Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Oct 16, 2024

Sounds like lots of fun! We’ve got 3 grand-nephews…

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋's avatar
Veronica Llorca-Smith 🍋
Oct 16, 2024

This is so lovely, Alexander ❤️

I love reading and passing the love for writing to my daughters too.

Beautiful!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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