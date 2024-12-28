Image created by the author, using Artificial Intelligence

The winter solstice has arrived,

a new period of renewal has begun,

and you realize how many times

you renew yourself throughout your life

and how many more it will take

before you can, one day,

discover your true essence

but for now,

it’s Christmas time

and everything is made

of pure, dazzling white

and you feel amazed

by this immense sea of milk,

that blends with you,

and you wish

this feeling of joy never ends,

but you know,

tomorrow there will be new sunrises,

and the most beautiful things in the world

are sunrises, but there are other wordly things,

like a birth, a smile, a hug, a plant that blooms,

peace, a poem that touches you,

everything is a sunrise that warms your heart

just like this immense sea of love

of which one day a mother

became the spring

of inspiration and guidance through fears

that freeze and chill your life

Rolando Andrade, 2024

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