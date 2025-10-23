“Ask and you will receive, and your joy will be complete.” — John 16:24 (NIV)

clear + sparkling Atlantic Ocean this October 2025

In the Northern Hemisphere, October is known as a time when the veil is thin, as autumn strips away what no longer serves, the earth is fortified, the trees stand strong and release their leaves in beautiful colors, demonstrating the beauty of letting go. During this time of fall, when that which is excess for winter can fall away, we can find ourselves in uniquely clarifying moments.

No matter the season, it is important to remember— and believe— that clarity always comes when called. Like a beloved pet returning when you call her name—she may take her time, but surely she comes back, with excitement and devotion for you.

Clarity always comes. Sometimes immediately, sometimes later, like mud settles in water. Sometimes the situation needs to be observed for a bit, and then clarity emerges.

Clarity always comes like sunshine breaking through clouds, shining through the mist.

Living Examples

Last October, I was seeking mentorship and creative community. I prayed, sent out the intention, and stayed open. I started attending free writing webinars, simply following the breadcrumbs. By November, a clear opportunity arrived—I found the exact community I’d been seeking.

This is just one example of how quickly divinity responds when we ask and remain receptive. Within the span of one month, I had the community I was seeking.

This past week, I was searching online for a filing cabinet, and I did not find much that I liked. I opened to receive, praying to God to help me find my cabinet. I opened to all possibilities. The very next morning, I went out on a walk in my neighborhood and someone had set out the exact style filing cabinet I was hoping for— just the size I needed. I was amazed and I am so grateful for answered prayers.

This season it has become increasingly clear to me that the question is not “How do I find clarity?”—the question is “How do I RECEIVE clarity?”

You don’t need to find clarity, because clarity will find you. You don’t need to chase or search for it. “Ask and you shall receive” is one of the truest statements I’ve ever encountered.

How to Call for Clarity: Wisdom Across Traditions

Clarity always comes when called. So, how do we call for clarity?

A note: I honor the divine wisdom found in all faith traditions where Love is centered. When I quote sacred texts, I’m not suggesting one path is superior to another. Rather, I believe that Truth speaks through many voices. As with all things, please take what serves you and gently release what doesn’t.

Ask and receive.

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.” — Matthew 7:7 (ESV)

Open to receive.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights.” — James 1:17 (ESV) “The heart must be kept receptive to receive the constantly flowing stream of God’s grace.” — Paramahansa Yogananda

With faith and present awareness.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” — Hebrews 11:1 (KJV)

With observance + patience

“Muddy water, let stand, becomes clear.” — Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching, Chapter 15 “Who can wait quietly while the mud settles? Who can remain still until the moment of action?” — Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching, Chapter 15

With trust + surrender

“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” — Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” — Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

Your Turn: How Do You Receive Clarity?

I’d love to hear about your experience:

What are the ways YOU receive clarity?

How do you know when you’ve received a truth meant specifically for you?

What sense tells you what is true and clear?

Where do you feel this truth resonate—mind, body, spirit?

For me, I tend to feel lit up and sparkly, with warm energy rising through my body like glittery sunlight playing on water. ✨

Your way of receiving might be exactly what another reader needs to hear today. Please share in the comments—let’s learn from each other’s sacred knowing.

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Sophia Laettner Joubert is a writer and creative devoted to helping others step into love through clarity and embodiment. She writes at Step into Love with Sophia and hosts the podcast “Calling In Clarity,” exploring how leaders and creators receive divine guidance.