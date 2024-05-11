Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Karisa Stapp's avatar
Karisa Stapp
May 12, 2024

This was beautiful!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Sierra Westerholm's avatar
Sierra Westerholm
May 11, 2024

"What your body made you forget"

"Within eternity set"

Such a great reminder we are eternal beings. Seeing the minisculality (is that a word?) of earth, reminds us we're really not as important as we think we are in perspective of greater things. Our lives go beyond this earth. We live for God and eternity.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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