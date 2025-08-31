This is the first part of a three-part story, an exploration of an elderly man’s wrestlings with both past memory and current crisis, through inferential conversation.

Part 2 is now available at Pomalom’s Ponderings , the author’s own Substack. Read Part 1 here, then follow the link at the end to Pomalom’s Ponderings for Part 2. Part 3 will follow in a few days.

April 25th, 2019

From: The Chesapeake Cliffs Homeowners Association

H. Nathan Willford, Esq., President

To: Mr. Jeremiah W. White

585 Cliff Chase

Highland Roads, MD 21410

Re: Multiple Violations of CCHA Homeowner’s Agreement

Dear Mr. White

It has become apparent to the Chesapeake Cliffs Homeowners Association (CCHA) that your property on 585 Cliff Chase is in violation of a number of long-standing rules of the CCHA Homeowner’s Agreement. Some of these violations have persisted for more than two years.

The CCHA has contacted you officially about the list of violations six times over the past year alone. A response from you has been lacking. The violations include:

a. Improper Drainage. Runoff accumulates on the sidewalk and gutter in front of the property, causing a freeze hazard in the wintertime. (15 complaints last winter)

b. Damaged and Unclean Siding. (20+ complaints)

c. A Broken Window with inadequate plywood repair. (20+ complaints)

c. Damaged Roofing. (13 complaints)

d. Street-facing Lawns and Gardens are unkempt. (20+ complaints)

The result of these violations is that your domicile gives an appearance that has been determined to be detrimental to the surrounding community, who have complained regularly to the CCHA.

We understand that your family have owned the property for over 80 years. Upon the founding of the CCHA in 1960, the then-homeowner, your father Adm. William J.A. White, signed onto the community bylaws. Since that time, the property owner must adhere to the CCHA rules in perpetuity.

Since you attained co-ownership through inheritance of the property in 1985, and then full ownership through buy-out from your brother Azariah W. White in 1986, the property has suffered from what can only be described as a diminished effort at residential upkeep. This trend is not in keeping with the rules and bylaws of the CCHA and it puts at risk the value of the surrounding properties during a precarious sales climate. The current list of violations, and your lack of response to my repeated communications, have given me few options.

Therefore, by the power vested in me, as President of the CCHA, I hereby inform you that, you have been levied with fines totaling $5,000.00. If this fine is not paid WITHIN 14 DAYS OF WITNESSED RECEIPT OF THIS LETTER, and if there is no IMMEDIATE and DOCUMENTED REDRESS of the violations liste above, then I will have no option but to undertake vigorous pursuit of legal remedies for this matter.

Sincerely yours,

H. Nathan Willford, Esq.

CCHA President

Willford Law Partners (ret.)

HNW/bja

###

God’s greetings be with you, Nathan, my good sir!

Oh, I am so sorry, for you looked positively startled when I opened the door. What brings you here today, with such nasty weather looming?

You are correct, It has been a very long time since we last spoke, and much less since you made a neighborly visit. Well, please, do come in!

Oh, I regret that you cannot stay. I would have so liked to sit with you for a time, and allow you some harbor from the coming storm. It will be a shelter and shade from the heat of day, and a refuge and a hiding place from the storm and rain. Isaiah, chapter four, verse six.

Whatever is the nature of your visit? Will you not at least step off of the porch and into my vestibule?

You hesitate. Was that to have been just a perfunctory knock at the door? I was not born yesterday, Nathan. Far from it, I should say. Were you instead hoping that I would not be at home? Your face betrays your hesitation, but that is neither here nor there. Do please, step in! At least, please allow me to close the door behind you, for the wind is wreaking havoc with these papers!

There now. Much better.

Oh, well, yes, if you wish. You may call me Jerry, if it pleases you. Although, it does not really comport with my given name. Indeed, we have not spoken very much in a long while, certainly not casual conversation. In return, I am curious as to what might be the short and familiar term for Nathan.

