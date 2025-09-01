This is the third and final installment of a three-part story, exploring an elderly man as he grapples with both past memory and current crisis, through inferential conversation. First read Part 1 here , and Part 2 here .

Greetings again, Nathan, you have returned! For your hat, I suppose. I hope that you did not hear my shouting, I must apologize, I did not know who it was at the door. And, the storm, it grows loud.

Yes, your hat, I found it right here, you are by all means welcome to it.

What? Oh, my goodness! I apologize, I am putting the pistol down, Nathan, right now, placing it over here. I do not even think it is loaded! You see, I was very upset and frightened. I am most troubled right now, there is no denying it!

Why, the letter, of course. And, the loud storm. And your fierce knocking on the door. It is so late. I did not know it was you. I was aggitated. You might well imagine that I became frightened!

There, not to worry, no need for both of us to be! I tell you, the pistol is not even loaded, as far as I know. It is just meant to scare off intruders.

Oh, it was my father’s – may God Almighty rest his soul – it was his service revolver, a Colt M1917. He rarely used it – he joined the navy after the end of World War I as an officer, you see. Naval Academy, Class of 1919. He never fired a shot in combat.

The influence of his own father, The Admiral, positioned him well. You see, by the time of Pearl Harbor, Father was a Captain and well on his way to … oh, yes, please, feel free, I insist. Touch it. Hold it, feel its weight. It is quite solid. It is really a lovely revolver. Look at the handle – the wood is well preserved.

Ah, I see you know your way around a firearm. For a short while, I felt a need to collect such weapons, as my father before me. Quite a firearms safe he had! It was auctioned off after his passing. The proceeds were donated to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

Ash – he never did collect firearms. Rather, he used them. To his unfortunate end.

As I stated before: I have read the letter. And, I am... disappointed, as you might have predicted. It is astonishing to me, the gravity of the homeowner’s association rules to which I have been committed through my father’s signature! Those unjust rules, which appear only to apply to some, I should say. They make hard laws and put great weights on men's backs; but they themselves will not put a finger to them. Matthew twenty-three, verse four.

But, Nathan, nonetheless, I will think on this. Think long and hard, And pray. Yes, nothing is impossible, if it be for the glory of God Almighty.

Take, for instance, this home. And the estate, such as it were. The notion that I would be here on this earth to benefit even a small amount from the generosity of dear Father, despite all of my past transgressions! I consider myself blessed to be sheltered here, even though I do not deserve it. I believe in redemption, just as did Father before me – although I would not have expected it from him, for this prodigal son. Indeed, his two prodigal sons! Azariah – may he rest in peace – did not mend his ways after our father’s passing. Azariah probably taught me, more than any one person did, of the importance of repentance, by virtue of his revulsion to it. I did reform from a life of non-belief and sin. Marjorie, she healed me also! She was God’s gift to me for my repentance. Even in our short time together – and the sadness I still feel for her loss – I live with the hope that I will see her, be with her again, on the Last Day.

So there you go, Nathan. I have no real ties binding me earthward. No children. Indeed, no family. Which reminds me: I really must arrange for transfer of this estate and the whole of the inheritance from Father and from Marjorie’s own family legacy, so that it rests with The Church once I pass on.

Oh yes, she did. It was quite a sum that she inherited, as an only child. Most of it has been given away, at her bequest. And, if you can believe it, Nathan, I do not even possess a Will and Testament! In fact, for some time I meant to ask you for recommendations of estate lawyers in town. Seeing as you yourself have retired, of course. Alas, I waited far too long to retain you as my attorney.

Indeed, Nathan, would that have changed anything? I mean, with this letter. If I had been your client?

No, no, no, I do not blame you. You are simply following the rules. And clearly, I have not. Regardless of what my neighbors might be doing in the wee hours. One cannot say what twists and turns of life may have altered the course of events here. Had we children, indeed, had she survived her cancer, we could well be sitting here, together, Marjorie and I, sheltered from the storm outside, with grandchildren at our feet, candles ablaze, listening to ghost stories. Marjorie always loved candles. We had many in the house, for just such nights as this. The power grid was so very weak back then, that the slightest blow would seem to cut our power for days! Thus far, we have been so very lucky from this fierce, fierce storm.

Well, there you go, Nathan. Again, I do ramble! And you, no doubt, are aching to leave. Please do not forget your hat. And you may place the revolver over there, if you please, as you go.

Do be careful out there. My prayers go with you, my friend, prayers to your Guardian Angel, to keep you safe in the storm.

Adieu! ...yes, Nathan?

Well, then. This moment grows awkward. I believe we both can see that it is time for you to take your leave. Now, it is I who must insist. You may show yourself out. Again, please set the revolver down, over there, if you would be so kind. I will secure it presently.

I bid you good evening and safe passage!

