Discussing my fiction books

Hey friends and readers,

In recent times I realized that some of my subscribers actually do not know that I am a fiction author, of over 30 books now actually.

Many of you know me as a faith and spirituality based writer who sometimes makes other types of commentaries. Yet most of my life’s writing has been in fiction, much of it in horror/thriller genre.

So, in this article I’ll briefly discuss some of my major works and also my favorites.

Paradise Series

This series has 3 books. All revolve around an investigator named Luc Nistage. The style has been compared to a mix of Lovecraft with Doyle.

The first book, Paradise Harbour, was also my first book that got a traditional contract. It follows a young Luc, as he is given a task of finding a missing woman in a devious town named Paradise Harbour.

In the second book, Paradise Shores, the main character is a young woman named Ida. She inherits a mansion on an island called Paradise Shores, but strange things begin to happen around her and so, she seeks help from now older Luc Nistage.

In the final book, Paradise Symphony, Luc is an old man and he takes on his final investigation.

The series is award winning and has gotten praise from several other authors.

https://www.amazon.com/Paradise-Harbour-Noir-Horror-Thriller-ebook/dp/B09JXP1BV6?ref_=ast_author_dp&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v_noY8GB38P5h3FmxLqPPuHD7DrcnvD0DA7uy6FI-XzsP9ZrgTvvIpJSd-mR6p7SxpjatN_mU8c__iwo7cRSiim_hrJWNBDV4XBtuhrCRs_qIkRcl8hcOgw3wEXbDtba2Qjc-eAjA957f1pWaqPSW7p9ms0dOqGa7FtiROXxfjASlkcU4nDXgW5w1VmCGsAhWFz8zt0OLQy5OVhjYEZBOGGuZganps2bkBzFp9ylGDI.mxjK9pE-o_3VmkkER5-ftLyVHhiSqyI6kIviPAMVu5c&dib_tag=AUTHOR

A Peaceful Town

Following the Paradise Trilogy, A Peaceful Town was the next book to receive a contract. In this book, for the first time in my career, the main character is a bad guy, we follow his perspective. As this devious serial killer plots, we wonder of he will be stopped. The book has many characters and each chapter is about someone else, with one person in common.

https://www.amazon.com/Peaceful-Town-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0CD5715M2?ref_=ast_author_dp&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v_noY8GB38P5h3FmxLqPPuHD7DrcnvD0DA7uy6FI-XzsP9ZrgTvvIpJSd-mR6p7SxpjatN_mU8c__iwo7cRSiim_hrJWNBDV4XBtuhrCRs_qIkRcl8hcOgw3wEXbDtba2Qjc-eAjA957f1pWaqPSW7p9ms0dOqGa7FtiROXxfjASlkcU4nDXgW5w1VmCGsAhWFz8zt0OLQy5OVhjYEZBOGGuZganps2bkBzFp9ylGDI.mxjK9pE-o_3VmkkER5-ftLyVHhiSqyI6kIviPAMVu5c&dib_tag=AUTHOR

The Serpent of New Orleans

My newest book to receive a contract and according to some early readers, my best book. One early reader compared the level of writing to Poe, which is incredible to see.

The book is a horror set in 1800s New Orleans. Blend of real history with some intense fiction makes it a very interesting journey.

https://www.amazon.com/Serpent-New-Orleans-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0D736M7Q2?ref_=ast_author_dp&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v_noY8GB38P5h3FmxLqPPuHD7DrcnvD0DA7uy6FI-XzsP9ZrgTvvIpJSd-mR6p7SxpjatN_mU8c__iwo7cRSiim_hrJWNBDV4XBtuhrCRs_qIkRcl8hcOgw3wEXbDtba2Qjc-eAjA957f1pWaqPSW7p9ms0dOqGa7FtiROXxfjASlkcU4nDXgW5w1VmCGsAhWFz8zt0OLQy5OVhjYEZBOGGuZganps2bkBzFp9ylGDI.mxjK9pE-o_3VmkkER5-ftLyVHhiSqyI6kIviPAMVu5c&dib_tag=AUTHOR

