Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Oct 29, 2025

Thank you for your inspiring words!

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Lynette Allcock Yoon's avatar
Lynette Allcock Yoon
Oct 24, 2025

I love that perspective shift — not finding clarity, but receiving it.

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