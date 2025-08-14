This is the first part of a two-part story, presented from a teenager’s perspective, with a rich collection of familial challenges: generational disconnect, misplaced guilt, and faith.

The conclusion, Part 2, is now available at Pomalom’s Ponderings , the author’s own Substack. Read Part 1 here, then follow the link at the end to Pomalom’s Ponderings for the conclusion. (And while you’re there, subscribe to PP . It’s free.)

“Mitchell, be careful. When the clouds touch the ground, they become a fog.”

That’s what Grampy was saying to me recently, and real often, like he thought I knew what it meant. But I didn’t get it, and he hadn’t explained it, or I hadn’t heard it if he did.

Then he died. From a heart attack. Right there in the kitchen. He was arguing with my mom. Mom cried for a week and drank herself into a real pit. And she refused to talk to me, since it was all my fault.

See, Grampy was her dad, and even though she got mad at him a lot, she couldn’t bear not to have him in her life. She already lost out on Damon—I mean, the guy who was my dad. He’d gone and left us before I was born. I say Damon left “us,” but I don’t really know if that’s right, since at the time I wasn’t out yet, and so I wasn’t alive. Just like what that guy on YouTube said: it was only a clump of cells.

I didn’t know why Grampy was talking about clouds and fog, but I was sure it was some sort of metaphor. We learned about those in English, the only class I really like. Grampy took his time talking with me and especially trying to teach me with metaphors. We lived with Grampy in his big house, so I was with him every day. Grammy had died a while back, and there was a lot of room. He said he liked our company, and that since Mom worked as a nurse at his hospital, me and her shouldn’t have to spend money on rent, but save it instead, for my college.

But I think he also just wanted to keep tabs on Mom and I. He kept saying all the time that I wasn’t learning anything in school anyway, “no formation,” he’d say, and that he should be teaching me stuff like about what’s right and what’s wrong. But the more I watched and read stuff, it became pretty clear that even if he was a famous surgeon, a lotta the time Grampy didn’t know what the hell he was talking about.

Okay, well, what he said about being good to other people made a lot of sense. The Golden Rule, right? “Mitchell,” he would say, “when you see a beautiful garden, you know that there’s a gardener behind it. The gardener tends all the flowers. Each flower is unique, as worthy of water and sunlight as the next. The gardener mulches the garden, plucks out the weeds, and gets rid of bad insects, but lets the bees and butterflies live. His love and care for the garden comes back to him as his own peace and joy.” That was his metaphor-kinda way of saying how important it was to care for other people in your life just like you would care for yourself, and that caring for others would make you feel better about yourself, and others would like you more, or something like that.

So, that was all good and fine. But when he’d go on and on about high-minded stuff—like, his tirades against abortion—I’d only just pretend that I was listening, cuz I’d be actually thinking, Man, if I get a chick knocked up, I’d be like trying to get her to get rid of the thing. And Grampy’d also go on and on about the importance of being a disciple of Jesus, and I’d nod as if I cared, but deep down I’d be, like, la la la inside my head, just without my fingers stuck in my ears.

I didn’t want to be rude to Grampy’s face, though. I’d looked up to Grampy all my life. He was the only man I really knew about, and the only man who cared about me. With his upright and slow speech, though, he sounded different than the other dads I knew, from the guys on soccer team and baseball. But Grampy didn’t have much to do with either of those sports I liked. Said the only real team was playing on was Team Jesus. That, and football. But Mom wouldn’t let me play football no matter how hard Grampy argued with her. Hell, I didn’t even want to play football anyway, but I never said so, cuz I didn’t want to disappoint him. So I’d just kind of shrug, say “Shoot!” (since Grampy would get real mad if I swore), and then walk off into my room for some online gaming.

Sometimes, when I would be logging on, I’d remember the times he threw a football back and forth with me in the front yard. It was official college-sized, even though I was small. And he still taught me how to toss a real good spiral, and how to throw with either hand, and that would be fun. Until I saw my school buddies coming down the sidewalk, at which time I’d drop the ball, say “Grampy, gotta go,” and head off with my gang. I didn’t want the other guys to see me playing ball with my grandfather, and not my dad, since I didn’t have one.