My goodness, is it really? Nate. Oh, but yes, by all means, if you insist, “Nathan” it shall remain. Do you know, I am certain that no one has called me Jerry since my dear brother Azariah – may God have mercy on his soul. In fact, he disapproved of what he called our “cumbersome Christian names,” starting as a young lad. Azariah preferred to be hailed as Ash. Ironically, it was a well-suited name for him. You see: he lived a life of sin and prodigal reprobation. He squandered his trust fund. He made do with irregular jobs. For Azariah, it was either feast or famine. Then, he insisted that I buy out his rightful half of this property. Alas: he died far too young, in Atlantic City, from much excess. Truth be told: Azariah let go of his surly bonds while in the bed of a mafia wife.

God rest his soul, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. After my own time of trial and tribulation, I endeavored to be the more traditional son, embracing my birth name and, eventually, my calling. I preserved my portion of the inheritance, although it is hardly important to me now. Worldly possessions do not interest me, you see. Ah, but you already knew that, Nathan. Most of what is earned in the trust fund from my father – may Almighty God grant him eternal rest - s now sent directly to The Holy See, to provide for the homeless and orphans. I should say, I do not even know the amount. Perhaps the accountant does. When you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing, so that your almsgiving may be secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you. Matthew six, verses three and four.

But, enough of my digressions! Please, do remove your hat and coat!

Yes, why certainly. Allow me to move this pile of mail and clear off a space for your hat and your envelope. Oh my, it looks a bit wet. I have a box of tissues over – wait – over here, if that will help. You must pardon me for this disarray. I rarely entertain visitors. I should really tidy up this junk mail pile… tidy it all the way to Gehenna, in fact! But there are, as you know, only so many minutes in the day. One must do what one must.

So, may I ask you again, Nathan: what brings you here? So many have walked past without a look or linger. In fact, in recent times, passers-by tend to struggle against their very human reflex that would have them glance toward this home, as one would normally do when strolling past any neighborhood house. I know this because I watch people. I watch closely, you see, I study their motivations. Least of all, would anyone walk past this home to risk catching my eye, or worse, listening to my cautions and condemnations?

No, you need not act surprised. I know what the neighbors are thinking, what they are doing. Perhaps too much so, my friend.

I grant you that, within this neighborhood, my domicile is not one which you might call worthy of a prolonged glance. Unless, only if a glance in disdain. “Well, it is not much to look at, but it is paid for,” as one might say. My father inherited this land, much of this surrounding land, as you may know. Yes, from his father before him. Over time, parcels were sold off, but my father kept hold of this choice property for its prominence over the bay, pure and simple. He had this home built for my mother, well before you, or even I, were born, Nathan. Before there was city water and sewage, before gated communities with association dues.

And he turned his humble home into a welcoming and nurturing place, even if the navy kept him away, kept us all away, for years at a time. It was a true home, built on firm ground, not sand, as Saint Mathew tells us, with a strong foundation running deep through rich soil to solid bedrock. It was a place to which he could always return and yet still be close enough to his love, the sea.

Oh, how father loved this vista, just loved smelling the Chesapeake air during a storm. That is what I most remember: his love for wet wind, a seaman’s love. Just after the war, after he was appointed to teach surface warfare at the Naval Academy, we settled back in Annapolis. We lived in this home for five years or so, the four of us, until he was named Superintendent. Then, he and Mother moved into Buchanan House, the Superintendent’s residence, during his commission. You see, by then – oh, 1948 – I was starting at Yale. On occasion, he and Mother would enjoy a rare weekend in his simple home on the cliffs. You see, Mother never did enjoy the functional elegance of Buchanan House. Even here, for odd weekends, seldom did Father pry himself away from his official duties, dear Mother would say. Except to dine, and to stand out at the cliff with his evening brandy and pipe before bedtime, whatever the weather. Indeed, Nathan, especially on a night such as tonight, with a fierce storm looming. He so loved the ocean spray in his face! He, standing firm at the edge of the cliff just across the road, with a stormy Chesapeake crashing at the beach and rocks below; apparently this provided for him a reasonable facsimile to the bow of a warship.

