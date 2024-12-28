Christmas Snow
Free verse
The winter solstice has arrived,
a new period of renewal has begun,
and you realize how many times
you renew yourself throughout your life
and how many more it will take
before you can, one day,
discover your true essence
but for now,
it’s Christmas time
and everything is made
of pure, dazzling white
and you feel amazed
by this immense sea of milk,
that blends with you,
and you wish
this feeling of joy never ends,
but you know,
tomorrow there will be new sunrises,
and the most beautiful things in the world
are sunrises, but there are other wordly things,
like a birth, a smile, a hug, a plant that blooms,
peace, a poem that touches you,
everything is a sunrise that warms your heart
just like this immense sea of love
of which one day a mother
became the spring
of inspiration and guidance through fears
that freeze and chill your life
Rolando Andrade, 2024
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A beautiful poem that expresses what this time of year truly means. With so much hope and love. Happy New Year.
Thank you! Yes, as an adult who has children and now has grandchildren, I think that one day of absolute, peaceful, snowy, white perfection is a jump-off point for more and more appreciative beauty to come in the new year!