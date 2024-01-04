Hey friends, special post for you today. I am sharing the whole entire book one of the City of the Spider series. This book was at one point #1 on Amazon and was banned on one of the largest platforms. Enjoy!

CITY OF THE SPIDER

Chapter 1

Sez

They swarmed over the dead body…like rats…like vultures…the slaves of the system.

Did they even have souls anymore?

I kept my face calm and tight, but then I simply could not help but feel the ends of my mouth slightly split apart into a smile.

They were frantic; the crowds were gathering as they put up tape and kept them out.

I looked up at the sky…the black sky…always black….it’s been fifteen years now since they blocked the sun.

In this city of eternal dark alleys and corners, the ones who managed to remain sane before were slowly driven onto their knees, ground down into submission, or driven into madness and death….

Lab rats…everyone…and someone constantly laughing behind the curtain.

How did I get to this point myself?

I chuckled. Time to go…

I slowly got up and left the scene. Through the long dark alley I headed towards my favorite noodle soup shop.

As I came out of the darkness the bright light of tall hologram ads met my eyes. Even though I expected this, I could never get used to it. The half-nude ladies danced, smiled and laughed and then held up a pill. This whole city was about pills, drugs, inoculations, chips, monitors, nanobots…

But I had a way to combat the status quo. Each day I took a shot of a serum my late father developed and taught me how to make. The reason? It kept me aware and gave me immunity against certain things I was consuming and breathing. Still, the air was so corrupted that even with the serum, I was slowly starting to feel the effects within my lungs.

I finally entered Simple Noodle. It was a small noodle place, had dimly lit, and situated the bar tables facing the windows, so anyone could sit and watch as cars hovered by, robots carrying half-aware humans from one spot of mindless activity to another.

Kon, the owner, was an old man. I was convinced that he knew something was up, but he was too old and too weak to bother much about it. I wondered how he had held up all these years without dying.

“The usual, Sez?” he asked me the moment I entered. I nodded and chose to sit at the only table that faced him rather than the street. The usual…and that was thick noodle soup with eggs and miso broth, very simple. I loved the smell of it once it hit my nostrils. It was always satisfying.

On the television there was breaking “news.” Huh. I knew what was coming.

“This is the third horrific murder of an E.O. member in the last few months…”

E.O., the so-called Elite Organization, in truth was just a group of more mindless peons, but with better brains to control than most…but why target them? They made up the only real path toward plugging deeper into the system. No one knew who was really behind the curtain, giving orders.

A few months? So perhaps they are on to me...I killed one every two weeks. After the second death, they gave the accurate information, but now I know they want me to think they haven’t caught on. I would have to wait longer this time.

Ah…there is the soup!

Chapter 2

Boni

The circular room was dark at first, then rectangular monitors outlined in red light appeared high above me. I shook my head and spat on the floor. They had finally decided to get me.

“Timothy Boni.”

It was a metallic voice coming from the dark screens.

“You have been allowed to live differently from others in your profession, in your department. Perhaps you thought you were simply too smart and no one had an idea, but the fact is you were being watched for years. Your drinking, smoking, bad eating habits, the banned books you’ve been reading did not go unnoticed. Today there is a reason for us to use you, in order for you to redeem yourself.”

Terrific. “What’s that?”

“You have heard and seen the news. An individual has killed officials and placed a black spider inside each one’s eye.”

“Yes, of course. ‘The Spider,’ they call him.”

The voice continued, “This one needs an approach from someone with a similar mind, not bound by our system, someone like you.”

I almost snorted. “So you really are having trouble finding this guy, with all the technology, algorithms, calculations…”

“The city is vast, and we suspect this person may have a certain ability to avoid our body scanners.”

Did I really want to stop him? “And what if I refuse?”

“You have a choice. Say yes, or die,” the disembodied voice finished.

I laughed and spat on the floor again, then I took out a pack of illegal cigarettes and lit one. I inhaled deeply, then blew smoke in the direction of the monitors. “Oh wow, what a tough decision. I wonder what I should say? I get to choose between such good options.” I shook my head as the machines remained silent. I took another puff on the cigarette. “Of course I’ll take it. Yes, yes.”

“Excellent, Mr. Boni. We shall deliver all the information to your apartment.”

I was led out of the building blindfolded, the same way I entered. Then, still blindfolded, I was driven back to my apartment building and left at the gate. When I took off the blindfold the hovering black car was already a good distance away.

I swore under my breath. What a nightmare! Here I just wanted to get on with my daily life, and now I have to rearrange everything. I have to catch this murderer, sooner rather than later, or they’ll get displeased and look for another method. Once they eliminate me.

I took the elevator and entered the apartment on the fifteenth floor. Without turning on the lights I poured a cognac I had acquired outside of the city and sat with it by the window, watching the endless dark vastness. I took a swig and it went right to my chest…damn it! I had to get my life back!

Chapter 3

Sez

A fog formed over the wide alley. I could still see some red and blue lights coming through it. Out of the door of a small townhouse stepped Minnie, in a snug-fitting dark blue dress, long black cascading down her shoulders. She was a young woman I liked to watch from time to time. I couldn’t put my finger on why exactly, surely it wasn’t a normal thing to do, but was anything that I did considered normal in this bizarre world?

I never spoke to her. I only imagined our conversations. I was sure if I ever did, it would be the same thing all of them said in this city. It was almost like speaking to robots, but you only knew this if your mind was free. So, I preferred her this way, an imaginary relationship. Pathetic. I smiled wryly.

They would ask about your job, talk about all the regiments, inoculations and medicines as a routine; speak of movies and books--but only those allowed by the system--thinking they had a choice; discuss the same music as everyone else did. Finally, there was the illusion of a fair election. The elites would put forth two candidates whom they’d show on the “news,” pretending they represent different points of view when in reality, both would simply be the system’s puppets.

Before, there were many who refused the system. However, eventually most succumbed, becoming these zombies. Others were driven into the wilderness, and very few stayed in the city, living like rats, hiding underground. Chemicals in their food, air and water were slowly eating them away.

There she goes. I sat in the darkness motionless, watching her walk by, such a beautiful woman! I leaned my head and back against the cold brick wall and smiled.

When she was out of sight I came out of the alley and entered the busy stream of people in the main street. I didn’t come here too often, but there was a shop where I bought food for my spiders and I liked observing the thick of it all time to time. This was the most carefully monitored street in the city, teeming with cyborg police and many cameras. It was a risk to some extent. I had to have full faith in my serum to keep my body from making the scanners go off and signal an imposter, someone without all the freakish ingredients inside his body.

I moved through the crowd slowly. Above us there were holograms of young women slowly dancing, their scanty clothing leaving little to the imagination. Why did they still need the city to be filled with sex to sell their crap if they knew most people were already brainwashed? Takes a certain kind of diligence to keep this up, I guess.

I made it to the opposite side of the street a and entered shop titled “347.” The owner, a middle aged man who was thin and already had grey hair and a sickly look, as many did, waved at me. His name was Tutiyuk.

Eh…I’m surprised they still allowed names, not numbers, although everyone had a code. Maybe it didn’t matter to them, but having different names did preserve some sort of individuality.

I waved back and went straight for the products. Mosquitos and flies, dried up. My black spiders loved these. Yes I am a very creepy man.

I paid for the product with my so-called elite card. You could only have one if you passed all the scanning tests, then the system gave you a certain amount of credit per month. Of course, if you worked, then you made extra, but there was a limit on how much. Anything over the limit went right back into the system.

I thanked Tutiyuk and left.

Later at night…or was it day? I couldn’t tell anymore without checking my watch. Oh, it was night indeed. I sat watching my beautiful black spiders devour the bugs I brought them.

“One of you will soon have to join me.”

Chapter 4.

Boni

I was walking through a dark street, my regular route to my home. A route I have taken for years without any concerns, but now I was filled with anxiety. The damned system.

Out of a dark corner crawled a nasty underground dweller. He was one of those who refused to follow the system and suffered for it dearly. He looked up at me with his wet, bleary eyes full of suffering, and reached out a trembling hand. His face was wrinkled and filthy. A feeling of disgust swelled within me. I stopped and kicked his hand, and he scuttled back toward the wall in shock.

I yelled at him, “The hell are you doing here, scum? Why don’t you just take the meds and take the free money? Isn’t it better than being a worm like this? Both die slowly in pain, but your fate is much…”

I spat on the ground and shook my head. I had to get my life back! Damn…I had to find that Spider killer, but how?

