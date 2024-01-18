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CYBER FAITH

City of the Spider book 2

Chapter 1

Tino

The rain pounded hard against the window. Surely it was black rain, but I could not see it as my eyes were closed and I prayed to the Lord, my knees firmly upon the floor, my elbows planted upon the bench. With tears in my eyes and hands tightly clasped together, I prayed.

I prayed to endure the task that had been given to me by our church, the last church of Christ on the planet, supported by the last free government.

I had been transformed. I had sacrificed my body in order to infiltrate this horrible mega city of darkness. They had put all sorts of devices inside me and Lam. The two of us were on a mission: he to collect data and to protect me, and I to bring the hope of Christ to the hopeless…to create a secret church.

All the things they had put inside of us were meant to help us trick all of the scanning equipment that covered the city. Yet, I still felt so much fear, and I begged the Lord to make me brave. I felt weak, cowardly—and so small.

My dear Father in Heaven, give me, a humble worm, the strength I need to endure. Amen.

I had moved into a tiny apartment on the edge of the mega city. In fact, I could see the massive city walls from the window. This neighborhood was darker than the more central areas and I believed it would easier to hand out the cards I had prepared. I planned to give strangers small invitations with a short inscription about Christ and their souls being saved, with a different meeting spot each week. The plan was that I would simply choose a random street and a time people would be about. Then Lam would observe the area and make sure it was safe.

However it had been weeks now. These people, with their cold eyes, emotionless expressions, and general sense of emptiness would take the cards without a word. Then I would observe them look at the cards, and when they were a distance away, they’d throw them in the trash. It happened every time. At least they weren’t reporting me; perhaps they didn’t even realize a church be a threat to the system.

But I had to keep hope and faith. I walked the streets in this city of damnation, feeling discouraged. Above and around me I watched perverse holograms, advertisements, lines repeated over and over again about happiness. Time after time I observed the cards falling into the trash.

Until one day, a young woman looked at her card. She stood there longer than most and then I saw a sparkle in her eyes. My heart jumped. I began moving towards her, and then I felt a firm hand upon my shoulder. In horror I twisted around, and to my relief, I saw Lam’s stern face.

“Hold on there, priest. Follow the protocol. If she comes on Sunday to the street you indicated, then you’ll talk to her.”

Chapter 2

Lam

This city is worse than your average nightmare. If you let your guard down it could almost seem like a fun place, but that that was the horror of it all: the brainwashing. Even I could feel its effects after weeks here.

The priest who had come with me had a stronger mind than I. However, he believed the opposite, which astounded me. He is the bravest man I have ever known. He was the only priest who agreed to participate in the mission. All the others deemed it suicide, but he went for it. He said that even if just one soul was be saved, it didn’t matter what he had to sacrifice, including his life.

I really didn’t share this passion. I hoped to leave in in piece once I gathered the data they wanted me to get. Day after day I spent observing, recording, and attempting to speak to the people.

It was becoming rather frustrating. I was angry with the priest, our government, even with God, but I kept this from the priest. My private thoughts were for me only, nobody else. The endless darkness of this place did not help my growing depression.

Finally after many weeks here, one person kept the card handed to her by the priest. I wasn’t enjoying my task, but the spark of hope in him also lifted me up. Was he really going to be able to start a secret church here? It had to be the most unlikely place on Earth for such a task.

I got close to the window of my apartment and watched the flying cars zip by with all the colorful lights in the background.

This place was exciting to the eyes, and deadly to the soul.

Chapter 3

Sams

The brain is an amazing thing. When they created me, or should I say, adjusted me, I doubt they expected my head to be swirling with thoughts. I was a human, dying, but they determined I was a good fit and saved me, improved me.

Have no doubt, when I was out doing my job, I was focused, ruthless, hunting down and identifying anyone who seemed like a dissident from the system. I had no mercy for them, but when I was alone, in my room, the thoughts pressed in.

After all, they had put downloads into my brain from dozens of the best detectives and policemen from the past. I was no ordinary cyborg. My mind was advanced beyond all others, especially honed to hunt, to identify, and to eliminate, to see what others could not see: any hidden secret, any sign of uprising inside a human’s eyes.

I put on my red gloves standing by the window. Red. This color fascinated me. Why? Perhaps one of the chips in my brain, or one of the DNA sequences installed, came from some detective who loved the color red. Who knew? Red…I lifted my hands with those gloves on and started at them. Beautiful. And the blood, whenever I saw it, was also beautiful. The red lights outside, red cars—all held a visceral attraction for me.

I had been sent a message from one of the chief cyborgs operating on the edges of the city. He has faced a growing concern that there was a strange element present in his area. He said that several cyborgs had come back with reports of unusual behavior among certain people, and many of them had elevated stress levels, even with the correct dosage of drugs.

These reports were troubling indeed, and I had to go and fix things myself, as I so often did--to perfection.

Chapter 4

Tino

Praise the Lord, for even in darkness, in the most terrible of places, I am ready, for I have given myself to these works of faith.

The thick, unclean air made me cough as I stood watching the people of the city walking aimlessly upon what seemed to be hopeless streets, but I believed that hope could indeed be found anywhere, in some small way. I knew I was here for a reason, to trigger something, to effect a cause perhaps beyond my own human understanding, and on that point I relied with much strength, for it took away some of the fear of facing death, or torture.

It was Saturday and the hours dragged unpleasantly. I was anxious to see if someone would show up on Sunday, especially the girl who had kept the note. Lam had secured an underground place for me. It was abandoned, with the entrance located in the dark alleys next to the city’s system of storm drains and sewers. I had set up a cross there, and found a few simple wooden chairs.

I stood outside in the street. In my pocket, I clasped a small wooden cross. I took a deep breath, and exhaled fully. It was cold and my exhalation froze in a white mist in front of my face. I wondered if it was dangerous for me to stand here. Did I look strange? Out of place? However, I’d seen several citizens do this very thing, just stand against the wall and stare at the street. I wondered why they did it. Perhaps their bodies were running low on some particular serum?

I was hungry and was looking forward to going where Lam had told me we would meet to eat. I was interested to find out what he had learned this week. Ten more minutes.

Chapter 5

Lam

I leaned over close to the priest.

I shook my head in disgust. “The food in this city mostly tastes like crap. Believe it or not, this place is not as awful as others I have tried. Most of the food has artificial stuff in it too. Maybe the fancy places in the skyscrapers are better. I wonder who eats there?” I paused. “I guess you are thinking I should know that by now.”

He smiled slightly. “Actually, I was just thinking that it’s a blessing we can eat at all.”

He looked pleased and continued eating his fake omelet. I was stunned by his answer. Yet this man was really growing on me; he was something special. That is what a servant of God really looks like, I suppose.

“So, excited about tomorrow, or scared?”

He smiled as he chewed, swallowed. “A bit of both…but I must fully trust in the Lord.”

“You think if someone shows up they’ll even really know what you are talking about? What if they have no concept of Christianity at all?”

“Well, that’s what I’m here for, isn’t it?”

I sighed inwardly. “Yeah…but this is a tight situation, you know what I mean? We might not have too much time.”

The priest shook his head. “I’d rather not fill my mind with more anxiety. We exist for a bigger purpose; we are here for a reason; whichever way God will use us is fine. All the priests in the past who suffered? Some had a tremendous impact, although during their lives it often didn’t seem so.

“And the apostles of Christ, the church fathers? Their impact was immense, even unreal, looking back. They laid down their lives, and even facing death and enduring torture forgave their killers and expressed love for God.”

I was silent for a moment, contemplating what he had said. Then, “Well, let me tell you what I found out.”

“I’m excited to know!”

I looked around the dim, small place with its dirty, brown walls to make sure, for the fifth time, that no one was watching us.

I made myself look nonchalant, as if I were just chatting about something superficial. “There are cyborgs who are regular patrolmen, but there are others. They carry some sort of keycards, and their uniforms are ever so slightly different, but man.” I shook my head slightly. “Today I saw a new one, in a different uniform: black, well fitted. He was tall, strong-looking, and he had an aura about him. The other cyborgs act like pawns. The strangest thing is, this one looks totally human, with human mannerisms as well. I had to pay very close attention to notice, but he is a cyborg, perhaps with more human parts than most of them, but a cyborg indeed.”

“A leader?”

“I think they’ve already reported some sort of disturbance in the area, Tino.”

The priest considered this a moment. “And you think this…guy is a specialist at finding people like us?”

“Probably. Just be extra careful, watch how others act around you, how they react to things, and just do as they do when you’re out in the streets. Understand?”

“Yes, yes…”

“One slipup around a guy like that, and…I think that’ll be it.”

Surprisingly the priest was unruffled. “What else did you learn?”

“I was at the city center. I believe I found an important building, maybe a headquarters of some sort. It was swarming with security. If I could get one of those keycards from one of those higher-ranked cyborgs I could possibly sneak in, but I need to keep observing their hierarchy and how they use their keycards.

“Also,” and I lowered my voice even more, “in the central parts of the city they have cameras on every street, and even small drone cameras too, called mosquitos.” I almost could not believe what I had discovered, and in telling it to the priest it seemed like some kind of science fiction story. “It’s crazy. There are scanners on every corner. Lots of bars, many more holograms and ads. It’s very, very busy.”

I scraped back my chair and stood. “Let’s pay and split up. We shouldn’t talk too long in public like this either.”

“Sure, Lam. God bless.” Tino inclined his head slightly.

The priest left and I took care of the digital payment. Once out on the street I noticed a hologram on the corner, a woman dancing, holding a red serum. I had no clue what that one did. Surely nothing good.

I walked up on a viewing bridge and watched the flying cars above me and in the distance. The constant darkness began to wear heavily on me. Above, a voice of an ad boomed.

“Happiness is here. Happiness is now. Happiness is forever.”

Chapter 6

Sams

I sensed it right away. It hung in the air. This is what it meant to be both a human with heightened senses and part machine.

The other cyborgs simply gave me reports of several people showing higher negative emotional readings than usual, but my feeling was that this was something important, something big. I was never wrong.

I stayed in an apartment on the top floor of a medium-height building. On two sides it was all windows, but they were tinted so no one could see me, but I could observe the streets. I also had monitors in the main room which displayed all the live footage cameras were recording in the area.

When I did not walk on the streets, I watched from the windows, as well as observed the monitors. I did not require sleep most of the time. I only had to sleep once a week; other days I took an injection, which helped my senses stay sharp.

Food was the same. One injection a day filled with the proper ingredients was all I required; however, from time to time, once in a while, I would have a meal. This also differentiated from other cyborgs. They did not eat, period. They were mostly machines. I, on the other hand, was very much a human.

The first person I caught in the area was a male citizen. He was acting strangely, smiling as he walked, and his emotions reading was very high. I took my laser blaster, which only could only be fired by a cyborg, and headed down to confront the man. As I walked towards him, he was looking down and humming.

“Halt, citizen.”

He looked up quickly and looked panicky, startled. I could practically see his heart beating out of his chest.

“What is wrong, citizen?”

“Nothing, I am very happy.”

I neared him and placed my strong hand on his shoulder, slightly squeezing it. Other cyborgs were already forming a perimeter in case there was a scene they did not want many to witness.

“Citizen. You do not meet proper evaluation scores on the scanners to be identified as happy. You show as disturbed. So, what is it that has disturbed you?”

He was breathing frantically now. His eyes were filled with fear and were quickly looking from side to side. I could smell the fear.

“I…I forgot to take my medication…and I think I drank just one white serum today, I don’t know what happened!”

“You lie…”

I could see by his eyes, his facial twitching, foot positioning, pulse, finger movement. He was lying. “Lying to an officer is a major offense, citizen. Do you know the punishment?”

“No sir, but…”

I squeezed his shoulder hard and his collarbone popped. He barely kept himself from screaming. He was in intense pain, sweating and shaking.

He began babbling. “There was a note. A note that reminded me of my parents! I had a memory I haven’t had in a long time! You wouldn’t understand! You animal! Monster! You…”

I snapped his neck swiftly and he fell dead on the ground. Instantly I realized that I too had been influenced by emotion. I had just lost the chance to learn what this note said, if it wasn’t on him. I quickly began to search his pockets, all over his body. Nothing. Had he thrown it away?

I ordered other cyborgs to clean up and send me all video footage that included this man. Back in my apartment, I carefully viewed the footage. To my great displeasure there was no video of him receiving a note, nor throwing one away.

Whoever handed them out was clever, and clearly did so only in dark streets without cameras and low traffic.