Grampy would always call me Mitchell. Never Mitch, like my mom calls me, unless she’s angry. I asked him about that once and he said “You deserve your full name, Mitchell. It’s from the Bible, like ‘Michael.’ It means ‘Who is Like God.’” And I’d say back “Grampy, I’m not like God.” And then he’d say, “Oh, Mitchell, yes you are. You are one of His children. And besides, ‘Mitch’ sounds to me like an ‘itch,’ and you are definitely not an itch.” There was no arguing with Grampy. I just didn’t want to tell him that I really didn’t care about God, didn’t even think there was one.

And then, he just up and died in the kitchen. I’d heard their argument, from upstairs. It’d been late that Sunday night, and I was in bed jerking off, imagining Colleen from next door, and then I heard all these loud shouts and stuff, from Mom and Grampy, and I grabbed boxers and an AC/DC tee shirt from the laundry, got dressed, and pressed my ear to my door.

I could hear Mom raising her voice about me. And it was about earlier that day, at Saint Gregory’s, when I went up for Communion, and said “Amen” real quiet like, and took the wafer and just pretended to eat it. But I walked back to the pew with it palmed in my hand, like a magician hiding a coin. I’d done a lot of magic stuff when I was a kid and remembered some useful things for, like, stealing stuff at the drug store, or swiping money from the offertory basket. This time, it was the wafer.

I got back to our pew and scooted down, far away from where Mom and Grampy were sitting, because I liked to be alone at church. And I took a quick peek around, and there wasn’t anyone right behind me, and everyone including Mom and Grampy were kneeling and had their chins resting on their crossed fingers, like they were praying. So I sat there, grabbed the wafer out of my palm like I was holding a quarter between my finger and thumb, and I lifted it out of my palm just a little, and twirled it slowly with my pinky—a coin manipulation trick I knew—and looked it over. It was the color of sandpaper but smooth, with flecks of white. Super flat, but there was this thin cross embossed on one side. It looked fake. And there wasn’t any Jesus in it, not that I could see.

Then I noticed movement to my left. It was Grampy. He’d glanced over and saw what I was doing. And when I turned and saw him, I thought he would seriously kill me, right there in church, from the look on his bristly face: as angry as I’d ever seen, red showing through his thin white beard. It suddenly reminded me of that pufferfish from Finding Nemo and so I covered my mouth with the other hand, suppressing a laugh. And then he scootched over to me, but by the time he got up close, he looked a little calmer, and he whispered in a nice voice “Mitchell, please consume the Blessed Sacrament.” But his face was still red.

And I turned to look at him, and I whispered back “I was just looking at it,” and he replied, “Mitchell, were you going to desecrate it?” And I whispered, “I don’t know what that means,” which was a lie, but then Grampy whispered right back: “Mitchell, you’re lying. I know when you’re lying. Be very careful. The clouds, when they touch the ground, they become a thick fog you won’t be able to see through.”

There was some other stuff he said that I didn’t remember, because I was so mad that he thought I was lying, that I’d desecrate the wafer. I was just looking at it, imagining whether I could see Jesus. Jesus, I was thinking, if you’re real, and if you’re really in there, please show me. But I guess Jesus thought otherwise.

And there were Grampy’s damn clouds again.

It was then that I started thinking that, from what he’d said, the clouds were maybe a metaphor about lying to people.

Then I finally whispered to Grampy “But I don’t believe in this,” which wasn’t a lie, and he whispered louder “I don’t care, but God cares, believe you me.” Then I got an idea, and I whispered “Besides, I’m not a cannibal, eating on Jesus,”and I could tell that made him seriously mad, or maybe it was more like disappointed. Those two looks were similar with Grampy. He said nothing back, but just pointed his finger at me, sternly, then at the wafer in between my fingers, and then to my mouth, and he watched until I ate it and chewed and swallowed. It was so dry, it felt stuck in my throat until we got home.

