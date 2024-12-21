Hey friends and readers,

I’d like to share a foundation with you which I’ve bern involved with for a while.

Fact is, this holiday season there are thousands of kids out there who will have little to no food, no family to love them. Their trauma brings terrible spiritual pain. Foundations like this one try to ease this pain by not only providing the basic needs, but also building a community and also teaching kids certain skills, so once they are done they can get a job.

If you are able to afford the gift of helping an orphan monthly, please consider this as your holiday blessing.

I’m leaving the link below:

https://lifesong.org/countries/ukraine/