Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 28, 2025

Keep hope alive.

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Mar 4, 2025

It takes a few moments to find the history of a people and what they are made of, in order to truly understand each other, and that we really need to work toward a goodness that doesn't stop wars or end famines, hardships, loss of innocents, but does keep us and generations ahead of us working toward peace beyond all understanding. That's what I hope and pray for.

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