Yes, yes, I do indeed have a number of rich memories tied to this home, from many years before his stint at the Academy. Memories as a small lad, running in tall grass, searching out four-leaf clovers; as a young man, shooting off fireworks over the cliffs to celebrate America’s victory over Japan in 1945, just before we were deployed to Okinawa. And as a rowdy teen, after moving back that final time, from San Diego and to the Academy.

I felt welcome again, back on the cliff. The woods beckoned. When I was little, rabbits and deer were no match for my Remington Model 8. Azariah and I, and some of the boys from around here, we would all hunt after school, dropping off our books, grabbing our rifles. We would gather down near a copse of tulip poplars snarled with wild raspberries, about where the tennis pro shop is located now. You know, Azariah and I built a blind over by what is now the turn to the back nine, where the creek was later dammed up for the water hazard on the golf course. That blind served us well, after a fashion. I could be silent, but Azariah was ever so restless, so noisy. Only rarely did we mark a deer within range. But at least we had some venison most years.

Let me tell you, Nathan: that rifle was as sleek as it was light. It was an antique even back then, from before the First World War, long before they replaced it with the Remington Woodsmaster, you know. Mine was much lighter, quick to grab up and run down one’s quarry. I received it from my father, as eldest son. Somehow or other I lost it, on Okinawa. Needless to say, my father was displeased. Another of my many youthful indiscretions as a military brat, for which I have atoned.

So, yes, I have repented for many youthful sins, though at the time I thought them not so grave. I could be rebellious, just as was Azariah, although perhaps I was the more remorseful son, more keen to please. Not long after our move from San Diego, father sent us both to the Charlotte Hall Military Academy, down south in St. Mary’s County. And then, to Yale.

We were only a few years apart, but miles apart academically. And –well, life unfurled. Azariah chose his own path, and I chose mine. Despite my wild and rowdy ways in New Haven, I did manage to graduate magna cum laude in classical literature, and then gain a doctorate in German philosophy, in order to make a modest living in academia for a time. Azariah, dear boy, never finished Yale, but was drawn into the New York crime world through his unscrupulous off-campus connections.

Our visits to Mother and Father in Annapolis became rare, especially after Father’s retirement. Never would I visit this home again for more than a week at a time, and Azariah even less often, how he hated Father so. You see, Father, though he tried, never could cloak his disdain for “that ungrateful son.”

Goodness, Nathan! But I do carry on, my sincere apologies! What was I saying before? Aah yes: this domicile may not be much to look at. And it may be downright offensive in comparison to what has grown up around it. Just as well: hah, more privacy for me! All of my neighbors – left, right, and behind – have certainly built their own glorious mansions as a confection to entice craving eyes. I say: let passers-by indulge themselves elsewhere, and leave me in peace!

Those glorious mansions which are adorned with fine wooden gables, and custom-shingled roofs, and craftsman ornamentations, and widow’s walks. Each with its perfectly groomed courtyard, protected by head-high security fences or brick walls – allowing glimpses from the sidewalk, yet still providing some degree of privacy. Garish gingerbread mansions with their perfect irrigation, security systems, and undocumented yard-keepers, each one offering their leisurely residents arresting rooftop views of our fine bay.

Arresting, hah! Perhaps there should rather be some arresting going on under those gingerbread roofs and within those groomed courtyards! And all of the disreputable and distracting noises ushering forth from my neighbors all around, at all hours, from boisterous celebrations overflowing with uncontrolled crowds! Their comings and goings are frequent, I tell you: frequent and distracting. I see things, Nathan. I notice things.

Really? My good man Nathan, I believe that you knowexactly to what I refer. Nothing less than neighborhood gatherings of sinful revelry! If I may be blunt: conventions of debauchery and drunkenness. Late-night splashes from the pool, fire pits flaring embers up to the low limbs of trees. Loud music and loose tongues during the after-hours. What, are they sacrificing to idols? Please, my good man, to not insult my intelligence.

Thus ends Part 1. Read Part 2, now published at Pomalom’s Ponderings (always free), and please subscribe while you are there.

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