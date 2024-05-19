Coffee, jazz and inspiration
Coffee, jazz and inspiration
Daily, nightly,
Destination.
The cafe of dreams,
it’s God’s creation.
There you sit by the flames,
And use your imagination.
Softly jazz of angels plays,
Do you have divine intention?
Coffee, jazz and inspiration
Daily, nightly,
Destination.
The cafe of dreams,
it’s God’s creation.
There you sit by the flames,
And use your imagination.
Softly jazz of angels plays,
Do you have divine intention?
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Beautiful
Every stroke of the pen, a prayer to the reader and each piece of paper, an altar at which to deliver a sermon.