Anyway, when Grampy and Mom were arguing later that night, she was saying that I shouldn’t even be going to Holy Communion, that I hadn’t been to Confession in a long while, which was true. I hated it. “And besides,” said Mom, “he’s a teenager, he should just be doing his own thing on Sundays.” And Grampy got stern with her and said, “Well then, I’ll take him to Confession,” but Mom said that I shouldn’t be forced into it, like she had been when she was my age. “Dad, I hated Confession and hated Mass. Besides, just look what all your piety got me as a teenager!”

Then Grampy said “Regina, you stop right there! Regina, it was not my piety that got him in bed with you. You were taken advantage of by that—Damon. It wasn’t your fault. He was the fancy, pretty-boy quarterback with his pick of the cheerleaders.” That made my mom make a long sound from deep in her throat, like a sob, but also with a string of swearing and other words.

“Wait, wait,” Grampy continued, “yes, he left for college, I get that, but I did not scare him off, didn’t even call him up, or his parents. Maybe I should have, dammit.” I could tell by Grampy’s voice that he was trying to stay calm, but he was furious, like he was at me during Mass that morning. He probably looked like a pufferfish again. “Besides, Regina, it got you a beautiful son. Life is sacred, Regina, no matter how it comes about!”

I could hear Mom set a glass tumbler down hard on the counter, which meant that she was drinking some Chivas Regal, which she liked because she thought it looked so fancy with its blue-and-gold label. Then she really raised her voice. “Dad, I am tired of your judging. You should have been a lawyer and not a damn doctor. You sure aren’t making me feel healed!” I heard the sound of a cork pulled out of a bottle, some dribbling, then the bottle slamming down. Then she said, “What’s that Hippocratic oath: ‘Do no harm,’ right? To hell with that!”

“Regina, you need to stop drinking so much,” said Grampy. And Mom came back with “There! Don’t you see? Always judging!” This time Mom was even louder. It made me jump. And Grampy wouldn’t stop. “You brought it up, my dear,” he said. “I wasn’t judging anything about Mitchell.”

“You would bring up anything and everything you could,” said Mom, “just to prove yourself righteous and me the sinner. Or Mitch.” There was a pause, then I heard the tumbler slam down on the counter again. “You’d do anything you could to make me seem like a bad mother.”

“Regina, please!” Grampy was trying to calm her down, I could tell. But I knew it wouldn’t work. “All I’m saying is that Mitchell needs a better—a better home life. With you working so many hours a week—”

“In your damn hospital, Dad,” shouted Mom.

“—you can’t keep on working like this, when Mitchell needs both a father figure and a mother figure.” Grampy got quiet, then he spoke calmer, but his voice was shaking. “I’m retiring soon. And Lord knows that I can help you financially, Regina—”

“What, so you can control me? So you can control Mitch? It’s bad enough having to live here, it’s so fucking expensive in this town!” Mom was really upset.

“I love you, dear, and Mitchell, and want to help you.” It was like Grampy was pleading now. “I’ll quit as surgery chair. I’ll go part-time, only two surgeries a week. I’ll spend more time in the Respect Life garden at church, and I’ll take Mitchell with me. We’ll work there together. I’ll teach him. He could use the discipline. We can start tomorrow, on Monday. I’ll cancel my tee time.”

“Listen to you!” Mom was almost screaming and the hair stood up on my neck. “Just because he was curious and wanted to look at the Eucharist longer, and now you’re going all military on him!” She said some other stuff but it was actually hard to tell what she was talking about, she was really slurring her words.

“Regina, Regina!” Shouted back Grampy. “Mitchell was about to commit a mortal sin against the Most Holy Eucharist! I was protecting him!”

“To HELL with your mortal sins!” She screamed. Then I heard a loud crash of glass on steel. She must have thrown her whiskey tumbler at the sink. I was hoping that it wasn’t at Grampy.

All I heard next was some painful cries from Grampy, which turned into more guttural, deep groans. My mom started calling out “Dad, Daddy? DADDY?” And then all hell broke loose.

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