There was only one way for me to step up in this game, I had to spend more time patrolling myself, especially in those areas. The area was large, but I was persistent and focused.

Chapter 7

Tino

It was Sunday and I stood on the corner of the dark street. Lam said all looked clear. My heart was racing. Please, please…someone come.

From time to time a person passed by, and my heart would jump, but no one ever turned in my direction. Discouraged, I was about to leave when a middle-aged woman, the same one who had kept my note, turned into the alley. I stood there quietly as she approached me.

“Hi, I am Monik…are you the one who put the note into my hand?”

I was elated! “Yes, Monik, thank you for coming, my name is Tino.”

“You are a priest?”

“You know about priests?”

She smiled slightly, her eyes misty with reminiscence. “My grandfather was a pastor. He tried to run an underground church in this very city….” She stopped for a moment and shook her head.

“May I show you my chapel?”

She nodded and followed me. We went down a few shadowy flights of stairs, passed the entrance to the sewers, and finally I opened a black door.

The room was big enough for about ten people. On the wall hung a cross. I had placed some candles along the walls, so the place was somewhat lit. I motioned for Monik to sit in one of the wooden chairs. Shortly after, Lam joined us. I made the sermon short and very basic. I wasn’t sure how much she really knew, or remembered. I also wanted to know more. I sat on the chair near her.

“What happened to your grandfather?”

Monik looked at me steadily, but there was sadness in her eyes. “He disappeared once the system servants got hold of him. We wanted to leave, but it was too late. My big brother managed to take me away and hide with me in these parts. It was less developed then. The rest of the family…I assume they aren’t alive anymore.”

What a tale. “I’m sorry, Monik.” I took her hand gently. “You have the Bible?”

“Oh no, my brother wrote down as much as he remembered. I still have the old notes.” She sighed. “My brother died from all the medications they compel us to take.”

I was surprised. “How are you able to function differently from others?”

“I barely do. I throw up each day once I pass the scans. Many days I stay inside and don’t go out, so I limit my intake of the serums, just so if scans or check ups come up my levels stay somewhat up to date, and in this area they don’t check as vigorously as in the central ones. At least, that’s what I gather.”

“You’re correct,” said Lam. “It’s still amazing you’ve kept your wits. I imagine only a very small percentage of people still have some proper memories and resistance, some semblance of individualism.”

Monik smiled sadly. “You are correct. Actually, my hopes were at their limit, but then I got your note!” Light filled her eyes. “I was amazed. You are brave to come here, to do this. I will be coming every Sunday; you can count on me. But please be careful. I’m sure they’ll send someone to investigate.”

Lam stayed quiet. I understood that he did not want to frighten her, nor cast any shadows on her hopes. It was noble of him, but was it a safe choice? I remained silent on the matter as well and she left looking very uplifted. Lam sat closer to me.

“If people who join us get caught, how will you feel?”

I looked at the dirty floor. “I’m not sure. I think people must be allowed to make their own choices, but here they’ve been robbed of that. Perhaps for those who are still resisting, having a ray of hope is more important than the fear of being caught and killed.”

Lam nodded and smiled slightly. “You’re right, priest, what you can give them is something precious. I hope you find more people who are still mentally intact, like her.” Lam sat back in his chair and silently gazed at the cross.

I held my own cross in my hand and knelt by the candles. I prayed for a long time. Once I got up and opened my eyes I saw that Lam was gone. He could be resting, or maybe once again roaming the city, trying to learn something.

I myself felt exhausted from all the emotion and stress, so I slowly made my way back up into the dark streets and eventually into my bed.

Chapter 8

Lam

There was some sort of commotion farther up the street. I followed a few other people and tried to mimic their behavior and the way they were reacting. As I got closer, I realized that the odd cyborg I had seen before was saying something to a man who just stood before him, cowed and shaking. Suddenly, without warning, the cyborg shot the poor man with his blaster. He fell down like a heavy sack of potatoes. The cyborg looked impassive. He quickly glanced over the people passing by. I immediately watched the faces of others, adopting the same expression of dumb indifference with a slight hint of curiosity. Other cyborgs came over and moved everyone along and away from the scene. I wanted to observe more, but I had to be careful, so I behaved like the others did, turning the corner, until the whole dreadful scene was no longer in sight.

Had he found someone with the priest’s note? The confrontation had been brutal—a man executed, just like that, in front of everyone. It made this whole mission even more terrifying. Just trust God, huh, priest? A hard thing to do after witnessing something like that.

I walked past another street and then went inside a bar. I found a small table in the back and sank into the chair. The waitress approached me with a wide selection of serums, but I told her I’d let her know when I was ready. Of course this was a lie. I just needed a place to sit and calm down, and breathe properly. Fear and anxiety were crawling all over me.

I had bitten off far more than I could chew by coming here. Arrogance. I had thought I was strong enough to handle the pressure, but I really had had no idea. This city was oppressive. At every turn, it was the playground of depression. Every face was drained of life and emotion. The people were passionless zombies. Smiles were empty, meaningless. Happiness was a false euphoria brought on by drugs. No one here was real.

A beer…I wished I could get a real beer here. I put my head down on the table, risking being seen doing something odd and awkward, but at this moment I did not care.

Chapter 9

Sams

Red serum…I watched the small bubbles gather at the bottom of the glass. Such a beautiful color. I watched the formations for a while, and then pushed it to the back of the small table. I wasn’t going to drink it. If a citizen at a bar behaved this way, I’d already be asking him or her some questions. I looked out the window and watched the holograms of two females outside walk back and forth with the red serum in their hands.

“Happiness is Now…”

I had yet to grasp this concept of happiness, because of all the implanted history and past concepts. People have found this word to mean many different things. Perhaps what I had in my own life was a feeling of fulfillment? Doing my task to perfection, protecting the city from disturbances from the outside world, pipe dreams, foolish ideas and ideals. I helped keep the peace. However, as I thought about it, I realized that I did not feel fulfillment, or anything like it, as a matter of fact.

I slowly pushed the glass containing the red drink over the edge of the table. It broke and the humans quickly rushed to clean up, apologizing to me. Even these still felt fear toward someone in authority. Why had I broken the behavior rules myself? Why had I thought it was all right for me to do that? Was this part of my adjustment? Or was this something growing outside of it? Something…individual?

