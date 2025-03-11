Call to be part of successful anthology #2

Hey friends and readers,

Last year I released “Beyond Stories”, an anthology of horror and sci fi, some questioned this mix, but not only it got great reviews, but also reached number 1. Many writers in “Beyond Stories” are some of your favorite fiction bloggers here in Substack.

I found the stories to be fresh, unique, and all very different from each other, creating an entertaining blend.

Now I am set to accept submissions to “Beyond Stories 2”.

Information, deadline date and rules:

The deadline for submissions is APRIL 30. This gives everyone interested plenty of time. Please submit maximum 2 stories. Stories have to be new and previously unpublished. Stories have to be either sci fi, horror or a mix of both. Each author will keep full rights to their own story, and will be able to publish it elsewhere. Each author, if selected, must acknowledge that there is no financial compensation.

Email me your submissions at

alexandersemenyuk33@gmail.com