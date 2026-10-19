“Ask and you will receive, and your joy will be complete.” — John 16:24 (NIV)

In the Northern Hemisphere, October is known as a time when the veil is thin, as autumn strips away what no longer serves, the earth is fortified, the trees stand strong and release their leaves in beautiful colors, demonstrating the beauty of letting go. During this time of fall, when that which is excess for winter can fall away, we can find ourselves in uniquely clarifying moments.

No matter the season, it is important to remember— and believe— that clarity always comes when called. Like a beloved pet returning when you call her name—she may take her time, but surely she comes back, with excitement and devotion for you.

Clarity always comes. Sometimes immediately, sometimes later, like mud settles in water. Sometimes the situation needs to be observed for a bit, and then clarity emerges.

Clarity always comes. Like sunshine breaking through clouds, shining through the mist.

How to Call for Clarity: Wisdom Across Traditions

Clarity always comes when called. So, how do we call for clarity?

A note: I honor the divine wisdom found in all faith traditions where Love is centered. When I quote sacred texts, I’m not suggesting one path is superior to another. Rather, I believe that Truth speaks through many voices. As with all things, please take what serves you and gently release what doesn’t.

Ask and receive.

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.” — Matthew 7:7 (ESV)

Open to receive.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights.” — James 1:17 (ESV) “The heart must be kept receptive to receive the constantly flowing stream of God’s grace.” — Paramahansa Yogananda

With faith and present awareness.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” — Hebrews 11:1 (KJV)

With observance + patience

“Muddy water, let stand, becomes clear.” — Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching, Chapter 15 “Who can wait quietly while the mud settles? Who can remain still until the moment of action?” — Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching, Chapter 15

With trust + surrender

“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” — Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” — Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

Your Turn: How Do You Receive Clarity?

I’d love to hear about your experience:

What are the ways YOU receive clarity?

How do you know when you’ve received a truth meant specifically for you?

What sense tells you what is true and clear?

Where do you feel this truth resonate—mind, body, spirit?

For me, I tend to feel lit up and sparkly, with warm energy rising through my body like glittery sunlight playing on water. ✨

Your way of receiving might be exactly what another reader needs to hear today. Please share in the comments—let’s learn from each other’s sacred knowing.

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Sophia Claire is an artist and writer based in Cape May, New Jersey. Through her Substack, by Sophia Claire, she shares stories about the transformative process of creativity, the sweet feelings of true embodiment, and all the ways that she adds whimsy to her life. She works as a developmental editor and copyeditor, refining book manuscripts, scientific papers, and essays with her artistic eye and sharp attention to the craft of writing.