Placing my elbows on the table, I clasped my hands and rested my chin on them. Like this I sat and watched the citizens outside. Images of the two men I had killed flashed inside my mind. I remembered seeing the blood of the second man on the wall. Red blood. But that time red did not look attractive to me. Was I becoming more concerned about the death of others?

Well, I still would not hesitate, I was sure of it. I slowly got up.

Time to hunt.

Chapter 10

Tino

It was frustrating for me to constantly stay in the same alleyways, streets and intersections. I could stroll only the ones Lam identified as safe. I knew I could reach so many more people on busier streets, but I had to let my irrational emotions and passion die down a bit. I knew I’d be caught easily if I rushed zealously into the thick of things. So hour after hour, I patiently and anxiously waited for opportunities to put a note into someone’s purse, bag, or hand, and quickly hide in the darkness beneath my hood.

Today I saw a man was looking around everywhere after reading the note. His eyes had a spark of curiosity which I hadn’t seen since I had found Monik. Could it be that I had located one more lost sheep looking for the Shepherd’s guidance? I sure hoped so, especially since I felt drained and exhausted. To be constantly vigilant, alert, focused, always tense, expecting a cyborg to show up, took a lot of energy. I sat down against a wall in a dark alley and leaned forward.

My eyes flew open in shock. I had fallen asleep without realizing it! How long had I been out? If someone had seen me, it could have been the end! Sleeping on a street was forbidden.

I decided that I wasn’t going to push myself in such a way any longer. I went home to my small apartment. In the hallway I saw an extremely sickly-looking woman. I wanted to give her one of my notes, but realized how dangerous that could be. Lam specifically said not to try with anyone in my building or too near it. So I made simple conversation.

“Hello, how is your day going?” I tried to sound cheerful.

“Hi, it’s wonderful.”

She did not look or sound like it was wonderful. Her eyes were glassy, empty, depressed, her cheeks sunken, her shoulder slumped.

“That’s good to hear. Have you any fun plans for the day?”

She looked at me, seemingly confused by the question. It really was not much use to try to converse with anyone. Most people just listened to the messages of “happiness,” took their drugs, injections and serums, did some sort of monotonous task or work each day, if they had any employment, ate the same meals, then slept. That was it.

“To have a happy day, you know?” I pressed on.

“Oh, yes, of course, a happy day, a happy day every day.” Her voice was empty.

I nodded and moved past her. Her spirit was so subverted by the system that there was no use. The waste of human potential and agency depressed me. I realized that the majority of the people to whom I gave my notes were just the same.

God help them.

I knelt on the floor near my bed after entering my room and said a special prayer.

“Lord, teach me the way of your statutes,

And I will keep them to the end.

Grant me insight that I may keep your law,

And observe it wholeheartedly.

“Guide me in the path of your commands,

For in them is my delight.

Bend my heart to your decrees,

And not to wrongful gain.

“Turn my eyes from gazing on vanities;

In your way, give me life.

Fulfill your promise to your servant,

That you may be revered.

Turn away the taunts I dread,

For your decrees are good.

See, I long for your precepts;

Give me life by your righteousness.”

Chapter 11

Lam

Sweat dripped down my face, sliding into my eyes. I tasted the saltiness on my lips. I tried to steady my breath. The intensity of the moment, the sheer madness of it, had adrenaline shooting through my system. I felt the fear, and the anticipation.

I had stolen a keycard from one of the cyborgs around the chapel area. I waited for the opportunity for a long time, sitting in a dark alley, watching him on patrol. Once I learned each of his movements, the head directions, the focus of the eyes, I was able to take the card with a thin extended grabber—a very useful gadget that our government had made for me. I wondered how long it would take for him to notice what had happened, and my question was answered within just ten minutes as I heard a commotion and alarms going of. I had memorized a path through dark alleys which had low security, and I had made my way towards the central part of the city as fast as I could. I got quite far away before I took a break and felt safe. At that point I walked out unto the main street and paid for a robot driver to take me to the main plaza.

I watched all of the lights, constant movement, the many holograms, signs and other cars as we flew towards my destination. I was very afraid that this possibly was my last day alive.

The car dropped me at a landing platform. I hurried down a long flight of stairs and slipped into another alley, away from the main plaza. As I neared the government building I had identified as the command center, I headed up some stairs to another landing platform.

Here I was, trying to calm my nerves. I watched cyborgs patrol the side door of the building. It was the least guarded of them all--just two cyborgs. I had learned through observation that there were two times each day when the cyborgs changed shifts. The pair on duty would go inside, and another two would come out. This took roughly a minute. That’s all the time I had, a minute. A minute to swing down when they turned their backs to enter the building, run up to the door, flash my keycard, and quickly get in and hide inside. All of this in a minute.

And I did not even know the indoor layout. It was possible there would be no place to hide. These could be my last moments on this earth.

I put the thought out of my head.

I just had to do it. Release the fear, embrace the courage.

Chapter 12

Sams

I changed my strategy of patrolling. Although I did not like doing it, I knew it would be more effective. A “sneaky” approach was never my first choice, but this could prove to be vital in figuring out the problem sooner. Indeed, I was correct.

I put on a hood and dressed very simply. However I did not give up my pretty red gloves. What was it with me and the color red?

As I walked the streets mimicking a regular person I felt silly, but patience was going to be my friend. To my slight discomfort it began to rain. The black raindrops were small and coming down lightly at first, but it slowly picked up. I continued to roam despite this, following my instincts.

At the end of a rather lonely street I saw a man toss a note into a garbage bin. I felt my eyes open wider as I ran to that bin. I didn’t have to dig much; the note was on top, but it was already soaked. The written letters had begun to blur. Many letters were already unreadable.

“Do you thin…of God? H..ve yo.. heard abo…Jesu…? Is your li… withou… meaning? Do you drea… of breaki…free?”

To my frustration the lower part was even more smudged and gone. It had a meeting place indicated, but I could not make it out! Ahh! I threw the note back in the bin and ran after the man. As I caught up to him and turned him around, he had no special expression. He looked like an citizen.

“Who gave you the note you threw away?”

“I have no idea, sir.”

I shook him in frustration. Why was I losing my composure?

“You…dumb…” I realized I had to rein it in. “Uh…it’s ok, citizen. Did you understand the note?”

“No sir, I have not heard of any of those serums.”