I had examined a map of the murders; there was no pattern. Each murder was done two weeks after the last, but without a pattern it would be hard to predict the next location.

Sitting on a bench, I stared at a shiny moving billboard without really seeing it. I was deeply absorbed in my thoughts.

How did the killer avoid the scanners? I had to analyze all camera footage available in the areas of the killings. All three murders had taken place in alleys without cameras. Why couldn’t they just put more cameras everywhere? Well, maybe now they would. Might make my job easier.

Camera footage, yeah, observe all the footage each night of the murder in the area. I sighed and leaned back. This will take a lot of work.

Chapter 5.

Sez

A quiet night. I sit and reflect. Through the window I watch the lights. The atmosphere takes over and my mind melts into the scene. The lights of the tall, narrow buildings change from green into teal and then red. Right outside of my apartment is a moving billboard of a young woman. Her eyes are very light blue, almost grey; she tilts her head from side to side, smiling. She is advertising more pills. Even though the window glass is thick, the dull sound of the city still slightly gets through. The constant repetition of the same exact sound makes my mind drift away from important thoughts. Is this intentional?

At this point I was suspicious of everything. And it only got worse after my experience today.

I watched my spiders devour their flies with great enthusiasm and then proceeded out of the door. In the hallway I was greeted by a tall, thin, sickly-looking man named Sodd. He was younger than I, but looked thirty years older; his hair was going grey, his face was very thin and wasted, and his eyes, as in the case of most people in the city, were filled with a pointless depression.

“How is your day, Sez?”

The same question as always. However, I enjoyed messing with the brainwashed sometimes.

“Is it day?” I asked, my face serious.

His eyes widened in fear. “I believe so…”

“You believe? Is that possible?”

“No…no…I mean I think it’s day, I left my watch in the room.” He looked around, glancing at both wrists.

“Thinking now, huh? What else are you thinking?”

“Well…the hallway is dimmer today than yesterday.”

“Oh, that really is some deep thinking, Sodd. It’s good you’ve been keeping up with all of your medication dosages.”

He nodded quickly. “Of course, it’s the only way not to be crazy.”

“Certainly. I just wonder why can’t we all have extra.”

“The experts help us know how much we need, Sez.”

“Ah, of course, of course, I just worry sometimes…” I let the words trail off, guessing that this would throw him.

“Worry?” Sodd seemed bewildered.

I realized that there were pills to eliminate worrying, too. Sometimes I forgot how complete the program of medications and inoculations could be, not to mention the psychological brainwashing.

I shrugged. “No, I don’t know why I said that, but have a good day, Sodd. Try thinking even more.”

He brightened, nodded quickly again. “Yes, I will, Sez. Take care.”

I stepped out into the street. I took a breath. Some days the initial shock to the lungs of taking in the city air was strong, despite all the years I’ve dealt with it. I have installed an air filter in my apartment and in the hall outside, so the air I was breathing at home wasn’t as bad as outdoors. I wondered if this act wasn’t itself a huge risk. I never knew how far I could go without being exposed.

I strolled a few blocks, observing the people, and then I saw an old-style magazine, some of which, amazingly, were still in circulation. On the cover was a photo of the system’s top scientists. The title said, “Meet the Heroes.”

I almost burst into laughter, but then I sensed someone beside me. On the corner of the street near me stood a female patrol cyborg. She moved closer to me and scanned me, then kept looking at me. Had the serum not worked fully today? My heart began to pound hard against my chest.

“Why did you laugh, looking at the magazine?”

She had a cold, metallic voice. I knew each answer would be saved for analysis, so I had to be careful.

“I thought the colors of the outline were poorly matched with the rest.”

The cyborg looked at the magazine closely for a minute. “The color pattern does seem to be different than the previous few editions.”

I could see her eyes flash as the colors were recorded. She was saving information.

Taking a chance, I said, “I will see you around.”

As I said this and was about to walk away she grabbed my arm. The metallic hand clasped my bicep with the strength of a vise. I felt blood rush to my head. I knew better than to resist a cyborg.

“You forgot your hat.”

She pointed at the ground. I looked and indeed saw my hat there. It must have fallen off when she first accosted me.

“Thank you.” I picked it up and made sure to control my stride as I left the street.

A new experience was usually a welcome thing, but not in this way. I had just murdered a third person. Prior to that I spent years planning, getting ready, researching names, and figuring out the patterns of the cameras and the locations where they didn’t work. So after these murders my mental state had already been completely changed and challenged. I’d had enough of new experiences already, but I understood that I had to prepare myself for much more. Surely they would exert a great deal of effort to find me at this point.

I had to stay calm and collected. I came upon a popular chain cafe and sat at a side table. I caught myself nearly ordering the regular coffee they had. I knew it contained specific chemicals that cause vertigo, and of course if that happened, they had a pill to fix that, which damaged your kidneys, but then there was a pill for that too. The chain was never-ending. The only coffee I drank was made from beans I got from underground sellers, and even then I’d add a few drops of purifier once I brewed it.

I asked for hot spring water with lemon, and the man behind the counter gave it to me without question. Even if my orders were surprising, these people rarely questioned them; their brains were too foggy. For the most part, they focused on the basic functions of their businesses.

I sipped the hot water after I squeezed the lemon half into it. Was I acting oddly, sitting there beside the street and looking around? I leaned back and calmed myself. I watched others sitting and swallowing their drinks. Perhaps things were really starting to get to me. I could not allow paranoia to take over, otherwise I’d be too paralyzed to continued the killings.

I caught myself at that thought. I had asked the question of myself before: Was it wrong to kill these people? The answer I always gave was another question: Why is it wrong?

I could not answer it well enough. I believed that I had lost my moral compass years back, as had the entire society. The only thing different between everyone else and me wasn’t any hierarchy of goodness, but just the basic fact that I knew the truth and they didn’t.

Chapter 6

Boni

I spat in the street and felt anger and anxiety swell up within me. I needed a drink. I’d gone a full day without one. I sighed anxiously. Was I really that dependent on it? I thought abstaining from drinking or smoking would help me focus, but all I could feel was the craving for both tearing me apart. What a wild addiction. How different was I, then, from these robotic morons around me? I looked around, watching the people walking by.

Millions of people in this city and I needed to find ONE guy. Yes, I’d had all the cyborgs step up their game. I had all the camera footage, the analyses of the areas, and of course somewhere in those recordings was the image of the killer, but how would I find it?

I stood across the street from where the first victim was found. A black spider impaled by a needle had been placed inside the victim’s eye socket after the eye had been cut out. Damn that brutal, psychopathic freak serial killer! I longed to be done with this job and go back home…to my drinking and smoking.

There were twenty bug and insect stores in the city, but only one in the area close to where the first two victims were killed. The third victim’s location was close to two more of these shops.

Three-forty-seven. That was the first one I would check.

Chapter 7

Sez

Rain fell outside. I lay on top of the cold bed and listened to the way it hit the side of the window, which was slightly cracked open. I also enjoyed the sound of it falling upon the street. However, knowing in the back of my mind that this water was corrupted, due to the black particles in the sky, always interfered with my full enjoyment of the phenomenon.

I allowed one of my spiders to come out and crawl on my skin. I felt him walk up my arm and onto my shoulder, then nothing. I turned my head and watched him on the wall, moving towards the window. Should I let him go? Could he live through this rain? I got up and shut the window before he could make it. There was too much polluted air entering the apartment anyway.

I sighed and sipped strong black coffee from a tall silver mug. Was it day? Hmm…I decided to not look at my watch and sat in my chair, watching the street. It was empty for the most part, with an occasional car swooshing by. It must be night.

I laughed ever so lightly. Isn’t it unbelievable to live a life where everything is so confusing? Another hologram of a woman was moving side to side, swinging her hips on top of one of the buildings not so far away. Below was a flashing sign for the heart serum, surely something that actually made your heart weaker. I yawned and stretched. Being a system sheep must be nice in a way; you slowly and mindlessly deteriorate, but you have no worries, and you are so brainwashed that your sorry life seems good, or so you believe.

I finally looked at my watch, gulped my coffee and quickly got up. The timing was perfect. Minnie usually came out for a short walk around this hour. I put on my waterproof fitted black bodysuit with a hoodie and went outside. Everyone in the city that I’d seen so far had either black or dark blue umbrellas, but Minnie’s was a light blue, almost aqua. I wondered if she indeed was different, but I dared not take the risk and spoil my fantasy.

I hurried around the block. Small puddles splashed under my boots. As I turned the corner onto her street I ran into someone. This had never happened before, and for a split second I was angry, but as I raised my head I saw that it was Minnie, with the light blue umbrella lying on the pavement, opened.

“I…I’m sorry,” I said, and quickly picked up her umbrella, handing it over.

She gave me a wide, beautiful smile, lifted the umbrella and continued walking. It was the first time I had seen her face so close to mine. Her skin looked healthier than most in the city, but that might just be makeup. Her eyes were bigger than I realized, and very enchanting.

She clearly hadn’t given me a thought. Well, that was a good thing. I don’t want to know more. I want her to be as she is in my fantasy.

I felt a drop of rain roll down my cheek, or was it a tear? I realized my face was lifted upwards. Quickly I pulled my hood over my head and bent my face toward the ground again. It had been so long since I last cried, I couldn’t even tell if I was crying now or not.

Under the cover of dark alleys and the rain I walked through the maze of streets towards the main E.O. center. The cameras covered every angle of that area and I had to nonchalantly walk by, while carefully observing my surroundings. There were many security cyborgs patrolling. I figured I could find cover across the street, where there were some stores and restaurants. There was a large hologram above the building showing positive images about the E.O. They were shown smiling, caring, clapping. What propaganda.

My next victim was not featured in the hologram, but I knew where she lived. Anita. She would be victim number 4. I left that district and on the way home I whistled a tune I made up myself. I felt my heart beating faster as I anticipated the next killing. What was the point? To make the heads of the system nervous?

Did it really matter? It made me feel alive in a dead world.

Chapter 7

Sez

Rain fell outside. I lay on top of the cold bed and listened to the way it hit the side of the window, which was slightly cracked open. I also enjoyed the sound of it falling upon the street. However, knowing in the back of my mind that this water was corrupted, due to the black particles in the sky, always interfered with my full enjoyment of the phenomenon.

I allowed one of my spiders to come out and crawl on my skin. I felt him walk up my arm and onto my shoulder, then nothing. I turned my head and watched him on the wall, moving towards the window. Should I let him go? Could he live through this rain? I got up and shut the window before he could make it. There was too much polluted air entering the apartment anyway.

I sighed and sipped strong black coffee from a tall silver mug. Was it day? Hmm…I decided to not look at my watch and sat in my chair, watching the street. It was empty for the most part, with an occasional car swooshing by. It must be night.

I laughed ever so lightly. Isn’t it unbelievable to live a life where everything is so confusing? Another hologram of a woman was moving side to side, swinging her hips on top of one of the buildings not so far away. Below was a flashing sign for the heart serum, surely something that actually made your heart weaker. I yawned and stretched. Being a system sheep must be nice in a way; you slowly and mindlessly deteriorate, but you have no worries, and you are so brainwashed that your sorry life seems good, or so you believe.

I finally looked at my watch, gulped my coffee and quickly got up. The timing was perfect. Minnie usually came out for a short walk around this hour. I put on my waterproof fitted black bodysuit with a hoodie and went outside. Everyone in the city that I’d seen so far had either black or dark blue umbrellas, but Minnie’s was a light blue, almost aqua. I wondered if she indeed was different, but I dared not take the risk and spoil my fantasy.

I hurried around the block. Small puddles splashed under my boots. As I turned the corner onto her street I ran into someone. This had never happened before, and for a split second I was angry, but as I raised my head I saw that it was Minnie, with the light blue umbrella lying on the pavement, opened.

“I…I’m sorry,” I said, and quickly picked up her umbrella, handing it over.

She gave me a wide, beautiful smile, lifted the umbrella and continued walking. It was the first time I had seen her face so close to mine. Her skin looked healthier than most in the city, but that might just be makeup. Her eyes were bigger than I realized, and very enchanting.

She clearly hadn’t given me a thought. Well, that was a good thing. I don’t want to know more. I want her to be as she is in my fantasy.

I felt a drop of rain roll down my cheek, or was it a tear? I realized my face was lifted upwards. Quickly I pulled my hood over my head and bent my face toward the ground again. It had been so long since I last cried, I couldn’t even tell if I was crying now or not.

Under the cover of dark alleys and the rain I walked through the maze of streets towards the main E.O. center. The cameras covered every angle of that area and I had to nonchalantly walk by, while carefully observing my surroundings. There were many security cyborgs patrolling. I figured I could find cover across the street, where there were some stores and restaurants. There was a large hologram above the building showing positive images about the E.O. They were shown smiling, caring, clapping. What propaganda.

My next victim was not featured in the hologram, but I knew where she lived. Anita. She would be victim number 4. I left that district and on the way home I whistled a tune I made up myself. I felt my heart beating faster as I anticipated the next killing. What was the point? To make the heads of the system nervous?

Did it really matter? It made me feel alive in a dead world.

Chapter 8

Boni

Spiders. Ugh, I have never liked them. I watched the foul creatures crawling inside a large glass container. Disgusting. What a disgusting store. Why was such a thing even allowed? Did people really keep them as pets?

I suppressed a shudder as I turned away from the container. There was the owner of the shop. What an ugly, skeletal bastard. I spat on the floor and made sure he saw me do it, yet he just hung his head.

“You’re Tutiyuk? The owner? I’m detective Boni, here on E.O. business.”

“Yes, sir. How can I help?” He glanced up at me, then down again.

“I’m looking for someone who buys black spiders. You have many clients like that?”

“Oh, a few, but a couple of them are members of E.O. themselves.”

That was interesting. “And that’s it?”

“Yes…”

I sighed. The guy was too frightened to come across with any meaningful information. “I’ll need their info. Who else do you know that owns black spiders besides them?”

“It’s hard to tell, many people might.”

“Many people keep black spiders? I doubt that…damn, freaky, freaky place.”

The owner was silent with his head hung again. I felt the urge to shove him. I needed a drink…I’d definitely be having a drink and a smoke after this. To hell with the new protocol, I can’t do this case if I’m being driven by my cravings!

I left the filthy store and went straight into my hover car, which swiftly took me back home.

Shaking, I grabbed a bottle the moment I shut my door, and with an unsteady hand poured half a glass. I swiftly downed it and then fell back into the chair by the window. As my chest burned with the wondrous liquor, I took out my cigarettes from a compartment under the table and lit one, slowly drawing the smoke into my devastated lungs, sucking it in, and fully enjoying the sense of calm it gave me.

Hmmm, I thought. I’ll take the rest of the night off and take my sweet time with this case. What would they do? Kill me? Eh. I’d rather die than give up my addictions. But maybe they’d imprison me and not allow me any luxuries. Damn. That thought shook me. I’d go insane!

Relax, calm down. I took another long draw on the cigarette and another gulp of he cognac. I’ll find him! Yes! This stuff gave me confidence. My mind drifted as my eyes blurred, watching the lights, signs and holograms of the eternally dark city. Then I fell asleep.

Chapter 9

Sez

Some nights…or were they days? I’d wander into a dance club, such as I was doing now.

It was a crowded place, with everyone dancing in the same way, men with their eyes bulging, staring at the women. All pumped up on sexual serums. This is what they served, various bar serums. Alcohol was banned, but the serums were legal. They shut down any parts of the brain responsible for real attraction, love, or empathy, and increased animalistic, physical lust. I made my way to the bar and sat down. There were few other drooling weirdos sitting on the stools. The bartender, a slim girl in a tight short skirt, came up to me.

“What drink would you like, sir?”

“Nothing…well, water.”

“Water?”

“Yes.”

“Just water??”

I was getting irritated. “Uh…yes!”

She shook her head, seemingly confused and turned around.

“What a bitch….” I realized I whispered this instead of just thinking it.

I wasn’t sure she’d heard as she turned around, holding a glass of water.

“Excuse me, did you say something?”

“Doesn’t matter.” I grabbed the water and took a sip. I nearly made a face. Awful taste, nothing like my own filtered water.

I sat and watched the crazy zombies dancing, the pathetic, sickly men drooling, women all moving in the same way, like a ritual. Perhaps I was the crazy one? Inside of me a deep desire arose, but not of sexual lust. It was a bloodlust. I clenched my teeth.

“Sir, would you like a drink now?”

“Damn it, bitch, leave me alone!”

Fury took over me as I looked at her. Her pleasant expression barely changed and she watched me with a smile. I knew I was losing it so I got up and made my way to the exit. Right at the door a tall male security cyborg stepped in front of me.

“One moment.”

He scanned me and watched me for a minute. “Are you feeling distraught?”

“Why?”

“It seems that way.”

A machine was supposedly reading my mind. “Well, it only seems that way.”

“Are you sure?”

The voice was cold and metallic.

“Yes, I’m sure.”

“You wish not to drink any serums here?”

“Not tonight.”

“Why not?”

“I want to go rest at home.”

“Is your energy program not up to date?”

“It is.”

“I suggest you review it, citizen.”

I nodded and finally left. I cursed myself for letting my anger, my thirst for blood, overtake me. Why had I yelled at the barmaid? That had been a very bad move on my part.

The killing of the officials was spilling over into thoughts of killing in general inside my head, but I had long forgotten about the moral compass of old which my grandfather used to tell me about. Some countries probably still had it, the ones isolated from the system, but I had no way of knowing anything about that. I wasn’t sure if my feelings were wrong or right. If I desired it, then it was okay, as long as I did not get caught, right?

Back at home I watched the black spiders crawl up the transparent walls of their habitat. How I enjoyed observing them! It always calmed my mind, brought simplicity to it. I had to become like these spiders, one with my instincts, focused on simple goals that were right in front of me, rather than something distant inside my head.

I took out a needle and chose a spider.

“Your time has come, and so has hers…”

Chapter 10

Boni

“What good is this bird if there are no bones?”

I stared, irritated, at a dish a waiter had just placed in front of me. The Organization paid me a lot of money, so I was going to some fancy places to eat, yet they were worse than the cheap ones. I stared at the waiter after I tried the boneless chicken.

I took up the menu. “What else is there? Soy steak?”

Frustrated, I slapped the menu closed and dismissed the waiter. I’d been able to get meat from some small markets. The quality was bad, but it was still real meat. Very expensive, but worth it, at least once a week. The rest of the time rest I made do with drinks, smokes and snacks.

This so-called society really had no taste anymore. The food, the clothes, the attitudes. I could drown it all in drinks and a soft chair, allowing the ensuing blur to take away my awareness, but now I had to be focused to live. The focus made me clearly see the world around me again, and it was driving me crazy.

I finished the boneless chicken and left the place. The street was filled with mist and colors from the lights, signs and holograms. All designed to distract.

“To hell with it…”

I took out a cigarette and began to smoke while slowly walking down the sidewalk. People who passed me all looked at me with surprise. I, on the other hand, was surprised to see them showing an emotion. I guess seeing someone smoking was really outrageous, or very foreign to them. I blew smoke into one guy’s face. His eyes watered and he stumbled, almost falling over. I laughed hysterically, grabbing my stomach.

“A main freak in a freak show!”

I threw the cigarette down and stomped it out, and as I looked up a male peace officer cyborg stood in front of me.

“You are found to be in violation of code….”

Before his metallic voice could finish I showed him the card given to me by the Organization, straight from the top. He stopped immediately, turned and walked off.

I felt a surge of satisfaction. Still, I had better watch it. I didn’t need to draw any attention to myself, either from robots or zombie-humans. They could easily get rid of me too, after I found the killer.

A feeling of futility washed over me. I just wanted my old life back, that’s all. Looking at this world with sober eyes was too depressing.

I saw my reflection in a store’s polished windows. Suddenly a memory flashed into my mind. I was standing with my father, watching a toy through a window just like that.

“Dad, dad can I please have that toy?”

I pointed at a small car. My father slapped me and said how dare I, then proceeded to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Ohhh…the memories, another reason to numb them with drink. Damn it.

“Detective Boni.”

The sound came from my watch, which was connected with the main center.

“Yes?”

“There has been another victim. You must come right away. The address has been sent.“

I sighed. “On my way.”

Chapter 11

Sez

I steadied my breath. My heart was beating at an insane rate. I loved the excitement, the thrill, the feeling of full control and power over a victim. I had not felt this way before. Was it wrong? It felt so good. I sat in the darkness on the roof of a low building. I felt absolute bliss as I watched the scene down below and replayed the killing in my mind.

Now there was another man approaching. He walked differently from others. He inspected the body, but then he suddenly began looking around. He seemed to be staring straight at me. The excitement slowly seeped out of my body. I felt anger and discomfort, and perhaps a hint of fear. Could he see me? No…he was guessing, estimating. No other official had done this before. This one must have understood the human factor--but how? Was he like me? No. If he served them, how could he be? An advanced cyborg, perhaps? A computer that could understand the psyche of a killer living under these conditions?

No.

I’d better stay away from this man. I would have to take an even longer break this time.

That thought shattered my mind. How could I? Now that I had felt this rush of superiority, of adrenaline, the thrill of winning, there could be no road back. I wanted to experience this over and over again, I knew it.

But if I’m not patient, I’ll get caught… then I’ll never ever feel this again. Ah…frustrating…very, very frustrating.

I had to wait ‘til it all cleared up, and for hours I dared not move.

Finally, when I left the scene, another experience completely killed my mood. As I was going back to my apartment I saw Minnie walking down the street, but with another man. I froze for a moment.

No! I watched the man, frantic thoughts running through my mind. I felt the heat on my face and rage began to slowly bubble up within me. How dare he? How dare he…

Chapter 12

Boni

I carefully removed the black spider skewered on a needle from my pocket. I was again in the dark room with the monitors. They began to lower toward me.

“What have you learned so far, Detective?”

I scratched my face for a moment. “Well…the killer, I felt that he was present at the crime scene when I arrived, so if he kills again, I suggest we make sure to examine every angle from which he could be watching…”

“We can arrange this, but our goal is not to have more killings.”

I hesitated, then said, “It seems like his thirst for violence may be growing.”

“Why?”

“Other victims had one single incision of the knife into the lower side of the neck, and of course the spider in the cut-out eye socket. But this one was stabbed in the back, through the ribs into her heart, and also was stabbed in the liver.”

“So, what does this mean, according to you?” Did I hear a hint of sarcasm?

I thought for a moment. “A particular psychopath whose addiction grows. Like a drug addict, he needs more and more to get his high. He’s addicted to feeling powerful. He gets a rush of adrenaline through the sense of control and domination. His thirst for violence will become uncontrollable eventually.”

“We don’t want to wait for long.”

“Of course, I understand. I’ll keep looking for clues. I have examined the map. The victims all lived within a six-mile radius from E. O. center; that means he hasn’t expanded his travels to workers who live farther out. Who knows why. It still represents a large chunk of the city. It does not guarantee that it represents his home radius as well, but it could be. My next step is to visit more places around where the victims were found, to observe dark alleys where there are no cameras.”

“You had better cut down on the drinking, it clouds your mind.”

I’m chagrined, but not surprised. “It’s the opposite, remember, the addict analysis. I can’t function if I don’t have at least some for the day.”

“Solve this case soon and you’ll never have to worry about getting your alcohol and others things illegally. It will all be provided to you.”

“I will, I promise.”

“Promises means nothing to us, just results.”

Chapter 13

Sez

The system was human.

The system, like any other, was actually fragile, fleeting…

The system could not save anyone…it could only enslave…

A little black spider descended down his string. It was a pointless activity, for he’d soon be taken by me and be killed, but he had no idea. In fact, he had no thoughts. Just like so many of the people in this city. They were taken, their minds, their bodies--taken by the system. What else was there? They had no clue, like this spider, so they moved through their programmed activities, until the final blow. What was out there that could mean more?

It tore me apart, but I couldn’t figure it out. The thoughts of killing felt wrong, but I had no idea why, and I craved the feeling I got when I killed. It made me feel powerful over others, superior, worthy. But why this feeling deep inside? What more was there? I shook my head in frustration and stared at the holograms outside the window. The rain drizzled softly. I felt dizzy and leaned back into the soft chair. I wanted to kill the man I had seen with her. I looked at my spiders, without one of them…

I allowed myself to be taken by the fatigue and drifted away. In my dream I saw my grandfather standing with a six-year-old me. It was the last time I saw him alive.

“We have a soul…”

He said this and touched my little chest, then he pointed at the rifle I had dropped. I realized this was the time he tried to teach me how to hunt.

“It is good you didn’t want to shoot that fox. It is good. Your soul showed compassion, love…You are young, no need to think much of it.”

I saw myself crying, and later that week Grandfather passed away and we moved to the city. I found myself with my eyes wide open, remembering things. How the city had become so crazy…the blacking out of the sun…the scans…dozens of forced inoculations…the mandatory pills. My father was a genius, he had made the serum that kept me protected from all the garbage, but he had taught me nothing of what his father taught him when it came to right and wrong. I suppose he’d been racing against time and his genius consumed him. But he had left me one very important thing: the ability not to bend to the system.

Chapter 14.

Boni

My stomach grumbled. Luckily as I raised my gaze I saw a sign. “Simple Noodle.”

I nodded, puffed my lips in approval and headed right in. At the counter was an older man, who greeted me politely. Most tables faced the windows. Several couples sat there, but in one little cubbyhole next to the bar, a man sat alone. He seemed young, but his face was slightly in the shadow for he wore a black hoodie. I went ahead and sat not far from him. His demeanor, posture and look made me slightly suspicious.

“Any suggestions? What’s good here?”

At first the young man looked at me, confused. This lowered my suspicions, as most people in the city would react in this way if I were to ask them their opinion like that.

“I like the basic, regular.” He spoke in a calm, easy voice.

“Oh good, well, I’ll have that.”

The owner nodded and went to the back to inform his robotic cook.

“What’s your name?”

Another question that was not usual, unless two people were seeking to have sex after drinking serums, but even then most of the time they wouldn’t ask. He again looked surprised.

“It’s Sez.”

I gave him a moment to ask mine, but he again averted his eyes from me and back to his food.

“I’m Boni…oh…oh…sorry, habit, it’s Timothy.”

“Which habit? Why?”

My misstep in introduction seemed to interest him. This too was unusual, so my suspicions were back up again. I decided to tell the truth and observe.

“I’m a detective, so I usually am introduced by my last name, Boni.”

He looked absolutely calm, with no unusual movement of the eyes, although I thought that the left side of his lip slightly curved in the tiniest of smiles. However it was the side mostly in shadow, so perhaps it was my imagination. I needed a drink!

The noodle soup came. It was indeed “simple noodle,” but actually tasted like real food, which astounded me.

“Wow…this is good!”

“It is. So, what kind of detective are you?”

I ate a few forkfuls of noodles before replying.

“Homicide.”

“Homicide in the city? Do you mean there are more than the ones on the news?”

I shook my head quickly. “No more, just those. And there are other detectives on the cases too, not just human ones. Cyborgs, robots, whatever.”

“You sound like you do not like them.” His voice was flat.

“Oh no no, they are fine, good helpers…damn….” I rubbed my temples. I was getting a massive headache, and the insane need to have a drink with my meal began to tear me apart. A moan escaped my lips, and I lowered my head.

“What’s wrong?” the young man asked.

I breathed deeply to calm myself. “Eh, Sez…I have to go. I need something, badly, but hopefully I’ll see you around.”

In spite of my curiosity about the behavior of this Sez, my craving was so severe and my headache and agitation were so great, I simply stumbled out of there and hurried as quickly as I could to my apartment. I never used autopilot robot and almost crashed a few times on the way.

I ran into the apartment, my face flushed and my eyes bulging. Like a mad dog I grabbed a bottle and this time drank right from it, taking big gulps.

I neared the window, and then the liquor hit my bloodstream. The lights, billboards, holograms, cars, all began to get blurry.

“What was his name?”

I collapsed. Lying on the floor, I slowly drifted away.

Chapter 15.

Sez

I knew it was a dream, for I saw my father sitting at his table with his back turned to me, the way I remember him the most.

Tears swelled in the eyes of ten-year-old me. My tongue trembled as I wanted to ask my father about what had happened to my mother. He had never told me. I slowly walked up to the table.

“I can’t do the train building with you, already told you, I can’t waste any time,” he said brusquely, never turning around.

“No, Dad…please tell me what happened to my mom.”

He stopped and slowly lifted his head. He stared into blank space, pulled the glasses from his face and slowly placed them on the table. Then he turned to face me.

“She was with another man…and I killed her after that.”

I stood by the table, shaking more than ever before. Tears slowly rolled down my face, but I dared not to sob out loud.

“Go play with the train, I got work to do.” He placed his hand on my chest and gently pushed me away.

I woke up with a face wet with tears. I turned my head to look out the window. It was the same scene as always. Tall buildings, lit-up streets, holograms, billboards, ads, cars flying by…

I stared at it for a while, not really seeing it. Had my father really told me the truth? I still was not sure.

I flipped onto my back. Suddenly the memory of Father’s words brought back the thought of Minnie walking with another man.

I had to know if I could keep my desires somewhat in check. I had to see her as soon as possible.

I put on my usual. All black: pants, jacket with hoodie. My shirt underneath was black as well, and even my comfortable, light shoes with inserts for better mobility were black.

As I stepped out of the apartment after injecting my daily dose of anti-detection serum, I instantly almost bumped into Sodd. His tall frame, with his head bobbing about on his skinny neck above his shoulders sickened me.

“I do enjoy freak shows, every day.”

Sodd stopped and looked confused.

“Hello Sez. What’s a freak show?”

“Don’t worry about it.” I regretted the remark, a little.

“Oh, well, I’m not worried, I’m pretty happy.”

His sick face said otherwise, but then again, that’s how brainwashing worked.

I almost laughed. “I can see that, certainly! Well, you have a good day, Sodd.”

I touched his shoulder and brushed past him.

Outside the air was colder. Yes indeed, winter was coming. When the snow had fallen last year it had been dark in color, affected by the black particles in the air. I stood on the street and dug deep into my memories. I still remembered seeing white snow, but it was vague.

I turned from one alley to another, while until reached the dark corner where I usually watched Minnie walk by. I checked the clock. It was just about time.

I waited for an hour. Instead of Minnie coming out of the door, I saw the man leaving her apartment. I had a sudden flash of deep anger and rage flame inside me. My face grew hot. I decided to follow him.

Calm down…calm…I could not be exposed in such a stupid way. I created a longer distance between us. When he turned onto a busier street, I blended in behind a few others and kept following him. Eventually he turned into an alley. It was familiar to me, and I knew it had no cameras. I followed quickly. I had to act fast.

I took out my my knife and rushed up behind him, stabbing him in the neck and quickly into the vital organs. Then, just as swiftly, I hid the knife and rushed back onto the street, leaving him dying in the darkness. My heart drummed with anxiety, not about the killing, but wondering if I’d been captured on camera coming in and out of the alley. I had my hood on and I was able to shield myself behind other people, but nevertheless I was worried.

Chapter 16

Boni

I kept replaying the video recording over and over. It clearly showed someone in a black hoodie sneak into the alley and then craftily emerge right behind other people. Because of his height and stride, it looked like the killer was a man, but that was all I could get from the video. Every other video tracking his route showed the same thing: he knew exactly what alleys had no cameras, and he followed a convoluted route, ducking down side alleys and making many turns. Finally, he disappeared completely. Was this even the same man who left the spiders in his victims’ eye sockets?

Again I watched the video…I took a sip of cognac and began to smoke, sitting back in a comfortable swivel chair.

Hmmm. Who was he? I had to go back to that noodle shop, but that was an iffy proposition. He might never go there again. I sat there thinking for a while. What questions should I be asking?

If this person was the spider killer, why had he killed a non-E. O. member, and in such a spontaneous and risky way, like a madman? A personal vendetta? No, that would have been planned. Killing spree madness? No…no…there’d been only one victim.

Had the victim triggered a memory in the killer? Said something that somehow pushed a button? Would the killer have risked being exposed for such a thing?

Then it hit me.

He did not think like the average person in the city. None of the usual drugged-up, brainwashed denizens would be upset about the thing that had once been the number one driver for crimes of passion: sex, adultery, or immorality. Jealousy.

I sat up stiffly, my eyes opened wide. My instincts kicked in as I put out the cig and poured out the drink. I barked out a command to call the center’s detection computer, and the main system gave me access to it.

“Yes, detective Boni.”

“The latest victim, please show all of his most recent sexual partners on my screen here.”

But there was an even bigger question: How was the killer able to avoid all the drugs and brainwashing?

