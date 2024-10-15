Children’s book that we created together

Hey friends and readers,

I would like to introduce you to “Bugs and the brick factory”.

It all started with me telling my son random funny rhymes about bugs working at a brick factory, during our walks. Then my wife and I designed the book and ordered it as a surprise for him. It was just one copy made. Now I am finally putting it out there. Right now only a digital copy is available, but I’m working on sorting out the physical as well.

If you have a kid, they might get a good laugh out of these rhymes.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DK31PKL1