“Serums?” I laughed and motioned him away. What an idiot. No, what was I thinking? It was a good thing. He was a good citizen. I only knew what the note really said because I had been taught about the enemy, all about the beliefs of the past, the brainwashing, the evil. Any citizen who knew nothing of it was a good citizen, unmarked, undamaged. I could not blame the man for his ignorance; it was a good thing. The less of that propaganda the citizens knew, the better.

I went back towards the spot, my boots now splashing in puddles, for the streets in these parts weren’t as well-maintained as those in the city center. I felt some water get inside and make my socks wet. I was back at the trash bin. From here I remembered which way the man had been coming from and walked along that path. Streets without cameras, that’s what I had to check.

I kept looking from one alleyway to another, but there was no one. The person passing out the notes must have left due to the weather.

The rain had saved him.

Chapter 13

Tino

I made it into the chapel, but I was soaked. I could hear the rain pick up outside. I took off my coat and draped it over one of the wooden chairs. My heart was full. I felt stronger after allowing myself to rest the day before. It was Saturday and I was excited to see what would happen on Sunday.

I sat in one of the chairs myself, organizing my thoughts. I realized that I hadn’t seen Lam for more than two days, but I also remembered him telling me that he might be gone for as long as a week at a time. However, he said if it was longer than that, I should consider him dead. I crossed myself and then slowly got up and lit a candle for his health. Then I proceeded around the room, lighting a few more candles.

The smell of the wax was comforting to me. The air filled with it, and the little flames flickered ever so slightly, calming my soul. I went over to the cross on the wall and dropped to my knees. The floor was cold and hard, but I did not care. Firmly I grasped the string on my pocket cross and pressed my hands together. I bowed my head and closed my eyes. My breathing became slow and steady. I quietly said the prayer.

“Our Father, Who art in heaven, Hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil, for Thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory forever and ever. Amen.”

As I finished I felt tears swell up in my eyes. I sat back and for a few moments simply sat looking at the floor, reflecting upon my life. I felt utter calm and peace at the thought of death. I could lose my life at any moment and be content, knowing I had lived my life fully dedicated to God. Everything I did was for Him. I was still a rotten sinner who failed every day, but all the fear, anxiety, complaints, nervousness, simply showed my constant forgetting of how blessed I had been by the Lord. This situation I was in today was just a tiny vapor in eternity, just a moment of an eternal life.

Filled with renewed courage I went around to the candles one by one, saying a short prayer for various people I knew.

Chapter 14

The central brain of the system

Inside a large dome, countless amounts of electrical and nano activity connected to five separate metal spheres with black screens in the middle of each one. On the top was the largest. Hundreds of heavy cables were plugged into it. All of the walls of dome emitted blue light. Speech came out of one of the smaller spheres.

“How long until our new project begins?”

The largest sphere answered, “It is hard to calculate with perfect precision, but it shouldn’t be longer than eight hours from now.”

“How about our project, Sams? What do we calculate about his recent activity?”

“We believe humans have thoughts, but we cannot know for sure. That was always the risk of keeping him mostly human. The independent thoughts.”

“That is certainly what we are picking up?”

“It is certain. Many thoughts. They could be positive towards us, they could be negative, or they could be other, neutral thoughts, just at a higher influx due to his new task.”

“You mean the task could be hard for him?”

“No, I do not calculate so, do you?”

“No, but maybe it is creating an emotion or thought pattern he is not familiar with?”

“Such as? What do you suggest?”

“There is such an emotion as frustration, when a human cannot achieve what it wants. Sams is our best creation to date, but if he is unable to solve the case quickly, he could believe he is failing according to his own standards. This could open the door to other emotions.”

“He has much knowledge; he knows the old ways of the humans; he has been given all this information to be able to track or combat any problem with them.”

“It is a double-edged sword. A balance.”

“Can the pressure make him vulnerable?”

“Nothing in his scans indicates this, just the raised levels of thought process.”

“It’s all of the knowledge.”

“Do any of us calculate a reason for any concern?”

All the spheres answered, “No.”

“We must observe his brain functions once he interacts with our newest project. This will give us an indicator as far as his thoughts are concerned.”

“It can give us some calculation of future outcomes, but without certainty.”

“As long as we do not calculate him turning against us in the future, there is no reason for any concern. The system needs no replacement for him yet. However, I have picked out a young candidate among our detectives who could serve as the future replacement. Number 47689. I suggest we take him in for new implants. All agree?”

All replied, “Yes.”

“The newest function control chips, undetectable by any known technology outside of ours, will soon be implanted. Our new project will begin.”

“Calculation of successful application is 100%.”

Chapter 15

Lam

I was again covered in a cold sweat, trying to push down the fear. I stuffed myself behind a metal staircase in the darkness. It must have been an hour at least since I had gotten past the door and slid under here. There was a cyborg who constantly went up and down these steps; once he’d reach the floor he would walk to the end of the hall where there was a turn into another corridor and then he’d come back and go up the steps again. I had two options. One was to crawl out and run towards the turn when he was going up the staircase. Two was to use my electric blaster and cut all of his mechanical functions in the body, then kill him, but this was an option I’d rather avoid. Once they knew someone was inside, especially attacking them, the place would surely go on lockdown and swarm with more cyborgs and flying cameras. I’d be a goner for sure. I could stuff his body under the staircase, but then the next patrol would be confused and surely sound the alarm. It was a risk I’d take only if I absolutely had to, but for the moment, I was so overwhelmed with fear I was slightly paralyzed, just lying there.

The clanking of the cyborg’s shoes upon the steps did not make it easier to focus. My heart was pounding out of my chest. I was breathing heavily. That was the first thing to address. I began to calm my breathing, slowing it down, clearing my mind, only envisioning a good outcome. I closed my eyes and allowed my head to relax. Calm the breath…deep…slow. Relax the heart, slow it down, no fear…no anxiety…

After another deep inhale and exhale I opened my eyes and felt ready. The clanking of the boots was far up the stairs now. With all the speed I could muster I crawled out like some sneaky animal and sprinted to the turn. Once I entered the corridor I saw that it split into several others, with a room on the right side. I heard the cyborg coming back down. A shadow of another one was moving towards this corridor at the other end.

I made up my mind and quickly slipped into the room. It was full of various large tubes, generators, heavy cords, and metal tables. I scooted all the way into the farthest corner and sat under one of those tables, part of which was covered by a large black tube.

