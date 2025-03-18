Coming Back
A Poem
Coming back It’s you I never knew I needed nothing else Coming back The truth Surfacing once again Kept under water Filled with air It’s only a question of time Before I re-emerge Rising to the top It’s not if, but when Guide me As I leap I’m ready to believe What’s planned Cannot be stopped Momentum is picking up I look for a sign What I came for Is already mine
Thanks for reading and watching! If you enjoy my poetry check out my Substack Publication Ignite Presence where I share personal growth inspired poetry, articles and music.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is lovely, almost describing a leap of faith.
Empowering 💪 Hope arises🙌 Not if, but when.