinet, there was nothing else inside of it.

Broken finger. As I stared into the wall, trying to nullify the pain in my mind, my vision blurred. I saw myself as a young lad again. Holding the very same left hand and screaming in pain as if shot. My grandfather ran out and looked petrified. Through the tears, I explained that I tried to hit the dog and instead hit my hand on the part of the wooden fence. What a way to break two bones in your hand.

My grandfather did not judge me, he took care of it all silently. I learned my lesson without any comments that needed to be made.

I shook my head and despite the pain couldn’t help but smile. I watched the blood on the lower part of the pinky, there wasn’t much more coming out. I took out a thin roll of see-through tape I had in my inner pocket and a few crackers. I did need this tape after all, heh. I went ahead and pressed the broken finger against the one next to it and then went around both of them many times with the tape, up and down, until it felt solid.

No point in worrying about any infections. Getting out of the city alive would already be a miracle. I slowly chewed on the two crackers. I needed more rest. As the rain kept falling, I lay on the floor.

I thought of all the films and books written about a dystopian future that my grandfather had before all the confiscations happened. None of them were very close to the reality. The hero of the story was not some magical fighter or a genius hacker who could destroy the system. There was no resistance, no secret “good guys” who helped the hero.

The hero was a dreamer with a yellow piece of chalk. A mere writer. Starved and drained, surviving on faint hope.

I thought about the future.

Only time was going to solve things. Perhaps, all things were going as meant to be according to God. Perhaps, this was the narrow gate.

How many others tried to defy the system? In the facility where I was being re-educated in all the years, I just saw perhaps a dozen others. That’s it. They looked scared, worn out, defeated.

That was the real resistance, not a fairy tale one. Instead of a tough guy with guns, the proper image could be drawn to a priest knowing he will get tortured but professes his faith anyway.

Was that me?

It was better to be down this way, actually living, than to walk as a dead person.

I live.

That is what’s important.

I live.

The rain stopped and there were still a few hours of darkness left for me. The finger was pulsing and the pain was sharp and constant. I just had to keep focusing on proper breathing as I cracked the door open. The hallway was empty and there was a black staircase leading down towards the door. I walked down and observed what was happening outside through the tiny door glass. There was no indication of robots or patrol, but my vision was greatly limited, especially considering this glass was still wet.

Regardless, there was no time to lose and I slightly opened the door, in a split second I closed it again, saved by a miracle once more, as the puddle at the bottom of the door reflected the red eyes of the robot hawk sitting up above. I quietly went up to the room again and stretched my legs, placing my injured left hand on my stomach. I decided to spend the day here and continue again the following night.

It was mostly silent again, with occasional sounds of water drops. I steadied my breath as I tried to embrace the pain in my hand.

My grandfather used to teach me that to take on things like pain, anxiety, and fear, we had to embrace them, invite them to sit next to us, and hug them.

Right now it seemed like that advice wasn’t the best one, because no matter how hard I tried to invite the pain to sit with me and hug it out, it just wouldn’t happen, but eventually, I did fall asleep again…and saw birds.

It’s been so long. I love birds, but there are none in the city. There were so many little birds around when I was growing up. I especially loved a tiny blue bird. I used to feed him every morning and he’d sing his lovely songs by my wind. That cute little bird.

I heard him once again as dream blended with reality, my eyes cracked open and I thought I saw him sitting on that windowsill, but once fully awake, the vision vanished. I was glad that it wasn’t the robot hawk instead.

It was now brighter outside. The sun had come up, but as usual, hidden behind the steel skies, always grey in the grey city.

I dared not leave as I heard patrol cars drive by multiple times and then later several helicopters. They were never going to stop searching for me. I patiently waited…the whole day, with the pain, cold, hungry, every muscle feeling heavy. Yet…I was still happy about one thing.

I live.

I wrote more in my notebook, sharing my thoughts about the world. Hours went by.

And so the dark began to cover the streets again with its shadowy blanket. I wobbled for a moment as I stood up, my legs were a bit numb. I moved them around for a while. I had to be ready to run if needed.

This time there was no hawk, the long dark street had just one single dim light. Up ahead in the distance at the hilly part of the street, I could see a rather large dark structure, clearly old. An old factory? I felt my eyes expand and my heartbeat go up. That meant I was at the edge of the city.

I swiftly walked by the wall, looking around. I could not allow my excitement and elevation of hope to dull my senses. Once on top of the street, it became clear that I was right. It was an old factory and beyond it were the forests and mountains. The sound of a car came to my ears as the most unpleasant surprise. Cyborg patrol. I ran into the yard of the factory and snuck inside through an old half-opened door. I saw the light of the car get closer as I went deeper into the factory and sat in the darkest part, under some old mechanism. The door of the car was shut and then steps of the heavy boots rang thanks to the echo of this place. The cyborg carried a flashlight and I saw it create shadows on the walls. Now, this would be an anticlimactic ending. The hero hiding in the dark, worn out and tired, found by a cyborg and shot. The end. That would be realistic. So I awaited my end. Too bad I didn’t get to hide my notebook anywhere.

And then…he left the factory. He did not find me. This was life too. Sometimes there were moments that did go our way. I crawled out and exited through the back. The dark forest was in front of me, but I was more than happy to enter.

Why I thought that they don’t go in there? I don’t know. Perhaps more fairy tales, movies, and books. I was of course wrong, and it didn’t even talk for half an hour before I saw read robot dog’s eyes in the far distance among the trees. I ran as fast as I could. Branches slashed on my face, and one poked my eyes, hitting my knees. Stumbling. I just kept on going. Eventually, I found a small stream and drank my fill. After taking a minute of rest I knew that they could be close again so I went across the water and continued running.

My body was on the brink of exhaustion when I found an old abandoned stone church. I stumbled inside, closed the door, and fell upon one of the half-broken benches. I even forgot the pain as my exhausted body surrendered and I lost consciousness.

My grandfather was standing right above me. Next to him were my grandmother, my parents, the two dogs. I was lying on fresh green grass surrounded by flowers. It was so sunny and beautiful. They were all smiling at me. I reached my hand towards them.

“Not yet.” said my mom smiling. “But soon.”

It all vanished like smoke and I woke staring at the black floor of this old church. I sat up and looked at the grey stones of the walls. Then, looking back down upon the black wooden boards I saw one that was cracked. I got on my knees and pulled the board up with my right hand. It gave way. I took out my notebook and looked at it for a few minutes. Saying goodbye was hard. Then with tears in my eyes, I stuffed it as far below as I could and placed the board over it again.

I could hear them outside. The steps, the helicopter, the clanking of the dogs. There was no escape anymore. Yet as any human who has hope, I ran out of the side door, towards another short building with a grey wall in the distance.

“Stop now.” a robot voice followed me. I kept running.

As I reached the wall I knew they were all around me. I did not want to look at them.

“Turn around now and show your hands, or we will shoot.”

I took out my yellow chalk and remained with my back turned to them.

A few moments later multiple shots rang through the air. Blood appeared upon my pierced body. As I slid down facing the wall I revealed my final yellow chalk writing.

“I live.”