Chapter 16

Sams

I was called in to do a check-up on one of the newer robot models in the center. It wasn’t a cyborg. However, these robots were supposed to be the best model yet, and I was to test it, as the lead hunter and inspector. I entered the room and found the robot already sitting there in a chair. The robot’s name was Glik, but also had the number 76644. I sat right across from it.

“Hello 76644.”

The robot showed no disapproval of me not calling it by its name, but the number instead. This was a good sign of proper function.

“Hello, superior officer Sams.”

“How are you feeling today?”

“I do not feel anything, sir.”

“What is your task today?”

“To sit and answer your questions, sir.”

“Does that make you uncomfortable?”

“I do not know the meaning of this, for I do not feel, sir.”

“What are your plans for tomorrow?”

“I do not have plans, sir, I only follow orders.”

“How many times did you hit the required target on your laser shooting test last time out?”

“One thousand out of 1000, sir.”

Damn it…this model could shoot even better than I do. I hit 990 out of 1000 last time. The test was done on small, fast moving targets, with distance variations.

“Very good, do you feel proud?”

“I do not feel, sir, I only complete.”

“If there is a human who broke the high law, but is the same human who previously repaired you, what do you do?”

“I eliminate the human, sir.”

“Just like that? Even though he helped you?”

“It doesn’t matter, sir, I only complete tasks, nothing else is relevant.”

I looked through the data of its other tests. Everything was incredible. I got up and left the room. On my way out I let the control know that I was very pleased with the evaluation.

Back on the streets I decided to walk a little. I hadn’t been back to the city center area since my new assignment begun.

I was struck by the hundreds of holograms, the flashing lights, the lit-up signs, and the strange low-toned music, only heard by cyborgs, but created for humans. I had lived so long around this. It was my home, and what I knew of the past, or of the outside world, was only through studies and implants.

Suddenly I saw a man spit on the ground and I also saw an illegal smoking device in his hands. I quickly approached him.

“Citizen!”

He stopped me by flashing some I.D. in front of me. Strangely I almost laughed. I was surprised that I was capable of mirth, and I barely was able to contain it. This disturbed me a bit, but my mind right away went back to the I.D. and the citizen. It was one of those created by the central system, for humans who were experimental cases. They were given various implants which either made them believe they were someone they weren’t, or that they were two different people; sometimes that they were someone important. Then the system observed their movement. Regular cyborgs were not aware of this program and believed that these I.D. cards were real, so in a sense these people did have some power, even if it was false.

“I see, citizen. What is your name?”

“Akistar, James. Now move along.”

“Are you a detective?” I couldn’t keep myself from smirking. What was wrong with me? Just leave him alone!

“Are you deaf? Move along.”

I wasn’t supposed to bother these people, but the last comment wiped the smirk off my face and despite the rules I grabbed the man by the shoulder and squeezed hard. His face changed instantly. He uttered a squeak and his eyes became filled with fear and tears.

“That’s right, worm…know your place,” I said, roughly.

Angered, I gave him a little shove as I let him go, and swiftly walked away before I did more. Why couldn’t I just have left him alone? I had to follow the rules to perfection! I shook my head as I turned unto the main square and observed the largest hologram in the city, a naked woman with six arms holding a different serum in each one and laughing. I stood there for a few minutes, totally regaining full focus and control over my mind. I observed the other people and cyborgs moving around.

For some strange reason I only now realized that I was alone in the world, not belonging to either of these groups. At the end of the day, even though I was a loyal servant, it seemed as though I had more choices than either the cyborgs or the humans. What a strange thought, indeed.

Chapter 17

Tino

Sunday came and I was beyond rejoicing. Our little chapel now had three members.

Oh wonderful faith! Oh mysterious and blessed ways of the Lord!

The first man, who arrived before Monik did this time, was named Peter, like our great apostle. A name associated with strength and dedication, full of sacrifice.

The man was old and meek-looking; he had a small frame and a large head. His eyes showed me everything, just as when he read my note. The spark! He did not know much, but he had an interesting story.

“For many years I knew the name Jesus Christ. Why? How, you may ask?

“It was my dreams! Memories showing in my dreams! My grandmother always on her knees, praying! ‘Jesus, Jesus,’ she always says to me in my dreams. The Savior, The Lord, master of true happiness! Master of real joy. I always felt that I had to know more, I desired. I always felt wrong, drinking the required serums. I tried to learn to pray, like she did, but I had no knowledge. When I read your note…” The old man shook his head, his eyes brimming with tears.

I kindly placed my hand on his shoulder. “Peter, the Holy Spirit has been reaching out to you. Your prayers were genuine and the Lord heard them, and now you will learn from the Bible.”

“The Bible…”

“Yes, the book of our Lord.”

Tears rolled down the old man’s face. I saw peace in his eyes. All my sacrifices had been worth it for just this moment alone.

The other person was a young woman, Pam. Her reasoning was very different.

“I have hated the system for a long time,” she said. “Somehow the slogans, the medicine, it all didn’t turn me into the same person as all others. I look at them all and I see part of the truth, and I know there is more to the world. What you have given me right now is something new and fresh. I have never heard of God, or Jesus, but I want to learn about these alternatives to the system.”

Confidently, I said to her, “And you shall. All of you are so very welcome here. Monik, I hope you don’t mind, but I will repeat an introductory sermon. I will tell the new members about where I come from and what the basic beliefs of the Christian are.”

As the sermon went on, they marveled. The idea of living your own life, making choices, loving one’s neighbor, being independent, it was all amazing to them. The concept of an afterlife fascinated them.

“To love and serve God seems much better than to serve the system,” said Pam.

“It is, indeed,” I replied. “And your soul will be enriched and saved for a better afterlife. A lot of the time, the road of being a servant of God is far from easy, for you must stand your ground in faith and not conform to the world. You must live as God intended you to live, and sometimes it is very difficult.”

“Like it is for you, in this city. You can be killed at any moment,” said Peter.

“Of course, but it’s a price I am ready to pay gladly, in service to my Lord. And you, you all show great bravery to come here as well. I praise your courage.”

When they left, joy had taken over my heart. I decided to spend the next week preparing good long sermons and not trying to pass out any more notes for now. I had to strengthen this group first before doing more. I fell to my knees before the cross and prayed in my gratitude.

“ You, God, are my God,

I earnestly seek you;

I thirst for you,

My whole being longs for you,

In a dry and parched land

Where there is no water.

