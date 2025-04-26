Christian 5 essential principles

Hey friends and readers,

Today I want to bring us back to the very basics. Many might claim they know, or understand, but in reality most don’t even put the smallest effort each day to live the way Christ asked us. There is no point in diving deep into various meanings of scriptures if we are lacking the very base, the house built upon the rock.

I chose 5 that I believe to be at the top.

Love

The first essential is “Love.” We are taught to love God, ourselves, and others. This sounds easy, yet it’s probably the hardest one of all, because loving God means obeying commandments and living a righteous life. In such a life when you are presented with advancement by immoral ways you must decline. Loving yourself is not easy as well. Do you take care of your mind? Do you exercise? Do you eat well, cherishing your body? And then, loving others. What does that mean? Above all it means putting yourself in that person’s shoes and treating others how we want to be treated.

Humility

When we live with humility we cannot allow our ego to rule us. It’s easy to brag, it’s easy to talk about ourselves. What’s hard to do is to give all credit to God for the goodness and to live a life where we spend more time thinking about others than ourselves. It’s a very tough thing. In life of humility we learn to obey God, not our animalistic desires.

Repentance

Repentance is an ongoing part of a Christian life, as we sin daily and constantly. We must talk to God and ask for forgiveness and guidance.

Gratitude

Living life in a way that shows every day as a gift is difficult, because we have all kinds of issues and problems. Yet as Christians, we are asked to constantly look at the gift of life and the blessings around us. To count the blessings instead of sorrows.

Responsibility

It is easy to blame others for every problem, but hard to take responsibility. Christ wants us to take responsibility for our actions and to own our mistakes. The mistakes do not define us, but if we don’t recognize them, we won’t grow.

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