Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Fransson's avatar
Lisa Fransson
Mar 18, 2025

This is lovely, almost describing a leap of faith.

Reply
Share
1 reply
krista tressa(CaringMessenger)'s avatar
krista tressa(CaringMessenger)
Mar 18, 2025

Empowering 💪 Hope arises🙌 Not if, but when.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture