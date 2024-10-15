Children’s book that we created together
Children’s book that we created together
Hey friends and readers,
I would like to introduce you to “Bugs and the brick factory”.
It all started with me telling my son random funny rhymes about bugs working at a brick factory, during our walks. Then my wife and I designed the book and ordered it as a surprise for him. It was just one copy made. Now I am finally putting it out there. Right now only a digital copy is available, but I’m working on sorting out the physical as well.
If you have a kid, they might get a good laugh out of these rhymes.
Sounds like lots of fun! We’ve got 3 grand-nephews…
This is so lovely, Alexander ❤️
I love reading and passing the love for writing to my daughters too.
Beautiful!