Oh wait, Nathan. I almost forgot! One last question, if I may, that has nagged at me since reading the letter: your first initial, H. Your signature, it says “H. Nathan Willford.” Curiosity has been said to kill, at least cats. But, the H? What could this be: Henry? Hironimus? Hannibal?

Hezekiah? This stuns me, that your given name would also have such rich biblical roots. Extraordinary, I should say! Our given names are rather much linked: Jeremiah and Hezekiah. They both were of great importance to the Israelites, before the Babylonian Exile.

How so, you ask? Oh, I shall tell you someday, over tea. Anyway: farewell, Nathan! I pray for your safe passage home.

###

Now, where was I? Yes, I was staring into the maw of my earthly fate. Now, a new challenge has come to this shelter, if vandals and neighbors and storms were not enough already! But I am not afraid. I have the Lord God Almighty and his Son, Jesus Christ, and the most Holy Spirit, to shield me and guide me. The hour has already come for you to wake up from your slumber, because our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed. Romans thirteen, verse eleven.

Hello?

Nathan? Is that you? Are you still here?

The wind, it still howls. This home, it creaks so!

Nathan?

###

CCHA NEWSLETTER

May-June 2019

THE AFTERMATH: CLIFFS COLLAPSE TRAGEDY

Following the horrifying events of the evening of May 1st and the morning of May 2nd, mourners prepare to bury their friends and family. Evacuees continue to shelter with friends, neighbors and in local hotels. The cliff collapse tragedy that befell our community a short time ago resulted in 7 dead and 42 evacuated from the blocks adjacent to the intersection of Cliff Chase and Widow’s Watch Lane, nearly all of which washed into the bay.

County civil engineers were called in to investigate the cause of the collapse, which in addition to the deaths resulted in the loss of 4 homes, as a roughly 100-yard section of Cliff Chase fell down into the bay. A preliminary estimate is that the unusually severe 36-hour rain event of April 30th and May 1st loosened soil that was already severely washed out from other recent storms. The collapse was probably due to improperly designed bay runoff infrastructure. Over-development of the land in this sensitive area of the Chesapeake Cliffs development without adequate retrofitting of bay runoff zones probably contributed to the disaster, said one engineer.

At the time of this writing, state and county engineers were carefully examining the region surrounding the collapse for structural integrity before any residents in the surrounding 4-block area are allowed to return. A focus of their investigation will be to discover why the land underneath the property at 585 Cliff Chase, resting in the middle of the collapsed region, appears to have survived the devastation. “That old widower’s home should have gone down with the rest of them,” said Raymond Parker, the head civil engineer.

The CCHA officers and staff send their deepest condolences to the families affected. Donations of support can be made out to CCHA Disaster Fund LLC and mailed to the Association or deposited in the CCHA mailbox at the Community Rec Center, or at the Reservations desk at the Country Club.

-H. Nathan Willford, Esq., CCHA President

OBITUARY

Jeremiah White, of 585 Cliff Chase

We are filled with sadness in this difficult time by the passing of Mr. Jeremiah White. His father, VADM. William J.A. White, USN (ret), was an original homeowner and part-time inhabitant of the Cliffs community, long before the CCHA existed. He lived in or vacationed in our neighborhood since the early 1930s, as a naval officer, family man, and a Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy (1949-1952), before his retirement. “The Supe” was a stalwart member of our community and was adored by many. After VADM. White passed away in 1981, Shepherd Lane was renamed in his honor.

Mr. Jeremiah White returned to Chesapeake Cliffs in late 1981, where he lived until his untimely death on the evening of May 1 this year (regrettably, his birthday; Mr. White was 89). He was married to Marjorie White (neé Pike, of the Pike Caskets fortune) but he was left a widower. Few of his neighbors knew Mr. White, who appeared to live reclusively with no family, and few visitors or positive community interaction.

The initial police investigation pursued a theory that Mr. White took his own life with an unregistered antique military handgun. “Home invasion or other foul play stil has not been ruled out,” said the officer on the scene, Lt. Timothy Kroger.

It is still unclear why his property, at 585 Cliff Chase, was spared from the as-yet-unexplained landslide which sent four adjacent properties into the bay and killed 7 others (their obituaries will follow in our upcoming special newsletter, out of respect for the grieving). The police speculated that, if Mr. White’s death had been a suicide, “survivor’s guilt” should not have been a motive, since Mr. White died before the collapse.

Since Mr. White passed away intestate, with no living relatives or heirs, the property including the building and belongings contained therein will be auctioned, at a date to be determined, and the proceeds will escheat to the State of Maryland Treasury, following remuneration to the CCHA of Mr. White’s outstanding fines and obligations.

-H. Nathan Willford, Esq., CCHA President

THE END

Thank you for reading this three-part short fiction story, Kind Reader!

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