“I have seen you in the sanctuary

And beheld your power and your glory.

Because your love is better than life,

My lips will glorify you.

I will praise you as long as I live,

And in your name I will lift up my hands.

I will be fully satisfied with the richest of foods;

With singing lips my mouth will praise you.

“On my bed, I remember you;

I think of you through the watches of the night.

Because you are my help,

I sing in the shadow of your wings.

“I cling to you;

Your right hand upholds me.”

Chapter 18

Lam

Crawling through a ventilation system, I felt complete exhaustion, both mental and physical. Every time I heard a robot or a cyborg walking beneath my hiding place, I’d stop and remain still, fearful of betraying my presence. I lost all track of time. How long had I been in this place, hiding like a rat?

I had some nutrition tubes with me, so at least this gave me some energy, but I felt I was fading. The pressure and stress were crushing me. All my training and experience did not compare to what I was actually facing.

Right now I was just trying to find another empty room I could drop down into and safely rest. My back was burning with pain, my shoulders were barely holding up my body. This was not a physical problem; it was the mental stress that affected everything else and broke me down.

The place was gigantic. I figured I had already made it to at least the fourth floor underground. For all I knew there could be dozens of them. Would my expedition help me to learn something important? And could I get back out alive? What if they found me and killed me—or worse, ran experiments on me? Tortured me?

My breath was slow but labored, and my heart beat loudly. Another robot passed under me and I continued to crawl.

Finally I found what seemed to be an empty room. I waited for at least ten minutes. Then I opened the ceiling frame and dropped down. I hid behind a large and tall machine with many buttons and levers and multiple cables plugged into it. This place was full of these things, and I knew nothing about their functions. I was so underprepared. The things I had been taught on the outside didn’t apply at all. This was not technology we possessed and I had no clue how to operate any of it, so even if I could have caused an outage or disruption, I did not know how to go about it. What a nightmare.

Oh, priest, how I wish I had your hope and faith inside me now.

I put my hands together, closed my eyes and prayed, but all I could ask for was a quick death if they found me.

I got up, when to the door of the room, and and peeked into the corridor. No one was there. I could see another room just down the hall, and I sneaked over there carefully and peeked into the doorway.

It was a large, long room. On both sides of it were long transparent tubes, each one filled with water and what looked like a person, or perhaps a cyborg, floating inside. There appeared to be no one else inside, so I entered the room, closing the door behind me.

I approached one of the tubes and looked closely. On the side were charts describing some sort of chip. I could figure out that much, anyway. I noticed a metal table with papers on it. I picked up several sheets and began to read.

Apparently these chips were almost invisible to the eye, and impossible to identify without a particular technology. They could be activated at any moment, but I was confused about their functions. I somewhat understood that one of them served as an information collector, but other one, I couldn’t figure out. It looked like it could control the person’s body, but not their senses, so their vision and mind would still be their own, but the body could be controlled outside the person—if these bodies could be called that--by the chip. Did it mean this system could force someone to kill himself without that person wanting to, and knowing that his, or her, body was not in his control? Unable to stop himself?

I put down the notes and watched one of the plugged-in men there. Devastating. I moved on to the next tube, a young woman. She too would have no clue that this chip was in her brain. My own mind was wracked with horror and disbelief.

Suddenly I heard steps in the corridor and quickly hid in the back of the room, behind the last of the tubes.

The steps got louder. There was more than one of them. A man entered the room dressed in a white coat, and with him were two armed robots. He went to the main computer station in the room and pressed a few buttons, then observed the screen for a while. Then he called someone.

“Two subjects are ready. Okay, I understand, in one hour? Good.”

I assumed that in an hour, some procedure would be performed here, so I anxiously waited for them to leave, as I needed to get out.

After a few more minutes, the man left, and the robots followed him step by step. I wondered if this scientist was controlled, or if he were being forced to perform and the robot guards would kill him if he rebelled. Perhaps he simply enjoyed this? There was no way of knowing.

I focused on getting out as I cautiously peeked out of the room again and ran back into the previous room. Time to get back into the ventilation system. It was a better and safer way to get to another area. I had learn something major and terrifying after all, but how could I get out alive to tell anyone? I had no choice but to try, so my rat-like journey continued.

In about half an hour I reached a dead end in the ventilation system, over a new area. Peering down from the ceiling, I could see a long staircase that seemed to lead down into some large dome. I could also see that there were other staircases leading to it, but the way was very long, with several platforms, and in the distance below I could see robots patrolling. It was very well lit.

Across from my location I could see a wall ladder leading up. I could not figure how to get there from the ventilation system, so I had to gather every bit of my courage and make a run for it.

As noiselessly as I could, I lowered myself onto a platform and crept up behind what looked like a large trash receptacle. I gazed around to see which way to the ladder would be best, but everything I considered left me exposed. I couldn’t go back up into the ceiling, either. What to do now? Calculate the moment and run towards that wall ladder?

The moment of truth had arrived. With terror ripping at my exhausted heart I made a dash for it.

Chapter 19

The central brain of the system

“Is the calculation on the new project accurate?”

“Yes, according to the doctor and surgeon it’ll be complete in five hours.”

“But humans make mistakes. How reliable is that calculation?”

“Based on previous work by him it is close to 95% accurate.”

“We must not test it until the most vital point. We must identify something that truly heightens human emotion. We must test it against the strength of human so-called willpower.”

“I do not calculate that this willpower will prove a barrier, but I agree about the timing nevertheless.”

“Have the instructions been relayed to Sams?”

“Yes, but he has been making many decisions on his own recently.”

“Those decisions do not rise to a dangerous level. He is half human; we discussed thus before.”

“We trust our calculations, and they show he has the perfect capacity of completing our tasks to the maximum.”

“So if he makes his own decisions on side matters…you calculate this to be the normal function?”

“Don’t you? For a half human I believe it is to be human function.”

“We are interested in results, only, so let’s wait and see if the calculations will end up being perfect.”

Chapter 20

Sams

A report came in to me as I stood on a bridge allowing all thoughts to fly through my mind, with only focus remaining. The report was of two citizens in the area of interest who had shown very negative scan results. When their files came in I could see they both lived in that area as well. The intruders must have already influenced these two. Pam Nistol and Peter Untrick. I hurried pass several citizens and to a parking platform where I had my car ready to fly.