The Breath

It’s a self published book, a short horror story with which I was just having some fun, but it ended up being one of fan favorites. It’s a horror that follows scientists in a freezing lands, being hunted by a creature.

https://www.amazon.com/Breath-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0B1MZ3JZ1?ref_=ast_author_dp&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v_noY8GB38P5h3FmxLqPPuHD7DrcnvD0DA7uy6FI-XzsP9ZrgTvvIpJSd-mR6p7SxpjatN_mU8c__iwo7cRSiim_hrJWNBDV4XBtuhrCRs_qIkRcl8hcOgw3wEXbDtba2Qjc-eAjA957f1pWaqPSW7p9ms0dOqGa7FtiROXxfjASlkcU4nDXgW5w1VmCGsAhWFz8zt0OLQy5OVhjYEZBOGGuZganps2bkBzFp9ylGDI.mxjK9pE-o_3VmkkER5-ftLyVHhiSqyI6kIviPAMVu5c&dib_tag=AUTHOR

The City of the Spider

Another self published series that ended up being #1 on Amazon in multiple categories and countries, with a high average rating. It is a dystopian cyber punk tale, a metaphor for our possible future. It has 5 parts.

https://www.amazon.com/City-Spider-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B09Q2JY2L1?ref_=ast_author_dp&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v_noY8GB38P5h3FmxLqPPuHD7DrcnvD0DA7uy6FI-XzsP9ZrgTvvIpJSd-mR6p7SxpjatN_mU8c__iwo7cRSiim_hrJWNBDV4XBtuhrCRs_qIkRcl8hcOgw3wEXbDtba2Qjc-eAjA957f1pWaqPSW7p9ms0dOqGa7FtiROXxfjASlkcU4nDXgW5w1VmCGsAhWFz8zt0OLQy5OVhjYEZBOGGuZganps2bkBzFp9ylGDI.mxjK9pE-o_3VmkkER5-ftLyVHhiSqyI6kIviPAMVu5c&dib_tag=AUTHOR

Mister Geist

A faith based novella that is about a spiritual battle of not giving up and trust God.

https://www.amazon.com/Mister-Geist-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0BRGKLKVB?ref_=ast_author_dp&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v_noY8GB38P5h3FmxLqPPuHD7DrcnvD0DA7uy6FI-XzsP9ZrgTvvIpJSd-mR6p7SxpjatN_mU8c__iwo7cRSiim_hrJWNBDV4XBtuhrCRs_qIkRcl8hcOgw3wEXbDtba2Qjc-eAjA957f1pWaqPSW7p9ms0dOqGa7FtiROXxfjASlkcU4nDXgW5w1VmCGsAhWFz8zt0OLQy5OVhjYEZBOGGuZganps2bkBzFp9ylGDI.mxjK9pE-o_3VmkkER5-ftLyVHhiSqyI6kIviPAMVu5c&dib_tag=AUTHOR

Everlasting Candle

Historical fiction piece based on my actual ancestor.

https://www.amazon.com/Everlasting-candle-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0CKQ6LDK4?ref_=ast_author_dp&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.v_noY8GB38P5h3FmxLqPPuHD7DrcnvD0DA7uy6FI-XzsP9ZrgTvvIpJSd-mR6p7SxpjatN_mU8c__iwo7cRSiim_hrJWNBDV4XBtuhrCRs_qIkRcl8hcOgw3wEXbDtba2Qjc-eAjA957f1pWaqPSW7p9ms0dOqGa7FtiROXxfjASlkcU4nDXgW5w1VmCGsAhWFz8zt0OLQy5OVhjYEZBOGGuZganps2bkBzFp9ylGDI.mxjK9pE-o_3VmkkER5-ftLyVHhiSqyI6kIviPAMVu5c&dib_tag=AUTHOR

There are many others, but these are the most significant books as far as you knowing me as an author. I have two more books under contract for the future, but more on those much later.