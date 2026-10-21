Hey everyone, I’d like to present all of you with my newest story! I believe you will find it very emotionally charged and intense at proper moments, also touching. There is a link below the image.

Here us the blurb:

“Dmitry knows what it means to grow up alone. When he adopts eight-year-old Vasil, his small cabin in the Ukrainian woods becomes a home. They plant sunflowers, go fishing, and fill a shelf with the boy’s science books. For three years, they have each other.

Then Russia invades.

Ukrainian Boy is a moving story of fatherhood, survival, and a child’s struggle to live with what he cannot forgive.”

https://a.co/d/01PfdLBZ