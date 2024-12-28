Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Anne Abdo's avatar
Mary Anne Abdo
Jan 1, 2025

A beautiful poem that expresses what this time of year truly means. With so much hope and love. Happy New Year.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Dec 29, 2024

Thank you! Yes, as an adult who has children and now has grandchildren, I think that one day of absolute, peaceful, snowy, white perfection is a jump-off point for more and more appreciative beauty to come in the new year!

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture