Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kathy Enriquez's avatar
Kathy Enriquez
Apr 13, 2025

Oooo thank you sooo much for doing that!! I was starting to worry on my end haha

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Cori Bren's avatar
Cori Bren
Apr 12, 2025

Hi. Is there a minimum word count? I wrote a short horror story about a dragon in a forest which I could edit a bit if needed. Thank you for always being inclusive of fellow authors.🙏✨

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