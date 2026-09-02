Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Sep 2

Prayer will help.

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Sep 3

Such a good reminder for all of us.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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