As I look inside the universe, my eyes slowly lose focus.

The stars, nebulas, meteors…

they move in perfect rhythm and harmony all around me.

I try to grasp the meaning of it…the essence…

I seek to know the secrets…

However, I am only human.

So I look inside of His eyes, asking questions.

My hands clasped in prayer.

Internally I say the words of truth, giving all my essence, and then the warm tears roll down my cheeks.

I know He understands me better than I do. Yet still I ask, I gaze into the universe.

I seek to know more, but can my human mind comprehend it even if I was given more?

I wish to learn, but can I handle great knowledge?

The soul connects with the earthy body in a rare moment of synchronicity.

The next second I open my eyes and wipe the tears.

The moment has passed and I lean back feeling the wooden bench.

My eyes slowly look up to the cross.

An image of Dali’s Christ comes to mind.

In space unknown to us,

Father watches Son’s crucifixion.

A pain incomprehensible, as all of world’s sins pour unto him.

The past, the present and the future.

I want to know more…

but I wouldn’t handle such pain even for a moment.

The answers are given…

the keys to the universe are presented, but my hands and mind are so weak, so distant, disconnected.

I struggle to grasp the reality of it all. How can I?

A mere human.

So forever…

I’ll continue to look into the light, into the universe…

Loving, living, breathing

…