Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Dec 19, 2024

Merry Christmas and God bless you!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
Dec 19, 2024

Once when I was a kid, we were leaving church on Christmas Eve and there was an elderly man kneeling with his head down and weeping. I felt such sorrow for him. My brother and I were so excited to get home but here was this man in the depths of sorrow. One day we all have a Christmas season where it’s tough to find the joy or to not relive wonderful memories while simultaneously wondering if you’ll ever feel that way again.

A beautiful post as always. Love your drawing and a Merry Christmas to you and the family! 🎄✝️

Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture