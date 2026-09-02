Delay is not a rejection

We want and desire.

Like the waves we spread upon the shore, reaching for something.

A never ending cycle of want.

Flames burning out so fast, and then all that’s left is ash.

We have goals, dreams.

Life however, is not a destination, but a journey, and it is the journey that determines who you are.

This is the way with all things in life.

A rejection or a failure in ANYTHING in life is only an invitation for you to do better, to improve, or to change direction. That’s all it is.

Jesus says;

“Pray and do not give up.”

Jesus teaches that only through perseverance we can create good soil and great seeds.

“Endurance will gain your soul.”

We may not understand something now, but later it’ll become clear, as long as we allow it to be.

Live the journey.

If you only focus on destinations you will rob yourself of life.

Blessings