Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Vicki L Trusselli's avatar
Vicki L Trusselli
May 28, 2024

Beautiful

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Daniel Henderson's avatar
Daniel Henderson
May 27, 2024

Every stroke of the pen, a prayer to the reader and each piece of paper, an altar at which to deliver a sermon.

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