Chapter 17

Sez

Outside of the dimmed window the usual city activity transpired. I, however, paid no attention to it. My eyes were glued to the ceiling as I lay in darkness, black spiders my only companions.

I felt tears from inexplicable emotions wet my cheeks. I kept seeing her face. It was even more of a torment to sleep, as she was with me in my dreams. Why?

Even worse, I wanted to go see her, but the fear of seeing her with yet another man and what I might do terrified me. Never had I felt all of this before. How can such a thing drive me into this state?

The ignorant citizens of this dark mega-city never had to face such things. Why is it that the one who is not clueless is being punished?

I turned my face to the spiders and slowly counted them. Eight in there that I could see. My only friends. I got closer to the glass of the terrarium and watched one of them make its way up the side of the glass. Then my eyes finally drifted to the thin, transparent curtain on the window. I got up and moved it aside. There in front of me lay the city, as usual, filled with mindless controlled chaos.

Here those who don’t know suffer without knowing it, but those who knew suffered more greatly. I wondered about that detective. Had he a clue yet? Would he go back to the noodle place? Will he find Minnie? He had obviously forgotten my name, otherwise I’d have had cyborgs with questions at my door long before now.

I had to focus on my next victim, wipe my mind of the emotions that were destroying my focus, and cleanse myself of foolishness. I decided that I would do my best to no longer see her at all. I’d take one week to calm down, then plan my next move.

Chapter 18

Boni

The man had had five recent sexual partners. I got access to each of their profiles. It wasn’t very helpful, considering they all lived within two miles of each other. I also had the organization install a large wall of screens in my apartment. Each screen showed me a live video scene of any particular street I chose. I could sit there sipping my drinks and watching the monitors, waiting to see him. After hours of my first session I fell asleep and when I woke I felt hungry. Rather than order in, I decided to go out to one of the skyline diners, Star Ride.

The organization gave me unlimited credit to use. Star Ride was for the wealthiest of the population, not that it made them any less brainwashed. They were puppets too, with a larger ego and more brainpower to exploit than the other sheep.

I got a table for a single right at the window. This building was one of the tallest in the city and and it was incredible to see the vast megaplex stretched out before me. There was no end in sight to the darkness in the skies either.

A slim male waiter approached me, asking which serum I’d like. I scowled.

“A glass of water will do.”

“Excuse me?” Evidently this didn’t register with him.

“You are deaf? A. Glass. Of. Water.”

He nodded and left, and menu popped up as a hologram in front of me. I motioned toward lobster salad and a quiet bell rang in confirmation.

The waiter returned with my water and assured me that my meal would be ready on time, whatever that meant. I tried to relax and watch the city’s movement from above, yet the image of the hooded man kept coming into my head. I imagined him stabbing people, I saw blood all over his hands and face, then I realized that his face was my own. I shook my head. Was I subconsciously having envious thoughts about this guy’s actions? Uh, no, that’s not it; my feelings were more like anger spilling over that he had disrupted my lifestyle, but once I get him…it would be even better. Slow death with all the best drinks and smokes I could handle, maybe even a quick death…

It didn’t matter. What mattered was the enjoyment of it, the distance I could create from this nightmare society. The killer had taken this from me. Perhaps that’s why I saw the killings in my head. I wanted to kill him. I slammed my fist on the table. The waiter carrying my dish was right next to me and almost dropped it.

“I’m so sorry sir, my calculation showed the proper delivery time.”

I stared at him.

“You bastards are so weird…”

“Excuse me, sir?”

“Leave.” I waved him off and began to eat. This food tasted better than most out there. I almost enjoyed it, but it lacked one key thing to go with it.

A strong drink.

Chapter 19

Sez

There was a fluid circle floating above my head. It connected to another and then spun for infinity. In the distance I could hear a child’s voice; it was my own.

“What is that, Father? What is that?”

The circles turned dark blue and moved smoothly in the darkness of the universe. Slowly the stars appeared, and the movement began to get more enhanced, beautiful, sucking me into it, slowly spinning.

I heard the stern voice of a man. My father.

“This serum cannot be mixed with others, such as the drug serums, for example.”

I saw pain, it floated in red color across the galaxy. I just knew that it was pain, or painful memories, more like it. I was hanging still in the air, and around me the secrets of the world were opening up, but I knew not what these colors and sounds meant. Again I heard a voice. The teenaged me.

“This is fine…I know what I’m doing…”

Now I heard cries and a scene opened up to me. I was a very young man kneeling on the floor. There lay my father’s body. Why was there blood? I heard a voice again.

“Why did you do that to Mother?”

I opened my eyes and sat up. I had broken out in a cold sweat, and was breathing hard. I looked at the window. The city was as it always was, monotonous, filled with lights and colors of the night life, the endless night. I got a glass of water and sat on the floor next to the window.

I was a spider, weaving my own web, in my head and in this city. I was connecting the victims with an invisible string and in my mind I was replacing some tough lost memories with celestial ones.

How long will my web last? Will I finish it?

My stomach growled, but there was no way I’d go back to that noodle place. I looked at my black outfit and considered changing it for a moment, but than decided against it. If he sees me, it’s meant to be.

Once on the street, my head deep inside my hood, I felt a bit weak and leaned against the wall of a building after finding a deep shadow from which I could observe the scene calmly. My head felt heavy as I leaned against the wall and looked up, trying to force my neck muscles to activate properly. Above me was a hologram of planets, spinning around the head of a robot.

I slid down and sat on the sidewalk, lowering my head. Just then I noticed a small food stand across the street. I forced myself to focus as I got to my feet, walked across the street and bought some hot dogs and a juice. Who knew what was in the stuff, but I did need to eat, desperately. I realized that I had not eaten since the kill, in perhaps nearly two days. I had lost a sense of time; I always had to double check it, because of my plans.

After eating my fill I felt an instant boost of energy. However the food was clearly of poor quality.

A hologram of a blue dancing female further down the street caught my eye. It was a place where they sold a popular drug serum, Dequi. I knew each kind of drug, inoculation and medicine, and their purpose. Father had left very detailed notes. This particular one was meant to relax and empty the mind; however it also killed your brain cells slowly. The more you took the bigger that effect grew. It especially affected the faculties of logic and memory. It indeed quite literally emptied the mind.

I was drawn to the idea. I could try it. I needed a break from the confusing mix of memories, from thinking about her, about my plans…I knew that it could be dangerous; Father’s instructions were very clear. Any serum mixed in the blood with my scan-protecting serum could end up being fatal.

This did not deter me from buying a small bottle, which I put in my pocket. Maybe I’d use it after all. I could let my serum wear out at home and then take it.

I walked slowly through the streets, observing the movements and actions of those around me. It all seemed like a video game, repetitive, even the way they spoke to each other seemed fake. Is that what it is? A simulation? And I am a virus in the program? How about that detective? An anti-virus, a special device? I laughed and shook my head. Maybe it’s true. At this point nothing would surprise me.

As I passed by a dark alley, I though I saw a man further away take a smoke and turn the corner. I ran down it and emerged on a smaller street with dimmer lights and fewer holograms. The pedestrian traffic here wasn’t as heavy either, but I did not see the man. Imagination? I looked at the shadows on the wall. They seemed to take the shape of a spider crawling up, up, all the way to the top of the building. Was my mind slipping from my control?

Dumbfounded, I sat on a bench and stared at the ground. I felt the bottle in my pocket. I wanted to get home as quickly as possible.

Chapter 20

Boni

Again I sat in front of the monitors. My eyes were burning. I wasn’t sure if it was because I was trying to focus my inebriated eyes, or because I had been watching the screen for far too long.

I examined the files of the women, and learned who the two most recent were. I assigned a cyborg to each, to watch them and make recordings of their movements, in case someone was watching one of them, but so far I had gotten nothing from it.

I found it astounding that the system had failed to identify this man. With scanners and cameras in most places, including scanners in any food establishment, market, shop, entertainment, you name it…What was his secret?

Did it matter? Would knowing the secret help me track him? Maybe, or not at all. It was impossible to tell such a thing. I felt some pain in my lungs and began to cough violently, and with each spasm the pain increased. The excessive smoking did not lead down a pretty path after all.

I drank a lot of warm water to soothe my throat after all the hacking and then poured myself a drink, but as I neared the monitors again I spat the drink out as I spotted him. My eyes got big as I got close to the screen. There was a man all in black, sitting in a shadow against a wall. Was it the same guy from the noodle place? I had no idea if he could be considered a suspect at all, but something was drawing me to him. I kept watching him, waiting to see him in the light, so I could have the computers run a proper scan on his identity.

Bang! Got it!

The scan information came through quickly, however it showed he had all of the regulatory injections and such in his body.

Sez Yonss was his full name. As I read his profile there wasn’t much to cling to; it was boring and unremarkable. However, when I looked at his family and computer records, they indicated his father had been Saul Yonss, a scientist who had created several codes and serums for the system.

Could it be that he taught his son a trick? Hmm, but how? No, that’s impossible…or was it?

I sat back, pondering this wild idea. If someone could indeed fool the scanners they’d have a lot of freedom to do certain things, however there would still be the problem of camera detection, and this man’s face was not registered near any of the crime scenes around the times of the murders. Could he be that clever? That good? Perhaps with years of planning? Or could it be someone else?

It dawned on me. If it was someone else I’d have to ask all of the same questions. Either way I was dealing with someone totally unique to this world.

I’ll thoroughly check out this guy before I move on.

Chapter 21

Sez

As I lay on the floor screaming in pain and clutching my chest and stomach, I realized what a colossally bad idea it had been to take that serum the same day as my antidotes. Everything around me was changing colors and spinning. The colors were too bright, almost stinging my eyes. I couldn’t keep them closed for some reason because each time I did a maddening pressure ensued and they felt like they’d pop. The stabbing pain kept jumping from my stomach to my chest, ribcage and kidneys. I was soaking wet from sweat. I felt my shirt sticking to my body.

This agony lasted for at least a couple of hours, and then when it let up I passed out.

My dreams--or nightmares, shall I say--were very confusing, perhaps incoherent, nevertheless I remembered some of them. I was kneeling in an alley close to a brick wall, there was red paint gushing out of my body, and on the brick wall I saw drawn images of robots. Suddenly they came alive and laughed at me. I heard someone else in the alley, but then I woke up and had no clue who it was.

I took off the wet, stinking clothes and showered in cool water after drinking several glasses as well. Afterwards I took vitamin and minerals injections, made a hot coffee, and sat in front of the window, calming down my mind, just quietly observing the outside world.

Imagination took over as my body was still weak and I was not my usual self. As I watched the streets I saw myself walking with her, enjoying the world, laughing, later going home together…

No. I shook my head. My eyes felt glassy as I sobered myself up from this wide-eyed dreaming.

Out there was only the slow, agonizing death of the individual, disguised as endless pleasure.

The concept of blind obedience, with only unfettered pleasure as the reward, had taken over as the top value of all, in those streets, titillating holograms, and all the colorful lights within the darkness. I could see the deceptive Utopia that drowned out all self-actualization or any real individualism.

It had affected me greatly too, I wasn’t who I was meant to be. I knew there was something more to being human, something so much better. It hovered at the edges of my mind, but it seemed painfully difficult to extract those memories about my grandfather’s teachings. Too long ago.

I looked at my knife on the table, with the outdoor lights reflected upon it. It was a tool I used to end lives, but the tool meant nothing. The actor was I, my hands, my mind. I ended lives. I felt powerful doing so. I felt in control of others. What did it mean for me in the end? What was the final goal? The destination?

Perhaps it was death, but that comes to us all sooner or later. Despite the power I felt at times, and the occasional satisfaction of my cravings, I constantly felt a void. It was within my whole being, sucking me in, making me stare into that darkness…the emptiness of self. Something big was missing. Was I even that much more human than all of them down there? Or was I simply the biggest spider in the city?

Chapter 22

Boni

It took three days. I was starting to lose my patience, but finally he emerged from the building. I had several views of his movements. The two cyborgs kept their distance, but had long-range mini cameras trained on him. Several mosquito drones equipped with cameras gave me the view from right above him. If he was the one, I would know soon enough.

He wore the same black outfit, with the hood on his sweatshirt shadowing his face. This was not remarkable; many people in the city wore the same thing day in and day out. I had seen others dressed the same way.

His movements were cautious; he seemed very observant and that was indeed interesting. However, it was still not completely out of the ordinary; again, others sometimes had this look about them as well.

And he had purchased a serum just days ago. Someone trying to avoid contamination would not do that. I looked at my cigarette and drink in hand and realized the irony. I smiled wryly.

He went into a small popular coffee shop, ordered a very common hot drink and got the most basic pastry. Then he sat by the window, eating and drinking leisurely.

Was I wasting my time on this guy? Hmmm.

His expression was calm, stoic, and he showed little to no emotion. He reacted to others like a robot would, which was similar to most people in the city. Had he been different when I met him? Perhaps no, the memory was vague. I remembered craving a drink, having a headache.

The rest of the day was ordinary. He walked the streets, visited a few shops, ate again and then went back home.

I decided to survey him for another five days before moving on.

Chapter 23

Sez

For many years I’ve prepared myself for nearly any situation that might arise. It was as funny to me as it was disturbing to know they were finally watching me closely. However I realized that I was simply a suspect, without any certainty. I first noticed the cyborgs peeking at me from a distance. Most people would not, but I was used to analyzing my surroundings. Then of course I noticed the bugs, or mosquitos. Tiny cameras on micro-drones. They knew my every move, except for when I went home. Isolation double doors prevented those bugs from entering. My windows were black on the outside, but I knew what the surveillance capabilities were, so I moved my spiders away from any windows. I watched them in all of their magnificence for a while as they created their webs. Wonderful creatures.

I went back to my bed and sat up in it, drinking juice and watching the city. I wondered how long it would take them. I had to be as ordinary as I could, but not go overboard. For instance, I did not change my clothes. It could become obvious that I was pretending.

Days went by. I mostly stayed in, to make sure no mistakes were made. I went out from time to time to also seem not too suspicious.

One night I went back to a nearby nightclub. I sat in the same chair as before and as the previous time, the bartender was at first confused by my request for water.

This is when things became interesting. As I watched the zombies do their dance, I heard a familiar voice behind me.

“Why just water, when there are so many good options?”

I turned and saw the detective from before sitting there. He had a flask in his hand.

“How about you? What was your name?”

“Call me Boni. Sez, right?”

I took my time answering. “Yes.”

“So…the water?”

“It’s best for my thirst.”

“Oh, so what’s your favorite here in general?”

“The pink dream serum.”

“Oh, yes…for sure.”

I could tell he was confused. I, however, knew all about the serums.

“What’s yours?”

“The cognac serum.”

I almost laughed. It was hard to suppress it, but I knew the joke wasn’t just meant as a joke. He wanted to see my reaction.

“Oh, I’m not familiar with that one. What does it do?”

He took a few sips from his flask. “Makes you all relaxed, woozy…anyway. Uh, on the way in I saw a spider on the wall, so I smashed it right away. I hate those things. How did it get in here?”

My eyes almost twitched from anger, how dare he talk about spiders like that, but again I steadied myself. I knew that there was probably no spider to begin with.

“Yes, well, I don’t know much about them.”

“You dance?”

“Sometimes.”

“But not today?”

“No, how about you?”

He took a few more swigs from his flask. “Oh yeah, all the time, I’m a crazy dancer. Can spin on my head, juggle plates, blow up a balloon, all at the same time.”

I wasn’t sure if these rather outrageous remarks were to provoke a reaction, or if he was actually getting drunk. However, when I got up to leave I watched him struggle to get up. He was woozy indeed. He really did love his “serum.”

“See you another time, Boni.”

Chapter 24

Boni

The week was drawing to an end. I was starting to feel the burnout. A hint of fear began to creep into me. It wasn’t exactly fear of death in case I didn’t find the killer, it was fear that they could actually do something worse than killing me. Plug me in, connect me to bunch of tubes, keep me barely alive while studying my brain….

There was something about Sez, yet he showed no real signs. I was starting to realize that perhaps the killer was even more crafty than I thought, and I was wasting time watching Sez.

I called off the cyborgs and the bug cameras. Once again I was back to studying older videos and documents. Drinking wasn’t helping either, but without it things seemed even worse.

What was I missing? My mind kept drifting back to Sez. What was it about him? I had to shake it off. It was simply because I had no other solid lead, or a name. Perhaps there was something about the spiders that I wasn’t seeing? I searched every bar, store, nightclub and company that had to do something with a spider, either in their name, logo, business, or anything else. I came up with a short list and sent out cyborg detectives to collect further information and make recordings of people connected to each entity. However, deep inside I was confident that this would result in nothing.

I needed a drink.

Chapter 25

Sez

I put the precious spiders back in their regular spot. I was sure that the detective was finished observing me and I had clearly played my part well. In a way I was a bit surprised that they wouldn’t just go ahead and eliminate me, just in case. Why not? I had no answer to this. It’s not as if anyone would care, or that it would shake society in any way. I didn’t anything would at this point.

I took one of the spiders out and held him up by its own string against the window with the city lights blurring in the background. Then I quickly held it with two fingers and put a sharp needle through it. I allowed its life to drain away, watching patiently, observing every aspect of it. Then I placed the dead creature in a small glass box and hid it away for my next victim, whom I planned to attack soon.

I gazed into the distance of the vast and seemingly never-ending city. The lights in the eternal darkness stretched out as far as I could see. I slowly touched the windowpane and got close to it, almost pressing my face against it.

As I looked down below and imagined myself falling, no fear or panic came to me. The thought was relaxing to me; almost a feeling of carelessness. I sat back. Something inside was once again bothering me, giving my mind little bites like a mosquito would. My grandfather…what had he taught me?

That night I had another stranger dream. I sat by the river as I am now, but it was bright out; the sky wasn’t black. My grandfather stood in the river, water up to his knees. He was fishing. I called out to him and he turned. He had sadness in his eyes.

“Your hands are covered with blood.”

I quickly looked down and indeed they were. Bright red blood, dripping down on the rocky riverbank. For some reason I became frantic, I jumped up, but he was gone! The river started to turn red and the sky darkened. Two large eyes appeared in the sky. The sky began to press upon me. I fell to my knees, I felt my organs bursting, blood gushing from my chest.

I woke up in a cold sweat. I quickly got up and checked on my spiders. Why had I done that first? The dream hadn’t been about them. It was about me…and the web I was tangling myself in.

I felt my heart pounding hard against my rib cage as I sat back down on the bed. Several cars hovered by the window, probably a delivery to someone’s place.

It began to rain. The drops on the window made the holograms look contorted and the lights grew crooked. I took a deep breath, focused, got dressed, and went outside for a walk.

I was still very cautious and observant, however, I decided to finally go back to the noodle place. There shouldn’t be any trouble in it now, I thought.

When I got there it was empty. Only the owner Kon was inside, behind the counter. He nodded to me and smiled. To his surprise I chose a table at the window this time, to watch the street in the rain. After about ten minutes a warm bowl of noodle soup was brought to me. The smell of the spices filled my nostrils. This seemed a great combination for the weather and my mood.

I took my time eating, trying to keep my mind off the dream I’d had and focusing on the present, just simply observing the rainy street, with all of its lights and people walking by, holding umbrellas.

My eyes felt tired. I felt pressure behind them, so I rubbed them a little. I got up without finishing my soup—a first. A strange insistent feeling made me leave the café, and turn down a nearby street.

It was a familiar passage. It led to the spot where I usually observed Minnie coming out of her building.

As I entered the shadows I heard familiar laughter. Then I saw her. She came out of the building holding hands with a new man. A burning rage began to swell inside of me. I pressed myself against the wall in the shadows and watched as they walked away.

“Whore…how could you…”

I felt my right eye twitching and my jaw locking. My anger was beyond intense. I remained in the shadows for several hours, until I saw her returning, alone.

I slowly approached her, still staying in the shadows.

“You…”

I mustered that word and she stopped and looked at me as I came closer.

“Hello, how are you doing?”

I slowly took out my knife as rage was now replaced with uncontrollable feeling of bloodlust and revenge.

Chapter 25

Boni

I stood over the dead body of the girl. She had been stabbed in the liver. I remembered her as being one of the sex partners of the guy killed in the alley recently. There was obviously a connection. I began to smoke while watching them take her away. A cyborg approached me, surely to make note of my smoking, but I firmly pushed him away.

“I’m thinking, do not dare interrupt my mind! I’m sober!”

It hit me right there, an idea. I dropped my cig and stepped on it. A smile crept over my face. Please let this work.

Later that night I stood in that dreadful room facing the black monitors again.

“You wanted to see us? You have a solution?”

“Yes. This girl.”

I turned on a hologram file.

“What about her?”

“I want an exact cyborg replica of her, with camera eyes, and then she will have to exactly imitate the real one: walk the same streets, live in the same building, match her whole routine.”

“Why? You think he could not tell it’s an obvious trick?”

I smiled, grimly. “That’s the beauty of it. He will first question his own sanity before thinking it’s a trick. He has avoided the complicated system, but something this simple can actually catch him. It would be ironic.”

“Your request will be granted. She will be ready by tomorrow.”

Chapter 26

Sez

Why was I crying? I watched the city from my window, but I constantly saw her face. I had allowed that obsession to go too far, and it had done something to me. My mind was no longer the same. I could not even focus on my spiders; they brought me no calmness. I felt turmoil, something tearing at me from the inside. A feeling of a disaster coming upon me, all of my joints twisting, my skin itching….wait…

The serum! I went to the kitchen and injected myself. I had forgotten to take it. Obviously my body had become one in action with it by now and not taking it made my physical symptoms and mental distress much more severe.

I felt cold sweat on my face and my breathing was labored. I sat on the kitchen floor as panic took over.

Outside…I’ll go and walk. The air is cold right now; the temperature is low; it’ll bring me back to my better senses. So I left the building. According to my watch it was nighttime.

Blinking holograms, lights from hovering cars, reflections of all sorts in windows and puddles. Peopled shuffled along with their blank expressions and sick looks. I probably looked just as bad, with my frantic mind running to inexplicable places.

I went up a tall flight of stairs and then onto a bridge connecting two neighborhoods. I stopped in the middle of it and watched the passage filled with flying cars. A fine mist was swirling in. Above me appeared a large hologram of a cyborg holding various serums, his large arms spreading them in front of me.

“Happiness is here, happiness is now, happiness is forever,” a voice intoned.

I felt tears swell in my eyes. Perhaps the ignorant man knew what happiness meant, even if it wasn’t the real thing, but a man like me never knew any sort of happiness at all.

My eyes became drawn beyond the hologram and into the distance, the darkness punctuated by flying cars and small lights.

Once I got back down onto familiar streets I thought I saw someone familiar walk by and turn the corner. It could not be Minnie—could it? What was happening to my mind?

I quickly followed and as I caught up to the woman I pulled at her shoulder.

For a moment my thoughts went blank, then everything was thrown into complete and utter confusion. How could she be alive? Had killing her been a dream? Or was this a dream?

I took out my knife.

“I’ll kill you all if I have to…every illusion!”

Then I saw it, in her eyes. Cyborg camera eyes. I dropped the knife in shock. In the distance I could already hear the sirens. I began to run.

Chapter 27

Boni

I had an old revolver, from the old times. I had always fantasized about using it. These days I kept it loaded and ready.

When the news came that he’d taken the bait, I quickly grabbed it and make sure to tell them to follow, but leave him to me. As I looked at the file which pulled up on my screen, I smiled.

“Ah, Sez. So my hunch was right. I knew it all along.”

I got into my hover car and began to maneuver between other drivers along the streets. My heart was beating with exhilaration. I felt the intensity of pursuit, the pleasure of it. I wondered if this was how he felt? Like a hunter stalking his prey? The map was showed me his exact location as the tiny flying drones kept right on him. There was no escape.

I was very close now. He kept running from one street or alleyway to another, but soon he began to slow down. On the map I saw that he was nearing a dead end. I parked the car and with my revolver out, hurried into the alley.

There he stood against a wall, trapped like a wild beast. He raised his finger and pointed at me.

“What good is it for you to serve them? Hah. At least I made them nervous.”

I pointed the gun at him. “Nervous? Hardly. They are not human! The whole system is run by A.I.! Artificial intelligence!”

He slowly lowered his hand and it became a fist. Then he made a movement towards me.

I shot Sez in the stomach. Suddenly a wild pain took over me. Sez vanished and I was the only one in the alley. I looked down and saw blood on my shirt, gushing from a wound in my stomach. I dropped my gun and fell to my knees. Agonizing confusion and pressure rushed into my mind, the realization of how things really stood flashed before me like a fast-rolling film. They had used me as an experiment…I was Boni.

And I was Sez.