Hey friends and readers,

I already have 9 great stories that are ready to go and be part of “Beyond Stories 2” anthology.

I am also extending the deadline until possibly end of May, per request of several authors. That means if you’d like to submit to this great project, you still have plenty of time. I’ll probably be looking to cap it at around 16-20 stories, depending on the length.

I am looking for stories that are sci fi, horror/thriller, or a mix of both.

First “Beyond Stories” was an Amazon bestseller and featured some of the best fiction bloggers around. For the second one we already have multiple best selling authors on board. Don’t miss your chance to be part of it if you have some great stories.

Email me your submissions at;

alexandersemenyuk33@gmail.com