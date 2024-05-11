Cosmic ocean
Floating among the stars,
Your journey has just begun,
The body is gone,
You soul turns towards the sun,
It no longer burns,
It no longer blinds,
Your spirit belongs,
Inside the warm,
Divine light,
You fly like a feather,
Weightless and careless,
Love fully surrounds you,
You recognize all of their faces,
And then you remember,
What your body made you forget,
Oh, glorious moment,
Your time is fluid,
Within eternity set.
This was beautiful!
"What your body made you forget"
"Within eternity set"
Such a great reminder we are eternal beings. Seeing the minisculality (is that a word?) of earth, reminds us we're really not as important as we think we are in perspective of greater things. Our lives go beyond this earth. We live for God and eternity.