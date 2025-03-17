Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kimberly Fosu's avatar
Kimberly Fosu
Mar 17, 2025

Beautifully said.

I loved this especially, "You're here to build relationship. To know God."

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Mar 17, 2025

Beautiful article.

“ Now, for some of us, asking to relax, trust, and allow ourselves to be carried is like asking to hold your breath for 10 minutes. The body yearns to fight, to thrust, to make an effort in some way toward a desired outcome, and submitting is the last thing the mind wants to do. Everything within wants to fight against the way god wants to show up now.”

Really like this description, very relatable!

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