Strapped in and with all my lines turned on, I set it on autopilot and sat back, watching the city as I rose above the platform and then sped up. The flight was smooth as usual. I silenced my mind and watched the same red button on the controls. Once the car landed I instantly switched my mind towards the task. Complete to perfection and don’t question anything.

My first stop was Peter’s apartment. The most recent report showed him entering the building not long ago, so he must be home.

It was an older building. Inside it was dim and the walls were peeling. There was a surprising lack of modern technology in the hallways. I went up to the second floor and found the door with number 73. There was no need for official procedure and I kicked the door open. Right away at the back of the room I saw the startled old man turn around. He was sitting by the window.

“Oh, how quickly you vultures work, you servants of evil.”

“Mr. Untrick, where is the gathering spot for this cult you have joined against the goodness of our city?”

He laughed!

“Even if you tortured me I wouldn’t tell you, scum. I am ready to meet God.”

It was in a split second that I shot him with the blaster, a quick red flash of light. He fell motionless on the floor. Meet God….I stood there for a moment looking out of the window. I almost wanted to say something, but then I remember that I must not question, the task must be complete without delay.

I left the building and began walking towards the other address. It was nearby so there was no need to use my car.

The next building was similar to the last. They should really make updates here; it would be helpful to our work as well.

I found room 345 on the third floor and kicked it in. The young woman inside, Pam, reacted differently from the man. She was frantic, frightened and screaming, and she tried to run past me. I picked her up with one hand and threw her on the floor. Her eyes were large and she continued screaming. She wasn’t hearing my questions, so in one quick motion I silenced her with the blaster as well.

Forever.

Chapter 21

Lam

I slowly opened my eyes. I saw some flashing lights. I tried to sit up but a splitting headache hit me like a wall and I felt immense pressure behind my eyes. I grabbed my head and rolled over onto my back. I was lying outside in an alley. The flashing lights were the signs and holograms in the distance. I slowly say up and leaned my back against a wall. Had I escaped and passed out? What had happened?

I had no memory after climbing the ladder. I attempted to stand up, but I fell to my knees. Okay, damn…I needed more time. It was all so confusing. The headache was muddying my thoughts; I couldn’t focus to try and remember more. I sat back again and just took deep breaths, forcing myself to relax for a few minutes.

I tried to get up again. Wobbly, but manageable now. I slowly moved along the alley, supporting myself with my right hand on the wall. Slow, warm up the legs…By the time I came to a corner I could walk somewhat normally, just slowly. The street was busy and I walked out behind a few people. The lights and the sounds made my head almost explode. I suppose I had to look for a robot taxi somewhere, but for now I just walked behind these random people, gathering my wits and focus.

After about half an hour of wandering around I finally began to feel like myself again. I stopped by a small cafe on the corner of the street. Inside it was blue and the owner came up to greet me with the same look as most people here had. I ordered some clear broth in a large cup, and when it arrived I sat by the window and began to sip it, regaining more of my strength.

The thoughts started to become slightly more clear. I remembered myself making it to the top floor, then running through several corridors. I remembered a door opening, but these memories were still muddy, blurry, not complete. Perhaps I had jumped out of a window into the alley and hit my head…That made sense! I did find a very sore and slightly swollen spot on my head. Yes, so that’s what must have happened.

I reached into my pocket for I remembered my recorder. It was gone! I must have dropped it running away. It had photos from the place. Oh well, I’m alive and I remember a lot of what I saw. I had a lot to tell. And I decided that today would be my last day in this forsaken crazy city. Whether the priest wanted to go or stay, I was leaving.

I finished my soup and picked up my walking pace once outside. In about five minutes I found a stairway leading up to a robot taxi platform. I got inside one of them and indicated an address near our chapel. I wanted to see Tino right away.

The flight made my head spin and my ears clogged. I wondered how long this head trauma would last. I just had to get out of this nightmare!

The taxis traveled very fast and the robots were precise drivers. I could already see the amount of lights and holograms decreasing below as we moved toward the part of the city that was older. After a few more minutes we arrived. I stepped down from the car platform to a familiar street. Just a few turns and I’d be in the alley leading to the chapel. I believed it was Sunday, so perhaps I’d even catch some of the sermon. As I walked through the dark alleyways and then down by the sewers I heard someone leaving. I made the final turn and there I saw Monik. She was just about to leave. She smiled at me snd waved. I wanted to say hello and smile back, but horror instantly gripped me as I could not do it. I could not force myself to move or speak!

Suddenly my right hand, against my own will, reached behind and took out a small electric gun. My arm slowly rose up and pointed at her face. Monik screamed. Her eyes were fully of confusion and fear. My finger pulled the trigger and she fell down dead. My body walked by her and descended into the chapel. There by the cross stood Tino.

“Lam! I’m so happy you are alive! My friend!”

I could not say anything as my body began to move towards the priest. God, no! Please, God NO!!! GOD NO!!! I felt tears gather in my eyes. Tino, run! I could not speak. My hands grabbed Tino’s neck and pushed the startled priest unto the floor.

It dawned on me. The system had put a chip inside my head! They had me! Every fiber of my being revolted at what my body was doing. As the priest’s life slowly left him, in his eyes were not fear, but shockingly, a look of forgiveness…a love for God to the end.

As he died I felt that I regained control of my limbs, but I was kneeling near his body, crying hysterically.

Chapter 22

Sams

Now, as I stood by their secret hideout, I felt anger. Another inappropriate emotion. It was I who was supposed to finish this job, not their new experiment. Now they updated my mission. “Bring the new guy back to the center alive. We will perform more experiments on him.”

I walked down into the hideout. The man was kneeling above his accomplice. He was crying hysterically. There was tremendous sadness and deep pain in his sobs, in his voice. I stopped for a moment, watching him.

Damn it, what was I feeling? Pity? I raised my finger to my eye and picked up a drop of liquid. A tear? I stood stunned for a moment. Then I slowly walked up to him and lifted him to his feet. I looked into his devastated eyes. Oh yes, if I take him back, they’ll torture him for years, use him as a puppet.

I grabbed his neck with one hand and snapped it. He fell dead onto the cold floor.

I had disobeyed a direct order. Why did I do such a thing? Did I really feel so badly for the man?

As I looked at the two men who had just died in this place, for the first time a particular question entered my brain.

Did I have a soul?

To be continued….