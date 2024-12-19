Hey friends and readers,

This weekend I wanted to share several other bloggers who have been very supportive of those around them, and are up to building a wonderful blogging community. Without taking too much time towards myself, I will leave the links to their stories below and you can browse their pages and see your favorites.

Also, a special thanks to Rebecca for doing so much work regarding this and getting people together.

Why Aren't There Any Female Joe Rogans?

I write about capturing the messy, real and sometimes magical world of healing, growth, and change.

Only Praise Allowed for Genomic Sequencing

A look into the "Medical Freedom Movement". Remember this maxim: "Accuse your opponent of what you are doing to create confusion and inculcate voters against evidence of your guilt.”

Don't Know Where to Start with Podcasting? Check out this article for some first steps

On business for nerds, we nerd out about business, video games, and other topics we enjoy. I believe we all nerd out about something. What do you nerd out about?

Struggling to write Dialogue in your stories? Well look no further.

The purpose of this guide is to teach you to write speeches, orations and otherwise point you in the right direction if you're really serious about writing great dialogue.

The Secretly Racist Trader Joe's Products That Joe Doesn't Want you to Know About!

Trader Joe has been flavoring his exotic treats with SLAVE LABOR, THE TEARS OF THE OPPRESSED, and PAPRIKA! *Note: These claims have yet to be substantiated by literally anyone else. Please do not come after me, Joe.

11 Signs You're a Basic Substacker

Satire News from the Comedy Muse!

Festive sleigh ride turns deadly for a group of friends

1 cup of fiction. 1 cup of horror. 2 cups of cat content. Sprinkle in a dose of WWE. To taste, add a bit of F1.

YOU DON’T SAY

A look at a few simple twists of fate that will hopefully help you remember your own interesting tales or lucky breaks