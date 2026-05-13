Books, Creativity, and Nerdy Persistence with Alexander Semenyuk

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript142Books, Creativity, and Nerdy Persistence with Alexander SemenyukA recording from Alexander Semenyuk and Brie-Anna Willey's live videoAlexander Semenyuk and Brie-Anna WilleyMay 13, 2026142ShareTranscriptGet more from Alexander Semenyuk in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLighthouse SubscribeAuthorsAlexander SemenyukBrie-Anna WilleyRecent PostsLord of the Rings like you’ve never seen it before Feb 5 • Alexander SemenyukPosting/Publishing frequency on SubstackSep 6, 2024 • Alexander SemenyukCharming baron Jul 20, 2024 • Alexander SemenyukSalt, Light, Love, Eternity Jul 19, 2024 • Alexander SemenyukBeast of HathtomJun 19, 2024 • Alexander SemenyukNo such thing as luck Jun 16, 2024 • Alexander SemenyukParallel City and Aranthemon Jun 15, 2024 • Alexander Semenyuk